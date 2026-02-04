The M&S spring Home collection is full of high-design pieces that elevate the everyday
Here's our edit for the finest 'New in' finds to shop now
When the new Marks & Spencer spring home lookbook landed in my inbox earlier this week, I found myself immediately shopping for chic kitchen accessories and luxe new bedding.
From sophisticated ribbed glass storage jars and a ceramic colander (which feels like it could take pride of place as a fruit bowl when not in use) to cotton towels edged with delicate linen ruffles, the 'New in' selection is simple yet stunning.
This new season collection is defying transient trends that come and go, instead marking a wave towards offering timeless 'quiet luxury' accessories that elevate the everyday. Here is a small taste of the fabulous new buys online and in stores now, ready to update our homes...
It's also worth mentioning the charming Valentine collection at M&S, which includes the new LOVE candle by Kelly Hoppen, which I have in my home and highly recommend. I'm not normally a fan of floral scents, but this candle is a delicious fusion of light notes of Baies rose and fruity blackcurrants, which create a fresh fragrance, full of energy.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
