Cosiness doesn’t happen by accident - 16 surprisingly affordable accessories make it easy to achieve

The cosiest homes don't happen by chance: they're a careful curation of all the finer details that elevate your space from simply beautiful to utterly irresistible. Whether you're after rich, earthy hues at home or prefer a palette of soft, subtle shades and tones, these failsafe pieces will enrich your whole home with warmth and quiet luxury.

As a house-proud homebody who shops for a living, I'm forever searching for new ways to make my home cosy. From draping a cosy heated throw across the sofa to lighting a winter candle that greets guests in the hallway, or refreshing my bedding to something more festive, I never overlook the small touches and tactile layers that make a home truly cosy.

Below, I've shared all the pieces that I swear by for curating an indulgent and inviting home. They'll make your rooms feel soft and cocooning; smell woody and warm; and look effortlessly refined and beautifully lived in. Just be warned: once your home becomes this welcoming, your guests may never want to leave.