30 long-lasting perfumes for women that'll smell gorgeous all day long

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A great long-lasting perfume needs to pass several tests – the most important being how well it sticks throughout the day. However, you'll also want to consider how it works with your unique body chemistry, as well as how it changes as it dries down, to find the perfect scent for you.

The best perfume for women can be one of the priciest purchases on your makeup table, so you want to ensure you're investing in a product that will cling to you all day long. Even the most alluring of perfumes can more or less vanish after a couple of hours, so it pays to know which fragrances can be trusted to stand the test of time. However, testing a perfume for a full day before purchasing it is not always feasible, especially when shopping online. To try and scout out a long-lasting scent, there are a few things to look out for.

Think of perfume as a pyramid, consisting of top, heart, and base notes. The top notes are the first impression and disperse quickly, giving way to others. “Typically, middle notes last longer than top notes, however, it’s the base notes that form the foundation of the fragrance,” explains Karen Harris, Head of Marketing at The Perfume Shop. “They come into force around 30 minutes after integrating with the middle notes, and typically last six hours.” Our beauty team have rounded up their tried and tested favourite long-lasting perfumes that you can count on.

The type, quantity and molecule size of the perfume oils used in the fragrance matters too. “If you take something light and airy, such as neroli, it’s a “butterfly” extract, which basically means it’s very pretty much flutters off quite quickly,” says fragrance expert and journalist Alice du Parcq. “Unless the brand can afford to add copious amounts of it into their scent, those lightweight citrusy and floral perfumes will only last a couple of hours on the skin, regardless of price. However, a larger molecule such as vanilla, tuberose, some wood extracts and lots of beautiful synthetic musks take longer to evaporate from the skin. If you want a perfume that’s going to last, aim for those richer aromas that cling on for longer.”

Whether you prefer a bright perfume with jasmine or something more comforting, like the best vanilla perfume, there is a long-lasting scent for you.

30 long lasting-perfumes for women, chosen by our beauty team

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

A small selection of the perfumes we tried for this guide (Image credit: Fiona McKim)

Best fresh long-lasting perfume

(Image credit: Issey Miyake)

1. Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Magnolia EDT Intense Best aquatic and fresh long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £70 / $89 for 50ml Top notes: Bergamot Middle notes: Magnolia Base notes: Sandalwood Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Bright and breezy + Perfect for daytime + Longer lasting than most EDT Reasons to avoid - Won't make a huge statement

Issey Miyake is our forever go-to brand for fresh, crisp and modern fragrances. The kind you can spray on for any occasion as liberally as you like, without making too much of an impression on your morning commute. This is splashy, fresh and floral with citrussy bergamot, pretty magnolia and a subtle woody base. It's the fragrance equivalent of a light, neutral-toned cashmere scarf – chuck it on whatever the weather and you'll give off an impression of quiet luxury.

While this brand has plenty of scents to choose from, the great thing about this particular one is its unique eau de toilette intense strength. This makes it both fresh on the nose and long-lasting on the skin, with a lower concentration of perfume oils than pure parfum, but a cocktail of notes that are known to last very well. Truly, it's the best of both worlds.

(Image credit: Guerlain)

2. Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Forte Nerolia Vetiver EDP Best fresh and citrussy long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £102 / $110.50 for 75ml EDP Top notes: Neroli Middle notes: Fig accord Base notes: Vetiver, tonka bean Today's Best Deals View at Macy's View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Smells like a Mediterranean garden + Crisp yet lush + Warm dry-down + Beautiful bottle Reasons to avoid - None, we adore this!

Guerlain has created so many beautiful fragrances, but this has to be one of our favourites. It perfectly blends a tangy, citrussy top note of neroli with a warm and mouthwatering fig middle for an effect not unlike walking through an Italian garden in full bloom.

Don't be fooled into thinking the citrus-focused initial scent means this won't go the distance. This perfume has an amazing dry down on the skin, which shapeshifted into fruity, sticky fig and sweet, nutty tonka bean as we wore it throughout the day. As well as smelling gorgeous, this bottle also looks beautiful with its honeycomb top. Plus it's refillable, recyclable and made with partially recycled materials, in line with Guerlain's commendable sustainable ethos. Top marks!

