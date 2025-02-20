Vintage and citrusy, Kate Moss' perfume is like a fine wine and I've smelt it first-hand

Marrying skin-firming ingredients with smoky hints of wood and sparkling citrus, Clarins' Eau Dynamisante is an enduring classic - and having learnt that it's a favourite of Kate Moss', I simply couldn't rest until I smelt it for myself.

Though selecting a scent from the list of best long-lasting perfumes is a very personal choice, occasionally seeking some outside inspiration can help narrow down your search. This is why many of us take a keen interest in the fragrances celebrities wear, because if someone as stylish as Kate Moss, let's say, gives a perfume her seal of approval, it's as good an indication as any that the scent is chic. Speaking of which, Clarins' Eau Dynamisante is reported to hold that particular honour. As a fragrance lover myself - as well as a fan of the model's effortless approach to style and beauty - that is not information I could ignore.

First launched in 1987, this fragrance treatment radiates maturity without feeling dated or stuffy - and having tried it first-hand, here's why I think it's perfect for those seeking something timeless and a little unexpected...

I tried Clarins Eau Dynamisante after hearing Kate Moss loves it

When it comes to Kate Moss' signature perfume collection, there are two scents she is known to wear. In fact, she actually cited them herself whilst sharing her beauty staples with the Evening Standard in 2018.

Moss wrote: "I wouldn’t leave the house without scent on," before naming Clarins Eau Dynamisante and the Serge Lutens Fleurs D’Oranger Eau de Parfum as her go-tos.

The latter is a classic floral fragrance, boasting notes of Orange blossom, jasmine and white rose, while Clarins Eau Dynamisante brings something a little more unusual to the table. It's not just a fragrance but a 'treatment fragrance' and features ingredients like aloe vera, lemon thyme extract and red ginseng to hydrate and tone the skin.

Clarins Eau Dynamisante Treatment Fragrance View at Amazon $60.76 at Shop Simon $62 at Macy's RRP: £44 for 100ml | Notes: bitter orange, mandarin, petitgrain, lavandin, eucalyptus, tarragon, nutmeg, white thyme and patchouli. Citrus sparkles to the front of this scent, while herbaceous and woody hints add depth. It's rich and slightly sharp, affording a very refined and mature feel to the blend, while the formula itself - with red ginseng and lemon thyme extract - smooths and tones your skin while you wear it.

Now, having heard about both Kate Moss' love for this scent and its unique, skin-treating formula, I was more than a little bit intrigued to know exactly what it smells and feels like.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My verdict on Clarins Eau Dynamisante

Before I really get into its notes, let's first discuss the impression it gives and my overall verdict.

Now, I'll preface this by saying Eau Dynamisante is not my typical cup of tea or a scent I would wear every day. It smells very lemony and green on me, which isn't my usual thing. I'm more of a musky perfume and woody-floral girl, that said, I can still appreciate a chic fragrance when I smell it.

(Image credit: Future)

The opening - as stated - is very citrusy, so I'd say if you prefer fresh fruity perfumes, this fragrance is definitely for you. Equally, if you like perfumes with patchouli, the earthy floral emerges once that initial burst of citrus ebbs, adding a versatile warmth - while hints of rosemary and tarragon bring herbaceousness. It's mature but by no means dated (despite being an '80s classic) and as with many of the best rose perfumes, I would say it smells very traditional and classic.

As for the formula, I did find that it made my skin feel softer (a point in its favour if you love a multi-tasking beauty product) though a little sticky to the touch. The scent itself is not particularly long-lasting though. The Clarins website does say to spray it onto your skin throughout the day, which is definitely necessary as it does seem to fade quite quickly.

What does Clarins' Eau Dynamisante smell like?

Housed in an oval, cherry-red tinted bottle sits notes of citrus fruit, patchouli, bitter orange, rosemary, petitgrain, nutmeg and white thyme. It's very zingy and fresh, with lemon, orange and petitgrain being the first notes that hit me. Once settled though, patchouli emerges and there's also a tinge of woodiness that really complements the citrus. It smells very familiar and nostalgic, which no doubt adds to its chic and timeless appeal.

Our other '80s perfume picks

As mentioned, this fragrance is an '80s classic and has a certain rich and vintage feel to it, much like a few other gems we know and love...