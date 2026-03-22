Finding your signature scent is easier than ever thanks to Space NK's new fragrance edits
Whether you like woody, floral or gourmand perfumes, Space NK has an assortment of perfumes for you
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Finding your signature scent is by no means an easy feat. As scent preferences differ from person to person, it's a task that requires a lot of trial and error. Thankfully, Space NK is answering our problems with their all-new Scent Edits, which host an array of perfumes to suit your go-to fragrance family.
The best perfumes for women means something different to everyone, while someone might be seeking out a classic floral fragrance, others may typically reach for the best gourmand perfumes that have a sweet, moreish edge. Alternatively, for those that are open to a wide array of scent preferences, a long-lasting perfume might be top of your priorities list.
Whatever takes your fancy, Space NK are here to make the search for 'The One' easier than ever (we're talking perfumes here), with their three new scent discovery edits – including floral, gourmand and woody aromas.Article continues below
Everything you need to know about the trio of Space NK fragrance edits
From cosy perfumes to fresh perfumes, this trio of fragrance bundles make home to a lineup of scents by a handful of well-known and loved brands, such as Maison Margiela, Escentric Molecules and Phlur. These edits give you a chance to trial six different blends in hopes of finding your perfect match, or simply giving you the opportunity to frequently switch up your scent without having to invest in pricey full-size bottles.
A post shared by Space NK (@spacenk)
A photo posted by on
Despite being new to the site, the edits have already garnered a number of impressive five star reviews, with shoppers hailing the edits' 'exceptional value' and the convenience and functionality of the travel-sized bottles.
Explore the Space NK Scent Edits
Warm, edible-smelling scents
RRP: £60
Number of items: 6
Contents worth: Over £165
What's included? Inside this copper zipped makeup bag, you'll discover six delectable gourmand perfumes with indulgent notes for an aroma that makes them smell good enough to eat. You'll be treated to KAYALI's Vanilla 28 10ml, the Escentric Molecules M+ Mandarin 7.5ml, Maison Margiela's Afternoon Delight 7ml, DedCool's Mochi Milk 15ml, Glossier's You Rêve 8ml and Phlur's Cherry Stem 9.5ml.
Sophisticated, earthy scents
RRP: £60
Number of items: 6
Contents worth: Over £165
What's included? If warmer, woody fragrances are more to your liking, you might opt for The Woody Scent Edit, which hosts a lineup of creamy, smoky and skin-soft blends. Inside, you'll unbox the KAYALI Freedom Musk Santal 10ml, Escentric Molecules' M+ Cistus 8.5ml, Maison Margiela's By The Fireplace 7ml, DedCool's Xtra Milk 15ml, Glossier's You Doux 8ml and Phlur's Father Figure 9.5ml.
Fresh, feminine scents
RRP: £60
Number of items: 6
Contents worth: Over £165
What's included? Calling all floral fragrance lovers! With Space NK's Floral Scent Edit you'll trial six modern floral blends that can be worn on their own, while simultaneously boasting endless layering capabilities. Discover KAYALI's Fleur Majesty 10ml, Escentric Molecules' M+ Champaca 8.5ml, Maison Margiela's Up At Dawn 7ml, DedCool's Mineral Milk 15ml, Glossier's You Fleur 8ml and Phlur's Cherry Stem 9.5ml.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.