(Image credit: The Perfume Shop)

3. Dior Joy Eau de Parfum Intense Best fresh and floral long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £99 / $118 for 50ml Top notes: Citrus, Neroli Middle notes: Centifolia Rose, Jasmine Grandiflorum Base notes: Vanilla, Sandalwood, Patchouli Today's Best Deals View at Macy's View at Macy's Check Amazon

The best thing about this perfume is that it features notes from all the key fragrance families: floral, fresh, fruity, and spicy. Though Dior classifies it as a mainly floral perfume, we think it fits best under fresh due to the range of ingredients it offers, and the light, clean scent it leaves on the skin.

When we tested Joy, we immediately found it to be a mature scent - perfect for those who want a perfume that is light yet sophisticated. The smell is certainly noticeable and lingers all day, so be prepared for a flurry of compliments. However, it doesn't boast that typical powdery rose perfume scent, which is part of why we love it so much. It is intense without being overwhelming, as all the best long-lasting fragrances should be. The floral middle and base notes make up the bulk of the fragrance, whilst the citrus top notes cut through to give a sparkling finish.

Inspired by the shape of a jewel, the premium glass-cut bottle will look beautiful on display in your collection. Though one of the pricier long-lasting perfumes we have tested, it is certainly a worthwhile investment for a timeless fragrance that works just as well as a scent for summer as it does for frosty evenings.

(Image credit: Escentric Molecule)

4. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Most unique fresh long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £95 / $150 for 100ml Top/middle/base note: Iso E Super molecule Today's Best Deals View at Bergdorf Goodman View at Neiman Marcus View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Smells different on everyone + Lingers on the skin + Will get compliments from others + Cool, cult brand Reasons to avoid - You may not know exactly how it smells on you

Something a bit different. This cult perfume contains a special molecule called Iso E Super that binds to and reacts with your personal body chemistry to create a unique, lasting fragrance. All perfumes do this to some degree, but this one does it like no other. Mist it on and you may not get much back at first, but believe us, others will be asking what you are wearing all day long.

For this reason, it's tricky to describe exactly how Molecule 01 smells. It certainly isn't overly fruity or floral, many users experience musky animal notes, or you might find it lightly woody. But then again others say it doesn't register much with their noses at all, or comes and goes throughout the day. The one thing guaranteed is that if you wear this, other people will smell it and compliment you. Even better, you can tell them exactly what it is without worrying about giving away your 'secret' because it won't smell the same on them anyway.

(Image credit: Glossier)

5. Glossier You Eau de Parfum Best suble and fresh long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £57 / $68 for 50ml Top notes: Iris root, pink pepper Middle notes: None Base notes: Ambrette, ambrox, musk Today's Best Deals View at Glossier Reasons to buy + Refreshing and light + Totally unique to everyone + Unfussy and cool Reasons to avoid - Might not be punchy enough for some

Trust Glossier's first foray into fragrance to be super modern and effortlessly cool. Simple bottle, simple name, simple composition. The fragrance actually contains very few notes - a carefully crafted blend of iris root and pink pepper top notes and smooth, salty, skin-like base notes. It's this dry-down that matters. The fragrance prioritises the base notes, hence why it manages simultaneously to be both clean and fresh, as well as impressively long-lasting. It also means that the fragrance stays fairly faithful to its first impression, and doesn't change much as it dries down.

The website calls this more of a "skin-smell enhancer", designed to enhance your own skin's scent and also comes in a refillable waxy compact as one of the best solid perfumes we've seen. The fragrance changes on everyone, and it is one of the scents we get the most compliments on. It's a little bit like an olfactory mood ring – it smells a little different depending on the day, where you spray it, and who is wearing it. On us, the overall effect is clean, fresh, and addictive.

