Cosiness doesn’t happen by accident - 16 surprisingly affordable accessories make it easy to achieve
Elegant, inviting, and still affordable, these cosy home essentials are the season’s must-haves
The cosiest homes don't happen by chance: they're a careful curation of all the finer details that elevate your space from simply beautiful to utterly irresistible. Whether you're after rich, earthy hues at home or prefer a palette of soft, subtle shades and tones, these failsafe pieces will enrich your whole home with warmth and quiet luxury.
As a house-proud homebody who shops for a living, I'm forever searching for new ways to make my home cosy. From draping a cosy heated throw across the sofa to lighting a winter candle that greets guests in the hallway, or refreshing my bedding to something more festive, I never overlook the small touches and tactile layers that make a home truly cosy.
Below, I've shared all the pieces that I swear by for curating an indulgent and inviting home. They'll make your rooms feel soft and cocooning; smell woody and warm; and look effortlessly refined and beautifully lived in. Just be warned: once your home becomes this welcoming, your guests may never want to leave.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.