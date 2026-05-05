This £25 M&S candle is strikingly similar to a £175 luxury favourite

Little luxuries can make all the difference to your home, and your mindset - from adding a fresh bouquet of flowers to a side table, to lighting a luxurious candle as you wind down for the evening.

The only issue is, these little luxuries can soon add up. Fortunately, consumer expert and This Morning regular Grace Forell is here to help get some of these highend-style items in our homes for less. Her most recent find? A £25 M&S X Kelly Hoppen candle – an affordable 'dupe' to the luxury Trudon Alabaster Ernesto Candle, which retails for a whopping £175.

Both candles offer a rich scent and glamorous, keepsake design, but one is significantly more affordable - and headed for a spot in our pick of the best scented candles.

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M&S X Kelly Hoppen No. 1 Fragrance Decorative Scented Candle £25 at marksandspencer.com Presented in a stylish ceramic vessel with a lid, this woody candle offers a mix of bergamot with sweet clove and patchouli. TRUDON Alabaster Ernesto Candle 270g £175 at selfridges.com A luxury candle offered up in a handcrafted alabaster jar and lid, complete with gold-toned brand emblem.

Sharing her find on Instagram, Grace revealed one of the best ways 'to create a beautiful home on a budget is taking advantage of high street dupes of high-end homeware.'

She added, 'This £25 scented candle from M&S is a dupe of the Trudon Alabaster Ernesto candle, which costs a whopping £175 from Selfridges.'

The Trudon candle is a masterpiece, make no mistake about it. With a scent that brings together contrasting notes of citrus, leather and patchouli and a burn time of around 60 hours, it’s a statement gift or special treat for yourself.

Alongside the brand’s renowned scents, the standout feature of the Trudon Alabaster Ernesto Candle is how it’s presented. Offered up in a single block of alabaster stone and finished with the brand’s emblem, it’s a keepsake that will still look chic long after the candle has burnt down.

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If you want to save it for a special occasion, though, you can turn to M&S X Kelly Hoppen’s No. 1 Fragrance scented candle - which boasts a similar fragrance and an equally clever exterior that looks elegant and you’ll want to keep hold of.

Housed in a ceramic vessel with a lid to preserve the scent between uses, the candle offers a refreshing bergamot combined with sweet clove and rich patchouli.