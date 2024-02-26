The common perfume mistake I made for years - until an expert told me not to

Spraying perfume on your wrists and subsequently rubbing them together is perhaps the most iconic way of applying fragrance - but what if I told you it can actually do more harm to those perfectly balanced notes than good?

When it comes to our signature long-lasting perfumes, whether your collection comprises the best perfumes for women or more niche milk perfumes, we understandably want their chic and impression-making blends to linger - especially as they're often the most expensive items in our arsenals. And while we can of course seek out vetted formulas proven to last all day long, even the more concentrated blends might still fall short if you're making this common application faux pas.

If you had asked me - a beauty writer - a few years ago how I applied my own fragrances, I too would have cited the classic "spray on the wrist and rub together" method. That is until an expert told me that it can actually disrupt those precious and good-smelling molecules...

Why rubbing perfume into your wrists is a no-no, according to experts

Spraying your wrists and rubbing them together is certainly a quick and easy way to spread your scent around - and seemingly to help the skin absorb the residue faster - but according to the experts, it can have a negative impact on the formula's longevity.

Emma South, Fragrance and Lifestyle expert at Jo Malone says: "This ritual curiously lingers with us. Although atomizers have been used for over a century, the bygone era of oil droppers and the associated application has stuck. The reason experts advise against this is the friction created through rubbing generates a sudden and uneven heat - this accelerates the evaporation of certain scent molecules, distorting the fragrance."

Michelle Feeney, founder of Floral Street also reiterates this, adding: "Rubbing your wrists after applying perfume can alter the scent, create uneven distribution and generate heat, affecting the fragrance's longevity and complexity."

That's not to say though, that you shouldn't continue spritzing your favourite floral fragrances on your wrists. They are pulse points and thus one of the most recommended places to apply your scents - the issue lies with the rubbing.

Instead, Fenney says it's best to let the perfume dry down naturally as "this preserves the scent's integrity and ensures even distribution for a longer-lasting fragrance experience." So, we'd suggest adding a spray to each wrist - resisting the urge to rub - before letting them air dry.

Where to spray your perfume instead

Aside from letting your perfume dry naturally on your wrists, there are also a few other ways to apply it - and boost its lifespan.

Spritzing on the pulse points is the most well-known way of ensuring your signatures envelope you all day. They are located on your wrists (as we know), neck, elbows and the back of your knees. Spraying behind your ears is another popular option, as Feeney notes it's an area that "produces natural body heat."

South recommends spraying your fragrances approximately 20cm away from your skin - particularly your pulse points, as this "avoids saturation and the temptation to rub but also minimizes the amount misted into the air. The fragrance will be well distributed and dry naturally, allowing the true journey of the scent to be revealed."

Applying perfume to damp skin is also a good trick, whether it's straight after a shower or when you've slathered on your favourite body lotions.

