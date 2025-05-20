We've discovered the exact fragrance Amal Clooney wore at Cannes - and it's not what you expect

Dousing yourself in perfume before you leave the house, only for it to fade in a matter of hours, is a scenario many of us can relate to. But we've just found the exact scent that took Amal Clooney right the way through a glamorous evening at Cannes.

While the key to a long-lasting perfume starts with investing in one of the best perfumes for women, this clever perfume trick ensures you leave a moreish scented trail behind you.

You might've heard of slathering your wrists in Vaseline or one of the best-smelling body lotions before spritzing on your signature scent, but did you know hair perfumes can take your fragrance of choice to the next level?

The exact perfume Amal Clooney wore on the red carpet

Stepping out at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on the evening of May 16th 2025, Amal Clooney's red carpet hair was styled with an enviable bouncy 'French Riviera Blowout'.

Hairstylist and makeup artist, Dimitris Giannetos, has previously shared an insight into how he achieves her signature strands, but our intrigue was piqued as he revealed an unexpected scent in his kit.

Giannetos posted a plethora of images of the international human rights lawyer before attending the event, alongside a behind-the-scenes photo which gave us a sneak peek into the duo's beauty routine.

Nestled amongst the tools behind Clooney's blow dry, including a Moroccanoil Styling Comb and one of his best curling irons, lay Parfums de Marly's Delina Hair Perfume.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amal's Hair Perfume Parfums De Marly Delina Hair Mist View at Selfridges $93 at Nordstrom RRP: £67 After gaining popularity on social media, Parfums De Marly's Delina fragrance arrives in a lightweight hair perfume that can be sprayed directly onto your strands or hairbrush. Boasting a lusciously feminine and sensual cocktail of notes, including rose, lychee and cashmere, this softly floral scent is set to leave others asking what perfume you're wearing.

Hair perfumes are known to be an excellent way to ensure your scent sticks around in warm weather. Not to mention, a 30ml bottle of this fragrance in eau de parfum form retails for £165, so this hair perfume is a clever way to wear this luxury fragrance for less.

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair) A photo posted by on

Making home to an impressive 75ml of the brand's highly sought-after fragrance, plus a more affordable price tag, this lightweight mist boasts feminine notes of Turkish rose, lily of the valley and peony. The floral fragrance is complemented with tangy, fruity notes of lychee, rhubarb and bergamot, before a warming base of white musk, cashmeran, cedarwood and incense for a soft and sensual scent.

For those wanting to double up on the scent, this hair perfume would pair perfectly with its fragrance counterpart, the Parfums De Marly Delina Eau de Parfum, to further boost its longevity.