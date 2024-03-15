If you hate fading perfumes, these 7 expert-approved tips promise lasting signatures

Something we can all relate to is the desire to be enveloped by our signature scents all day long and according to the experts, there are indeed a few long-lasting perfume tips we can adopt to boost their luxe blends...

While there is a plethora of vetted long-lasting perfumes on the market - many of which have been dubbed the best perfumes for women, in general - if there are ways to push our scent's defining and good-smelling notes even further, you can best believe we're trying them all. And while we're already in the know about where to spray perfume for an enduring aroma, there are a few other expert-recommended ways to give our fragrances boosted staying power.

In fact, fragrance experts from both Floral Street and MALIN+GOETZ have shared seven such ways to increase the lifespan of our favourite perfumes - and the tell-tail signs to look out for when searching for an indelible scent.

The 7 expert-approved tips for lasting scent signatures

Regardless of whether you're a floral fragrance lover, or prefer the green and savoury hints of pistachio perfumes, finding a scent that lingers on the skin for hours - garnering compliments and earning you a good-smelling reputation - is the ultimate goal.

And for those who have already found such a scent, or are looking for ways to push their entire perfume collection further, there are a few tricks to try...

W&h's vetted long-lasting perfume picks

For those who are all about the scent though - or are yet to find an enduring signature - we've rounded up a few favourites of the woman&home beauty team, all featuring the long-lasting perfume notes we swear by.

1. Apply to moisturised skin

Applying perfume to moisturised skin is an underrated trick to ensuring your scents last. As Michelle Feeney, Founder of Floral Street explains: "To enhance the longevity of your fragrance, start by ensuring your skin is well-moisturized before application. Hydrated skin holds onto scent molecules better, helping your perfume last longer throughout the day."

Isabelle Pierre-Emile, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing + Global Communications at MALIN+GOETZ also adds: "Perfumes dissipate much faster on dry skin, or when the air is particularly dry. Therefore, make sure your skin is well-hydrated before applying fragrance."

Many of the most popular fragrances - like the best Jo Malone perfumes - are available in coordinating creme and lotion form, to allow you to not only double up on your favourite scent but to spritz your eau de parfum or toilette on moisturised skin.

2. Mist and spray

While it's not recommended to just mist your perfume, as spritzing directly onto the skin (focusing on the pulse points) is famously the best way to ensure the notes linger - and develop through the day - Feeney recommends doing both.

In the morning, apply your perfume as normal to your wrists and neck, then mist your perfume around you, to ensure your hair and clothes also get a dusting of scent molecules. Then you can refresh your scent through the day with another mist or two. As Feeney notes: "There is nothing like a fresh application just before entering a room, guaranteed a positive reaction!"

MALIN+GOETZ's Pierre-Emile then explains that misting can actually help to bolster your scent and allows you to layer fragrances together easily: "Since perfume mist is so lightweight, you won't have to worry about the two (or even three!) scents competing. This method also prevents your skin from absorbing the fragrance oils too quickly, which helps the scent to last longer."

3. Pulse points, pulse points, pulse points....

If you're not applying your favourite milk perfumes to your pulse points, you're truly missing a trick.

"Pulse points are the warmest parts of your body and heat lends to the dry down process and helps to emit the scent," says Pierre-Emile - and for those who don't know, adds: "These areas include your wrists, the nape of your neck, behind your knees, behind your ear, and inside your elbows."

4. Don't rub your wrists together

We've said it once and we'll say it again - don't rub perfume into your wrists. While it's a method that has become so intrinsically linked to scent-application it's actually very detrimental to the complex anatomy of perfumes.

As Pierre-Emile explains: "You should avoid rubbing for two reasons. First, rubbing your wrists together can dull top notes (or the scents you smell in the first five minutes of applying perfume). Secondly, it mixes the perfume vigorously with your natural oils, which can change the way it smells.

"The exception would be for a perfume oil which contains no alcohol. After applying the perfume oil, massage it lightly into the skin for the perfume oils to express their olfactive quality." A great option for this is the MALIN+GOETZ's Leather Perfume Oil (available at Space NK).

4. Spray on an accessory

While it's important to be mindful of where you spray your perfumes - as some formulas can stain and effect delicate fabrics like silk and satin - adding a spritz to the neck of your jumper, turtleneck or favourite outfit accessory can help to spread those good-smelling perfumes notes around you.

"I also personally like spraying on a scarf," shares Feeney, "as not only does it help me smell it personally but you can waft it around before entering a room."

5. Layer complimentary scents

Combining different but harmonious scents is also a good trick for a boosted aroma. Indeed, Feeney says to consider, "layering your fragrance with complementary scents to create a more complex and enduring aroma," and recommends perfumes like Floral Street's Sweet Almond Blossom (at Space NK) as a delicious layering option.

6. Go for vanilla

For those who are still in the market for a lasting fragrance, the best vanilla perfumes are a popular choice, as Feeney explains: "Vanilla is known to be an ingredient that really lingers and using vanilla in fragrance helps to bind the other ingredients together to make your fragrance last longer on the skin."

7. Study the notes

When selecting your new long-lasting signature, it can also be helpful to know what ingredients and note blends are often tell-tale signs of a potent aroma.

"One key indicator of a long-lasting perfume is the presence of robust base notes. Look for fragrances with deep, rich base notes such as sandalwood, patchouli, vanilla, or musk. These base notes linger on the skin for hours, providing a solid foundation for the fragrance to develop and evolve," says Feeney.

"Additionally, perfumes with high-quality ingredients and a well-balanced composition tend to have better-staying power."