Best floral long-lasting perfume

(Image credit: The Perfume Shop)

6. Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Best fresh-floral long-lasting fragrance Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £91 / $91 for 50ml Top notes: Rangoon creeper Middle notes: Jasmine bud Base notes: Natural tuberose Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Nordstrom View at Bergdorf Goodman Reasons to buy + Very fresh scent + Premium packaging + Works for any age or occasion Reasons to avoid - May be too light for those who like an intense fragrance

The clue is in the name with this fragrance. Expect to smell like a fresh-cut bunch of bright and beautiful blooms, all day long. But despite the vivid floral smell, this perfume is for those who like a subtle, lingering scent that doesn't overwhelm you. We were slightly torn as to whether this perfume would fall under the 'floral' or 'fresh' category, as it is a perfectly harmonious balance of the two.

We would best describe it as fresh with a hint of floral sweetness, making it a very adaptable smell for all ages and occasions. This is the type of fragrance that you will almost forget you are wearing after a few hours until you get a sudden waft of the vivid jasmine notes that hang around all day. When we tested Bloom, we were struck by how quickly it settled into the skin, offering a natural yet noticeable clean scent. We also love the sleek, luxe pink packaging that will stand out amongst your other perfume bottles and gives a sophisticated look to your collection. Long-lasting credentials aside, it's easily one of the best floral perfumes.

(Image credit: The Perfume Shop)

7. YSL Libre Eau de Parfum Best floral long-lasting perfume for evening Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £92 / $130 for 50ml Top notes: Tangerine, Neroli & Lavender Middle notes: Jasmine Sambac & Orange Blossom Base notes: White Musks & Vanilla Extract Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Powerful scent + Little goes a long way + Beautiful packaging + Warm and sophisticated Reasons to avoid - More of an evening scent than everyday

Libre has been a firm favourite of ours for a while, and that is because it is such a distinct fragrance. Warm and sophisticated, it is the perfect finishing touch to any day. To us, Libre is a distinctly winter and evening scent. That fresh mossiness that's typical of the best lavender perfumes combines with musky vanilla base notes to add evening-ready depth, but that's not to say it can't make a beautiful statement during the day.

Despite being a floral fragrance, the hearty base notes are what really make this perfume what it is. The floral notes add a light touch of sparkle, so Libre is an ideal option if you like your florals with a bit of edge. For a perfume that smells mature, slightly sweet, but overarchingly grand and timeless, Libre is it. When we tested this perfume, we were immediately sold. Like many of the other long-lasting perfumes in this guide, a little bit of Libre goes a long way. A couple of sprays will last you all day, if not into the next, and it clings to our clothes like no other perfume we've tried. It has been on the radar of fragrance lovers for a few years now and shows no signs of losing popularity, so it is a great investment that you can be sure you won't lose the taste for.

(Image credit: Creed)

8. Creed Wind Flowers Best ultra-luxe floral long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £260 for 75ml (UK only) Top notes: Jasmin, orange blossom, peach Middle notes: Jasmine sambac, tuberose absolute, rose centifolia Base notes: Iris, orange blossom, musk, sandalwood, praline Today's Best Deals View at Macy's View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Bergdorf Goodman Reasons to buy + A masterpiece of perfumery + Gorgeous bottle + Unlike anything else Reasons to avoid - It is pricey

This amazing fragrance was five years in the making, which is a testament to how complex it is and the levels of mastery and craftsmanship which have gone into every detail of its creation. The bottle has been made from hand-blown glass and, as with all Creed fragrances, the brand’s heritage Fleur de Lis is engraved into the bottle.

The juice is a phenomenal mix of a little bit floral, a little bit of amber, and a little bit fresh and fruity. That combination makes this the sort of scent that, at any given moment, there’s something for everybody to love. It’s not too much of one thing but a lot of so many others. The reason it lasts so long? Well, that’s all down to the musky, woody base notes. And the smallest of spritzes will ensure that they keep wafting over you all day long.

(Image credit: The Perfume Shop)

9. Marc Jacobs Dot Best fruity-floral long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £70 / $93 for 50ml Top notes: Red Berries, Dragonfruit, Honeysuckle Middle notes: Jasmine, Coconut Water, Orange Blossom Base notes: Vanilla, Driftwood, Musk Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Mytheresa View at Zappos Reasons to buy + Fresh and light + Timeless + Fun packaging Reasons to avoid - May smell too youthful for some tastes

Dot is everything we love about fruity-floral perfume. Light, yet punchy and sweet, it is the perfect smell for who those want everyone to ask what scent they are wearing. Daisy (Marc Jacobs' signature scent) is extremely well known and loved by fragrance fanatics and novices alike, but Dot is a welcome alternative that has slightly more edge and interest. Similar to Gucci Bloom, it settles beautifully on the skin to give a crisp finish. However, we think Dot is slightly more youthful and summer-inspired.

