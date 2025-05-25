I never find my perfumes to be long-lasting, but I only ever get compliments on this scent hours after applying it

For many of us, being questioned as to what perfume you're wearing is one of the best compliments you could ask for - and I've finally found the scent that does just the trick.

It's no secret that I've struggled for years to find a long-lasting perfume that will leave a moreish scent behind me as I walk. I've tried dozens of the best perfumes for women in hopes of finding a fragrance that stands the test of time. Every scent I try seems to fill my bedroom with a cloud of aroma, before immediately disappearing as I head out of the door.

Now, that struggle seems like a distant memory as I've accidentally stumbled across a perfume that not only smells divine, but lasts all day long and gets me so many compliments. As they say, it comes to you when you least expect it...

The long-lasting perfume that I'm always guaranteed to get complimented on

As a Digital Beauty Writer, I'm very lucky to have an array of beauty products land on my desk each month, including some of the best new beauty launches. This gives me the opportunity to thoroughly put them to the test, in order to see which products are actually worth parting ways with your money for.

So, after being introduced to this monochrome red glass bottle of perfume (that makes a particularly striking addition to any vanity dresser, if I do say so myself), I found myself spritzing it on each day. And much to my surprise, it served me a plethora of compliments, even hours after initially applying it.

Narciso Rodriguez for Her Eau De Parfum Intense View at Look Fantastic $124.95 at Amazon $130 at Macy's RRP: £73 for 30ml | £105 for 50ml | £136 for 100ml Narciso Rodriguez's For Her fragrance has been taken to a whole new level with its intense version. This perfume is a true Chypre scent, with citrus top notes of peach and bergamot, heart notes of solar white flowers and musk, before being completed with creamy base notes of vanilla and vetiver. The result? A soft and sensual scent that has an addictive and warming edge to it.

For context, when it comes to fragrances I typically prefer those with light, floral and creamy vanilla notes - and perhaps a slight touch of sophisticated musk. However, I avoid anything too sweet or youthful that is going to leave me with a headache.

This perfume is the perfect medium of all of the above. It takes you on a fragrance journey, developing as you wear it. Starting with a juicy fruitiness transitioning into a soft floral, before settling on a creamy, musky vanilla - there's something to please everyone. I also love how incredibly versatile the fragrance is, it's timeless enough to suit every season and champions a day-to-night scent.

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

While the fragrance in itself is gorgeous, the thing that impressed me about it the most was its lasting power. In fact, there's now been multiple occasions where I've been complimented on my perfume of choice, and this gem was behind it all. One friend noted how I was leaving an enviable scented trail behind me as we were on a brisk outside walk, while another hailed its aroma after a full day's wear.

It's no surprise that it's long-lasting as the scent was developed using AI technology to intensify the longevity of the musk notes - all of which I can attest to. I, along with many friends and family, still enjoy whiffs of the fragrance hours after I first applied it - without any top-ups required. It's a worthy addition to anyone's perfume arsenal.

What does Narciso Rodriguez For Her Intense smell like?

Despite being an intense version of the original Narciso Rodriguez's For Her, this red bottled version is actually much softer with a fruity floral twist. You're initially hit with the scent's top notes of peach and bergamot, before drying down to showcase delicate floral notes of white solar flowers, musk and creamy vanilla. It's a true addictive feminine scent that takes you on a sensorial experience throughout a single day's wear.