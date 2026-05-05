This £25 M&S candle is strikingly similar to a £175 luxury favourite
The M&S x Kelly Hoppen decorative scent is an affordable alternative to the eye-wateringly expensive Trudon Alabaster Ernesto candle
Little luxuries can make all the difference to your home, and your mindset - from adding a fresh bouquet of flowers to a side table, to lighting a luxurious candle as you wind down for the evening.
The only issue is, these little luxuries can soon add up. Fortunately, consumer expert and This Morning regular Grace Forell is here to help get some of these highend-style items in our homes for less. Her most recent find? A £25 M&S X Kelly Hoppen candle – an affordable 'dupe' to the luxury Trudon Alabaster Ernesto Candle, which retails for a whopping £175.
Both candles offer a rich scent and glamorous, keepsake design, but one is significantly more affordable - and headed for a spot in our pick of the best scented candles.
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Sharing her find on Instagram, Grace revealed one of the best ways 'to create a beautiful home on a budget is taking advantage of high street dupes of high-end homeware.'
She added, 'This £25 scented candle from M&S is a dupe of the Trudon Alabaster Ernesto candle, which costs a whopping £175 from Selfridges.'
The Trudon candle is a masterpiece, make no mistake about it. With a scent that brings together contrasting notes of citrus, leather and patchouli and a burn time of around 60 hours, it’s a statement gift or special treat for yourself.
Alongside the brand’s renowned scents, the standout feature of the Trudon Alabaster Ernesto Candle is how it’s presented. Offered up in a single block of alabaster stone and finished with the brand’s emblem, it’s a keepsake that will still look chic long after the candle has burnt down.
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If you want to save it for a special occasion, though, you can turn to M&S X Kelly Hoppen’s No. 1 Fragrance scented candle - which boasts a similar fragrance and an equally clever exterior that looks elegant and you’ll want to keep hold of.
Housed in a ceramic vessel with a lid to preserve the scent between uses, the candle offers a refreshing bergamot combined with sweet clove and rich patchouli.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
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