When we tested Dot, we were struck by how much it sticks to hair and clothes. This is something we look for in long-lasting perfumes, as this ensures that the smell follows you around – even into the next day. The fruity top notes definitely stick out, however, they are mellowed out by the mid-floral notes plus musky driftwood, and vanilla base notes. This combination ensures that it's never too sickly or overwhelming, which is what makes this such an adaptable and timeless perfume. If you are on the hunt for a reliable yet unique scent that will stand out amongst the crowd, you can't go wrong with Dot.

(Image credit: Liz Earle)

10. Liz Earle Botanical Essence EDP No.15 Best natural floral long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £59 for 50ml (UK only) Top notes: Cedar, bergamot, patchouli, Guaiac wood, sandalwood Middle notes: Tonka bean, damask rose, benzoin, Elemi resin, Cypriol oil Base notes: Pink pepper, bourbon vanilla, clove, vetiver, cinnamon leaf Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Surprising scent + Not a brand you'd think of looking at + Easy to travel bottle Reasons to avoid - Opacity of bottle means you won't know when you're running low

Trust us when we say, this fragrance is a game-changer. This is predominantly down to the amazing combination of over 90% naturally derived ingredients, but also because so many of the top notes included in this are traditionally used as base notes. What this means is it not only has amazing staying power, but it falls into the woody perfume category – a heavier type of scent – yet there still manages to be a freshness to it that prevents it from being too heavy and over-powering.

Its warm and spicy personality won’t feel out of place on a warm day because the floral notes of rose and patchouli lift it up and add extra lightness. And because Liz Earle is not a brand you would naturally associate with high-end perfume, the biggest problem you’ll have when you’re wearing it is the volume of people stopping you that want to know what scent it is. The secret is out we're afraid.

(Image credit: Chanel)

11. Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum Best classic floral long-lasting floral perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £99 / $122 for 50ml Top notes: Pink pepper Middle notes: Jasmine, iris Base notes: Patchouli, musk, vanilla Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at Ulta Beauty Reasons to buy + Great projection + Works day to night + Glamorous and very giftable Reasons to avoid - Very popular, so you won't smell unique

There's a reason Chanel Chance is one of the all-time classic beauty gift ideas and one of the best Chanel perfumes of all time - it's hard to imagine anyone smelling this and not loving it. The pink pepper is immediately discernible, with an uplifting and enlivening effect on the senses. This spicy note does hang around for an impressive amount of time before the floral heart accords take hold – the perfect balance of sweet and powdery.

But it's the patchouli, and later the creamy musk, that really comes to the fore in this chypre floral and give the perfume its warm, enduring depth. It's this combination you will smell on your skin hours later, traceable even after a shower.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

12. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum Best amber-floral long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £235 / $325 for 70ml Top notes: Jasmine, saffron Middle notes: Amberwood Base notes: Fir resin, cedar Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Neiman Marcus Reasons to buy + Sweet and warming + Distinctive scent + Gets better over time Reasons to avoid - Others may be wearing it

Taking the fragrance world by storm, Baccarat Rouge has become a cult classic that is loved the world over. Instantly recognisable, the long-lasting fragrance boasts a unique blend of breezy jasmine, spicy saffron, warm amber and freshly cut cedar. And while this combination may not sound sweet, the overriding scent reminds us of sugary candy floss (in the best way possible). Once the sweetness subsides slightly, expect to be hit with a warming, amber base that really sticks to the skin.

After spritzing this on mid-morning, we were shocked to find that the scent still lingered the following day. Its staying power is truly unrivalled. The downside, however, is that you can guarantee several other people will be wearing this fragrance, too. Our top tip? Buy a sample bottle and save it for special occasions like weddings or holidays.

