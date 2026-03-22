Finding your signature scent is easier than ever thanks to Space NK's new fragrance edits

Finding your signature scent is by no means an easy feat. As scent preferences differ from person to person, it's a task that requires a lot of trial and error. Thankfully, Space NK is answering our problems with their all-new Scent Edits, which host an array of perfumes to suit your go-to fragrance family.

The best perfumes for women means something different to everyone, while someone might be seeking out a classic floral fragrance, others may typically reach for the best gourmand perfumes that have a sweet, moreish edge. Alternatively, for those that are open to a wide array of scent preferences, a long-lasting perfume might be top of your priorities list.

Whatever takes your fancy, Space NK are here to make the search for 'The One' easier than ever (we're talking perfumes here), with their three new scent discovery edits – including floral, gourmand and woody aromas.

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Everything you need to know about the trio of Space NK fragrance edits

From cosy perfumes to fresh perfumes, this trio of fragrance bundles make home to a lineup of scents by a handful of well-known and loved brands, such as Maison Margiela, Escentric Molecules and Phlur. These edits give you a chance to trial six different blends in hopes of finding your perfect match, or simply giving you the opportunity to frequently switch up your scent without having to invest in pricey full-size bottles.

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Despite being new to the site, the edits have already garnered a number of impressive five star reviews, with shoppers hailing the edits' 'exceptional value' and the convenience and functionality of the travel-sized bottles.

Explore the Space NK Scent Edits