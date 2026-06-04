Forget fragrance-induced headaches and dryness, we can't stop spritzing these new water-based perfumes

If you're someone who is sensitive to fragrance, you might already know that most perfumes are made using alcohol, which can actually trigger headaches, migraines and skin dryness.

With the opportunity to sniff most of the newest, best perfumes for women that are constantly launching, one thing's for certain, I can appreciate innovation in the fragrance world. We've seen unusual notes and unique blends (ahem, we're looking at you banana perfumes), however we're being introduced to a new era of scent with alcohol-free formulas that are designed to be kinder to those with sensitive and dry skin types.

So, when I discovered these two all-new water-based perfumes that have been created to specifically prevent fragrance-induced headaches and dryness, I knew that we had to try them for ourselves – spoiler, I'm so impressed that I'm adding them to the list of the best long-lasting perfumes too.

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The water-based scents we're wearing all summer long

Inspired by the brand founder's experience with perfume-triggered migraines and dryness, Uni has made it their mission to craft water-based fragrances that wear softly on the skin, whilst maintaining moisture levels. Off the back of this, the ocean-powered body care brand has launched two signature scents, Rain and Sunset, that boast biodegradable aroma molecules, marine-powered actives and antioxidant-rich Australian botanicals.

Fresh, earthy, addictive Uni Water Based Perfume - Rain 50ml £72 at Space NK UK RRP: £72 for 50ml | Notes: Rain, grapefruit, pollen, mimosa, peony, lilac, oakmoss, vetiver and patchouli | Added ingredients: Kakadu plum, finger lime and hydroxyacetophenone Capturing the feeling of the calm after a storm, this fragrance boasts fresh and luminous notes of rain, soft florals and earthy woods that linger on the skin hours after spritzing. Opening notes reveal rain, grapefruit and pollen, which transform into a floral heart of mimosa, peony and lilac. Once dried down, the fragrance's foundation is unveiled with oakmoss, vetiver and patchouli. Not to mention, it's also reef-friendly, vegan and cruelty-free. Warm, intimate, sun-kissed Uni Water Based Perfume - Sunset 10ml £28 at Space NK UK RRP: £28 for 10ml | Notes: Cedar leaf, lemon, crushed mint, juniper, patchouli, white cedar, amber and smoked sandalwood | Added ingredients: Glycerine, Kakadu plum and finger lime Inspired by the brand's signature Ischia Sunset scent, this blend takes a warmer approach that mimics salty, sun-kissed skin and summer evenings. This long-lasting fragrance opens with notes of cedar leaf, lemon and crushed mint, before revealing a woody heart of juniper, patchouli and more cedar leaf. This combination leads perfectly on to the base notes of white cedar, amber and smoked sandalwood.

To try the new scented duo, I got my hands on the Uni Water-Based Perfume Discovery Kit (£35), which makes home to two 10ml vials of both Rain and Sunset. The set is also great for taking on your travels, whether you're jetting off, heading away on a weekend staycation or simply popping into your handbag for top-ups throughout the day.

As for 'Rain', it's a fresh scent that has a slightly musky and woody touch to it. To me, it feels like a true coastal fragrance that is beachy, salty and overall irresistibly versatile. The base notes of oakmoss, vetiver and patchouli also give the perfume an almost unisex edge. While its a stellar choice on its own, its considered blend also makes it a great choice for layering with other scents too.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, 'Sunset' is a truly sun-kissed scent. It is warm, comforting and creamy, with a subtle sexy and sensual edge to it. While 'Rain' feels more like a daytime fragrance, 'Sunset' seems better suited to evening wear. The skin-first perspective is accentuated with this summer-oozing blend as it delivers a close, intimate wear.

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As someone who is very prone to migraines (literally anything and everything can trigger them) I appreciate how neither of these fragrances caused any headaches, nor any irritation on my skin. In terms of its long-lasting nature, I initially wore both scents for an entire working day to assess their all-day wear and noticed that I could still vividly smell both scents on me by end of play.