Best fruity long-lasting perfume

(Image credit: Gucci)

13. Gucci Guilty Intense Pour Femme Eau de Parfum Best Eastern-inspired fruity long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £130 / $155 for 90ml Top notes: Mandora, violet and lychee Middle notes: Plum, ylang-ylang and tuberose Base notes: Vanilla, patchouli and vetiver Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Elegant scent + Good projection + Perfect for evening Reasons to avoid - Bottle looks a little less luxurious

If you like intense, woody scents, you’ll love this rich ambery fragrance, bursting with bold florals like ylang-ylang and tuberose and a long-lasting perfume of patchouli with a vanilla undercurrent. It’s dark, creamy, and extremely enduring.

There's something reminiscent of Tom Ford Black Orchid here – ylang-ylang and patchouli are present in both scents. Think of Gucci Guilty Intense as its slightly less intense, more upbeat cousin. But less intense does not mean that this perfume's staying power is any less impressive. One spritz will see you through the day and beyond.

(Image credit: The Perfume Shop)

14. Armani Si Intense Eau de Parfum Best intense fruity long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £97 / $104 for 50ml Top notes: Blackcurrant nectar Middle notes: Isparta rose, Davana Base notes: Benzoin, Patchouli Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Neiman Marcus View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Extremely long-lasting + Scent doesn't fade as it dries down + Not sickly sweet + Unique scent Reasons to avoid - May be too fragrant for some

For the ultimate long-lasting fragrance, look no further. This beautifully feminine perfume is not just one of our favourites in terms of smell, but also how long it lingers. Out of all the long-lasting perfumes we tested for this guide, Si was by far one of the standouts for incredibly impressive lasting power. For a true indication of how good this perfume is, we could still smell it on our wrists after showering. If that doesn't sell it, we don't know what will.

The blackcurrant top notes initially made us think it would be an overly-sweet scent that perhaps only a select few would enjoy, however, it is actually a surprisingly mature smell that will suit a wide range of tastes. The more muted base notes balance out the sweet berry tops, making for a delightfully fruity yet warm perfume. Imagine your typical blackcurrant smell, but adult-ified. One of the main things we noticed, and loved, when testing this perfume is that the smell hardly alters as it dries down. Where most perfumes mellow out, Si keeps its vivid scent for day-long wear. If you only invest in one long-lasting scent, make it this one.

(Image credit: Chloé)

15. Chloé Nomade EDP Naturelle Best sophisticated fruity long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £88 / $97 for 50ml Top notes: Mirabelle, Bergamot, Lemon and Orange Middle notes: Freesia, Peach, Jasmine and Rose Base notes: Oakmoss, Amberwood, Patchouli, White Musk and Sandalwood Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Amazon View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Chic and understated + Vegan + Lower impact packaging Reasons to avoid - May be too sweet for some

This is everything that you want a long-lasting perfume to be: slightly light and fruity on the first spray then drying down to be sexy, woody, and lingering. It is a classic Chloé scent, in that it's understated but also the sort of scent that will have everyone asking what you’re wearing. The perfume also comes with a side of eco-credentials that are worth knowing about.

Firstly, the main ingredient, which is jasmine, has been harvested in Egypt specifically with farmers that have a commitment to environmental management. They have also been chosen because they have implemented various initiatives to improve the living conditions of local communities such as actively supporting girls’ education and female employment. Then there is the packaging. The bottle (which has been inspired by the design of Chloé's best-selling handbag) has been made with 15% recycled materials, whilst the box contains 40% recycled materials. One could argue there is still a way to go, which there is, but these small steps can make huge differences.

(Image credit: Michael Kors)

16. Michael Kors Super Gorgeous! Best affordable fruity long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £59 / $74 for 30ml Top notes: Myrrh, Mandarin orange, bergamot Middle notes: Ylang-Ylang, jasmine sambac, orange blossom, orris Base notes: Amber, tobacco, Atlas cedar, tonka bean, olibanum, sandalwood Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sophisticated + Set to become a classic + Works for everyone Reasons to avoid - A popular choice for many

Proving that not all long-lasting perfume has to cost upwards of a tonne, this lovely, crowd-pleasing blend is one of the best cheap perfumes we've found for staying power in ages. If you think about what the overall Michael Kors aesthetic is about – polished but comfortable with a hint of Californian sunshine thrown in – that is exactly what this perfume is all about too. It starts with quite a fruity hit thanks to the notes of orange and bergamot but quickly dries down to become more sultry, but not overpowering, rich, and comforting.

