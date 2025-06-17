We're mesmerised by how Salma Hayek uses YSL's Touche Éclat to brighten her complexion
For lighter coverage days, Salma Hayek turns to this iconic £32 beauty staple and how and where she applies it is genius.
Ever wondered how Salma Hayek's makeup always looks so fresh and luminous? Well, YSL's oh-so-iconic Touche Éclat pen might have a little something to do with it, as the actress revealed exactly how and where she applies it - and safe to say, we're taking notes.
While the best foundations and concealers can work wonders for evening skin tone and masking imperfections, sometimes your complexion needs a little extra oomph. This is where products like contour sticks and cream highlighters come in handy, to help shape and add that all-important glow to your face. In Salma Hayek Pinault's case, though, she uses one key product to both highlight, brighten and boost coverage - and it's almost as iconic as she is.
A fixture in makeup bags all over the world and instantly recognisable for its clickable, gold applicator, YSL's Touche Éclat is a true multitasker, and Hayek has mastered how and where to apply it for a subtle but effective radiance.
The iconic YSL makeup buy Salma Hayek loves for illuminating her skin
While we have an array of beauty products that we love and have discovered ourselves, there's nothing quite like getting a glimpse into a celebrity's makeup bag and daily routine. In fact, over the past few years, we've adopted a few A-lister-backed formulas into our collection, from Helen Mirren's go-to nail polish to Kate Moss' Clarins perfume and now, Salma Hayek Pinault has shared her favourite skincare and makeup buys...
Breaking down her daily routine and tricks for Vogue's Beauty Secrets YouTube Series, Hayek shared the complexion products she swears by for concealing and brightening. And one nostalgic, gold-encased highlighter pen, in particular, caught our attention: the Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat.
Salma's brightening trick
RRP: £32
Available in 10 shades, this multipurpose face illuminator offers buildable sheer to medium coverage and is designed to add light and radiance to your complexion, as well as contour and highlight. It comes equipped with an easy, precision brush applicator, while its formula features nourishing vitamin E and calendula extract. Salma Hayek uses shade three and applies it under her eyes, along her nose bridge and around her mouth.
In the video, Salma Hayek revealed that she applies Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Skin Foundation for a natural-looking base, and will often follow that with the Makeup By Mario concealer, to cover uneven skin tone and 'imperfections' - dubbing it the 'hardcore' concealing option. For lighter coverage days though, she swaps it for the Touche Éclat pen.
"When I don’t need that heavy coverage - which normally I do - I use this old trick, the Touche Éclat," Hayek said, adding: "I use number three, because it’s lighter." Opting for a lighter shade of concealer or complexion-illuminator than your skin tone is a good trick for adding brightness, especially around your under eyes.
Hayek then added, "With this one, you put it where you just need it," before proceeding to swipe the pen under her eyes and around her mouth as well as applying it along the bridge of her nose - like you would a highlighter.
She then went on to do her cream contour step, layering products from Merit and Victoria Beckham Beauty (applying them under her cheekbones, nose, forehead and so on), before blending everything in, using her fingers.
Hayek noted that she does most of her makeup with her hands, as the warmth helps everything to blend, and she has better control. Once blended, she was left with fresh, glowy-looking skin and a subtly sculpted look that is just perfect for an elevated, everyday makeup look.
We also think the Touche Éclat is ideal for the summertime and layering with your best foundations with SPF or lightweight serum foundations, for when you want a touch of coverage but plenty of fresh radiance.
