Everyone's talking about Amal Clooney's perfect, frizz-free red carpet blow-dry

Oozing stylish sophistication, Amal Clooney just offered the ultimate hair inspiration with her most voluminous and elegant blow-dry to date - and it's easier than you think to achieve...

So far, 2024 hair trends have been nothing short of plentiful. From the laser cut bob to dramatic side-swept hair, we've been treated to an array of styles, cuts and colours. But, one thing's for certain, a classic salon-esque blow-dry is the one timeless trend that never goes out of style - and Amal Clooney knows exactly how to champion the look.

Making waves at the Venice Film Festival, Clooney offered her latest instalment of hair envy thanks to her full-bodied, side-parted blow-dry. So, naturally, we're taking notes on how to recreate the look for ourselves...

Why we're loving Amal Clooney's voluminous blow-dry

Stepping on the red carpet of the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1st, 2024, Amal Clooney was pictured arm in arm with her actor husband, George Clooney. Whilst her tiered butter-yellow tulle gown made waves, it was her voluminous hair that caught our eye.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor)

Accompanied by her slight side part, Clooney's 'Teddy Blonde' lengths were styled in a voluminous, bouncy blow-dry that cascaded into soft curls at the ends - giving her locks a thick, full and healthy appearance. The international human rights lawyer's hairdresser, Dimitris Giannetos, dubbed the look the “Sophia Loren blowout” - inspired by the well-known Italian actress' iconic hairstyle.

If you want to recreate this very look, you'll be pleased to know that Giannetos lifted the lid on the exact styling products he used to achieve this standout look - including Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner, Moroccanoil's Luminous Extra Hold Hairspray and Garnier's Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray. Yes, you did read that correctly, he used two hairsprays to lock the glossy hairdo in place...

Shop Amal Clooney's blow-dry staples

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle View at Amazon RRP: £37.70 Give your locks the ultimate hydration hit by using Moroccanoil's Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner duo. Arriving in supersize 500ml versions, these formulas are equipped with nourishing argan oil and vitamin infusions that not only work to cleanse and soften but also moisturise your strands. The outcome? Soft, shiny and vibrant hair with an added bounce. Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray View at Cult Beauty $24 at Amazon $24 at Neiman Marcus RRP: £45 Looking to minimise frizz, flyaways and other unwanted effects of humidity? A spritz of Oribe's Imperméable Anti Humidity Spray is your answer. This texturising spray not only offers weather protection but also shields your strands from harmful UV rays, provides a light hold and thickens the hair shaft for a volumised finish. Moroccanoil Luminous Extra Strong Hairspray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £17.85 Lock your bouncy blow-dry in place with Moroccanoil's lightweight yet extra-strong hold hairspray. Infused with argan oil, you can say hello to smooth, shiny and tangle-free hair as this mist keeps frizz and flyaways at bay. Forget the dreaded stiff and sticky feel of other hairsprays, this formula boasts a flexible and natural-looking finish that won't budge all day long.

Achieving Amal's chic blow-dry at home is an easy task, you'll just need a few staple styling products in your haircare kit to do the trick. The key to this hairstyle is in the prep, it's worth investing in a quality shampoo and conditioner that will not only add volume but also hydrate your locks. After completing your hair-washing routine, add a plumping leave-in treatment throughout the ends of your strands, such as Bumble and Bumble's Go Big Plump Treatment - extra points if you use one that, like this, also boasts an element of heat protection.

When it comes to styling, run a volumising mousse throughout your damp hair to add a surge of volume, giving it a thicker and fuller appearance. As for the drying process, we'd recommend using one of the best hot brushes, as these handy tools are essentially a hair dryer, straightener and curling iron in one - therefore, making the styling process a dream. They're also great for boosting the volume of your hair. Simply work in small sections to lift each strand up and away from your head then pass the tool through the ends of your hair.

If you're looking to add extra curls into the ends of your hair, just like Amal, opt for a large barrelled curling wand, such as ghd's Curve Classic Curl Tong. Finish the look by locking it in place with a strong hold hairspray - or perhaps two different hairsprays. If it works for Amal, we'll be trying it!