It’s due to the decadent amber, woody and tobacco notes that this perfume will linger on your skin and your clothes all day long. But we’re betting you’ll love it so much that you won’t be able to resist a top-up if you have nighttime plans, and the people you’re spending your evening with will thank you for it.

(Image credit: Hugo Boss)

17. Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Le Parfum For Her The best crowd-pleasing fruity long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £93 / $99 for 50ml Top notes: Peach, freesia Middle notes: Osmanthus Base notes: Cacao Today's Best Deals View at lookfantastic Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Works for every occasion + Suits all ages + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - Others might be wearing it

We know you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, or in this case a perfume by its bottle, but it’s hard not to when it looks this good. Thankfully what’s inside doesn’t disappoint either. And that is probably what Hugo Boss fragrances are known for. They are exceptionally reliable, making them the perfect go-to brand for gifting whether you’re looking for something that you, your grandmother, mother, or daughter would all love. This works for and suits all.

Some may see that as a negative, but when there is so much confusion and loud noise on the perfume stands, some straightforwardness is a much-needed relief. This is a powerful perfume but thanks to the gentle notes of peach and the delicious dry down of the cacao, it becomes a scent that works for everyone in every situation, and for that, we are truly thankful.

(Image credit: Frederic Malle)

18. Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Eau de Parfum Best ultra-luxe fruity long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £190 / $250 for 50ml Top notes: Raspberry, blackcurrant, rose Middle notes: Sandalwood, incense, patchouli Base notes: Musk, amber, benzoin Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges View at Amazon View at Bergdorf Goodman Reasons to buy + Distinctive + Impressive longevity + Elegant and classy Reasons to avoid - Can be too overpowering for some

If you’re familiar with Frédéric Malle, then it’s likely you’ve heard of Portrait of a Lady. The brand’s most iconic fragrance, this perfume is described as “elegance, personified”. A totally unique scent, we found it exceptionally hard to put this perfume into words. It’s opulent, lavish, and decadent. One sniff and you can imagine the type of woman who may wear this - confident and sophisticated. In fact, it’s the type of fragrance that you would love to be associated with which is why we’ve labelled it ‘the best long-lasting signature scent’.

Our advice? If your friends are not yet familiar with this scent, we recommend purchasing it pronto and making it your new signature. The beautiful blend features rose essence and patchouli laced with fresh ripe berries. As it dries down, cinnamon and sandalwood steal the show - adding warmth and spice to this addictive concoction.

Best gourmand long-lasting perfume

(Image credit: Zara)

19. Zara Red Temptation Eau de Parfum Best budget gourmand long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £22.99 / $29.90 for 80ml Top notes: Saffron, coriander, bitter orange Middle notes: Praline, jasmine Base notes: Amber, moss, musk Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Affordable + Sweet and addictive + Works for every occasion Reasons to avoid - Moderate longevity

If you adore Baccarat Rouge but can’t justify spending hundreds on a perfume, give this fragrance from Zara a whirl. A fraction of the price point, this warm and sweet scent reminds us of both Baccarat Rouge and Ariana Grande Cloud. It has the same jammy sweetness and warming amber base. And as you can see from the notes, they have several in common – saffron, jasmine and amber. The difference being that Red Temptation is lighter and brighter.

We found that this fragrance lingered for around five hours before mellowing, which considering the price point isn’t too bad. At first, you’ll notice the fresh jasmine before praline and amber make an appearance. Once it warms on the skin, you’re left with a salted caramel aroma. To boost the staying power, we recommend layering this perfume with a scented body cream or another floral fragrance.

