Whenever people compliment my glow, I'm invariably wearing this Chanel highlighter
Want to enhance your makeup in 10 seconds flat? Chanel's Baume Essentiel glow stick is my go-to for reviving dull winter skin...
As a self-proclaimed glow connoisseur, I don't mess around when it comes to highlighter and this multi-use balm is by far the best I've tried for a natural and effortless radiance...
Whether it starts with your best foundation or go-to bronzers, we all have that one beauty staple we rely upon to enhance and complete our makeup regimes. For me, that task lies with my best liquid blushes and highlighters, particularly the latter when winter rolls around and my dry skin has a field day. I favour cream formulas because I just love that dewy gleam they afford. Glossier's Haloscope highlighter used to be my favourite and while I'm still a fan, I've found another balm that I just cannot do without.
Chanel's Baume Essentiel multi-use glow stick - specifically in the shade Moonlight Kiss - leaves my skin glistening in just a matter of seconds and is perfect for both a natural, fresh-faced moment and more of a radiant, camera-ready party look...
Why Chanel's Baume Essentiel glow stick is my go-to for quick radiance
Complete with the iconic, interlocking 'C' logo and sleek black metal packaging, the Baume Essential highlighting balm is one of the best Chanel makeup best-sellers I've tried. For starters, it's multi-use, which when a product is on the premium side, is always a selling point for me. You can use it on your cheeks, nose and brow bones (like all highlighters) but also on your eyelids and lips - thanks to its hydrating formula.
RRP: £38 | This multi-use glowstick is available in a range of glistening shades to sculpt and highlight your face, whether you're applying it to your cheekbones for dewy, light-catching gleam or your eyelids - for a subtle, wet-looking eyeshadow effect. Its formula is creamy and hydrating and blends out easily with either a brush or just your fingers.
I love to apply it to the tops of my cheekbones - where the light will naturally fall and reflect off its glistening particles - the bridge and tip of my nose, my cupid's bow and occasionally, the inner corners of my eyes. Being a cream formula, it applies and blends out like a dream over these areas without disrupting or causing my base products to move or separate. It just glides on, whether you dab it across your cheek with your fingers or the stick itself.
The shade I use is 'Moonlight Kiss,' which is a sheer peach that imparts a subtle but glistening golden-pink shimmer to the skin. The formula is glittery but the particles are so minute that it just adds to the overall gleam - rather than being an overtly obvious shimmer. Plus, with the texture being so creamy, there's no glitter fall-out, it stays exactly where you've applied it, unless, of course, you accidentally rub your face.
The entire experience with this highlighting balm just feels so luxe. The packaging, as mentioned, is a cool black metal and when you twist the product up, you instantly catch the glisten of those pink and champagne glitters. The dewy sheen it gives the skin is equally mesmerizing. I use it as a last step in my routine and it just instantly perks up and brightens my skin, adding a subtle hint of glamour to my look, even when I'm not planning to leave the house. When I do wear it out though, the way it reflects the light in photos, especially under a camera flash, is stunning.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to use the Chanel Baume Essentiel Glowstick
The beauty of this stick lies in its versatility. You can apply it with your fingers, a highlighter brush (the brand itself recommends using Retractable Highlighter N°111 brush), or by swiping the stick directly to your skin. As for where to add this glimmering balm, you can pat it over your cheekbones, brow bones, eyelids, lips, nose, cupid's bow - and even your chin and forehead if you really want the appearance of glassy skin.
I would recommend setting your makeup with one of the best setting sprays before laying down this highlighting balm, just to ensure your base coverage lasts as well as your radiance will.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill's Adidas hiking boots are a stylish way to stay warm and dry this winter
Combining waterproofing with comfort and style, these black Adidas boots are a go-to for wintery walks this season
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Is a £100 stand mixer ever any good? Our experts test the budget alternative to KitchenAid
The Salter Bakes Stand mixer is a brilliant budget model. It's just £100 and can whip, knead, and mix like the best stand mixers, it's just a little flimsy.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Merry spritz-mas! These 6 perfumes bottle up nostalgic notes of the festive season
From warmed orange to the scent of green fir trees, these festive perfumes will wrap you up in cosiness...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
9 elevated nail polishes that'll give you a quick, glam manicure fit for a Christmas party
It's that time of year again when the calendar is packed and shimmer is in - these party nail polishes accommodate both
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The glow-booster that makes my dry skin gleam is 25% off for Charlotte Tilbury Cyber Monday
Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter is the makeup step I never skip...
By Naomi Jamieson Last updated
-
This wax gives my stubbornly flat brows a feathered, laminated look in seconds
A quick fix for unruly brows, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze is my pick of the Cyber Monday sales
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
You'd never guess I have dry skin when I use this radiance-boosting setting spray
Offering hold and glow that withstands the harshest winter days, Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Setting Spray has reached holy-grail status in my routine..
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This £13 brow tint means I can skip salon visits and sleep in later - plus, it's 42% off
Our beauty writer has gone through countless tubes of this Maybelline tint for fuller, defined, gap-free brows...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Holly Willoughby wore the most gorgeous party eyeliner, so we tracked it down
The secret to the presenter's signature cat-eye? This precise, definition-boosting Sculpted by Aimee liquid eyeliner
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Sienna Miller’s high-street freckle pen gives a sun-kissed look no matter how dreary the weather - and it’s on sale this Black Friday
Getting Sienna Miller's iconic freckled makeup look is beyond easy
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published