(Image credit: YSL)

20. YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum Best unique gourmand long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £65 / $95 for 30ml Top notes: Pear, pink pepper, orange blossom Middle notes: Coffee, jasmine, bitter almond, licorice Base notes: Vanilla, patchouli, cedar, cashmere wood Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Beautiful bottle + Good projection + Top notes less defined Reasons to avoid - You might smell a lot of other people wearing it

Black Opium is a modern classic that has amassed a sizeable fragrance fan base. This floral gourmand perfume is sensual, dark, and mysterious with an ingredients list that sounds a lot like a Starbucks order, with black coffee, almond, and vanilla.

The traditional top, heart then base note composition isn't as markedly defined or staggered in this fragrance. We got the creaminess of vanilla and almond coming through almost immediately and didn't experience much in the way of the sparkling pink pepper and fruity opening notes. However, this all points towards the sensuality and depth this perfume possesses, and it's this cosy, earthy dry down that ensures you will still be smelling it for hours into the day.

(Image credit: Lancome)

21. Lancome Oui La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum Best floral-gourmand long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £125 / $102 for 50ml Top notes: Bergamot, Pink Pepper Middle notes: Rose, Ylang Ylang Base notes: Patchouli, Iris Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Juicy, delicious and sparkling + Lasting base notes + High concentration of perfume oils + Gorgeous bottle Reasons to avoid - Not spicy or smoky, if that's your thing

Should you update an iconic scent? If you are Lancome and said scent is probably the world's best-loved gourmand (as in, delicious) perfume, La Vie Est Belle, the answer is oui! So we get this joyful, sparkly, slightly richer version, which mixes the original's famous vanilla and praline accord with tart fruit top notes, a powdery iris base and a hit of patchouli funk.

It's still definitely sweet, and definitely floral, so on the first sniff you'll get a joyful, mouthwatering effect to match that bon-bon-hued juice and firework-adorned bottle. But, this being Eau de Parfum concentration, the base notes are what linger, and those are a bit more complex. After an hour or so of wear, we could detect a musky, elegant earthiness that kept on trailing out for hours. If you prefer your perfume ultra smoky or as crisp as a freshly-pressed shirt then this won't be for you, otherwise, it's a perfect long-lasting, smile-inducing summer scent.

(Image credit: Kayali)

22. Huda Beauty Kayali Vanilla 28 Eau de Parfum Best vanilla gourmand long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £98 / $118 for 100ml Top notes: Vanilla orchid, jasmine Middle notes: Brown sugar, tonka bean Base notes: Amber, musk, patchouli Today's Best Deals View at Sephora Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good projection + Sweet and seductive + Great for evening Reasons to avoid - Might be too sweet for some

If you like vanilla perfumes, you’ll love Huda Beauty’s Kayali Vanilla | 28 Eau de Parfum. A far cry from those sickly-sweet vanilla scents that conjure up the smell of freshly baked cookies – this gourmand perfume is far more ‘grown-up’ in its nuances. Alongside Madagascan vanilla, you’ll find breezy jasmine, sweet Brazilian tonka, warming amber, and fresh patchouli.

We’ll admit that on first impressions, it does smell sweet. But once you let it linger on the skin, it calms to a warming, caramelised vanilla scent that will keep you coming back for more. If, however, vanilla isn’t your thing, we’d recommend steering clear. But for anyone with a sweet tooth, give this fragrance a spritz. You’ll be hooked!

(Image credit: Thierry Mugler)

23. Thierry Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum Most iconic gourmand long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £92 / $150 for 50ml Top notes: Cotton candy, coconut, cassis, melon, pineapple Middle notes: Honey, red berries, blackberry, plum, rose, lily-of-the-valley Base notes: Patchouli, chocolate, caramel, vanilla, amber, musk, sandalwood Today's Best Deals View at Gilt View at Amazon View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Great projection + Complex sweetness + Unique statement scent Reasons to avoid - Some may find it too sweet

Angel is one of the best-selling scents around the world, and yet it remains a disruptive and divisive perfume with some fragrance aficionados lauding its honey-sweetness and others labeling it far too saccharine. There's no denying Angel is sweet but it is also layered, complex, and sexy.

This fragrance has really got some kick to it and projects really well so go easy on the spritzing. The chocolate and patchouli notes stand out for me, and the longevity is next level. Even after a shower and eight hours of sleep, we could still smell this the next morning. Even better, there are often great perfume deals to be found on this iconic fragrance.

Best spicy long-lasting perfume

(Image credit: The Perfume Shop)

24. Zadig & Voltaire This is Us! Best unisex long-lasting spicy perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP : £66 / $88 for 50ml Top notes: Vanilla Middle notes: Cashmeran Base notes: Sandalwood Today's Best Deals View at The Perfume Shop Reasons to buy + Unisex, universal appeal + Trendy + Unique smell + Affordable designer fragrance Reasons to avoid - None, we love this

This fragrance starts off light and powdery, but quickly becomes woody and richer as it dries on the skin. When we tested it, we found it to be a clean smell that becomes more complex the longer you wear it. The sandalwood base notes slowly creep out throughout the day, balancing with the vanilla for the ideal adaptable scent. We also found that the first spritz of This Is Us! is fairly subtle, but after a few minutes, you will notice the strength of the fragrance increase to become distinguishable and long-lasting.

Unisex fragrances usually tend to lean more towards typically masculine scents, but we find This Is Us! to be the perfect balance of both masculine and feminine ingredients. If the majority of perfumes are too fragrant for you, or you are looking for an everyday scent that is subtle but still long-lasting, this could be the one. For something similar, but slightly more fragrant, the brand also offers a This Is Her! perfume, with floral and pear notes.

(Image credit: Goutal)

25. Goutal Paris FOLIE D’UN SOIR EDP Best feminine spicy long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £117 / $135 for 50ml Top notes: Pink Pepper, Turkish Roses Middle notes: Myrrh, Incense Base notes: Leather, Cocoa Today's Best Deals View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Neiman Marcus Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Beautifully balanced + Spicy, yet pretty + Ultra-sophisticated brand + Show-it-off bottle Reasons to avoid - None, we love this

Goutal Paris is a brand so beloved by those in the know (ourselves included) that some fans are keen to keep it to themselves, lest the whole world starts wearing it. Here at woman&home, though, we know sharing is caring. So we couldn't not tell you about this spicy and sexy yet also chic and long-lasting perfume.

Aside from the brand's trademark pom-pom-adorned bottle, there is so much to love about this. It's perfectly balanced, with layers of soft and smoky spices mingling with fleshy Turkish rose and an unexpected sweet little kick of cocoa. This lasts beautifully on the skin, without disappearing off into the ether as fresher, zippier fragrances tend to do. What is most surprising of all is that, reading the list of notes, you would expect this to be a full-on spice bomb, but it isn't at all. There is prettiness here along with enduring sexy, smokiness. Truly, we can't really say anything bad about this scent, except that it might force you to tell a fib when a friend asks what it is.

(Image credit: Cartier)

26. Cartier LES HEURES VOYAGEUSES OUD & SANTAL Best ultra-luxe spicy long-lasting perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £325 / $365 for 75ml Top notes: Oud Wood Middle notes: Confit plum Base notes: Sandalwood Today's Best Deals View at Harrods Check Amazon Reasons to buy + A true collector's item + Ultra precious ingredients + Unique, nobody will smell like you + Suits men and women Reasons to avoid - Price will be too high for many

There's no point in sugarcoating it: this is a fragrance for the few, not the many. But such is the case for many oud perfumes – and there was no chance we could have left it out of this guide because, a) it is a divine, supremely long-lasting collector's item if you can afford it. And b) even if you can't, you might be curious to read what a £300 fragrance is like anyway, no?

You can probably get a sense of what makes this so special simply by looking at the bottle, which is limited-edition and intricately designed with a Moucharaby damask, inspired by the Cartier brothers' Eastern travels. What's inside is transportative too, a deliciously sexy, heady, sticky composition of precious oud, sandalwood, and confit plum. That this unfussy trio can create such a nuanced, distinctive fragrance is a testament to the quality of the ingredients, and a light morning misting will stick with you all day and then some. Because of this, the bottle will last you all year, and then even when it's finished, you'll probably end up keeping it on display all decade. A statement decoration and a signature scent in one. That's pure luxury.

(Image credit: Tom Ford)