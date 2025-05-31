Eva Longoria’s ‘expensive blowout’ is the most perfect hairstyle for summer occasions
This classic, volumised look is the inspiration we need…
Known for her classic style, Eva Longoria just combined a loose wave with an expensive-looking blowout - and we’re adding it straight to our Pinterest boards…
We’ve seen plenty of 2025 hair trends taking over our social media feeds, from feathered cuts to barely-there waves and glossy and natural looks. Still, there’s one look we come back to again and again. Nothing beats a classic, salon-worthy blow dry - and Eva Longoria has shown us precisely how to style the look for summer.
Setting trends at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Longoria debuted her latest hairstyle, with a side-part and silky shine that had us planning our next summer occasion hairstyle.
Why We’re Loving Eva Longoria’s 'Expensive Blowout'
Walking onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, 17th May, Eva Longoria was photographed attending the La Môme 10 year anniversary dinner. And whilst her asymmetric dress was perfectly chic, it was her effortless yet expensive blowout that got our attention.
Moving away from her signature mid-length hair, Eva’s glossy copper-brunette locks were styled with a voluminous, silky blow-dry. With a soft curl throughout the lengths of her hair, this look has the perfect lived-in effect. The LA hair stylist and Vogue columnist responsible for the look, Dimitris Giannetos, coined this 'do the 'expensive Blowout' and we couldn't agree more.
A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Eva Longoria’s ‘Expensive Blowout’
If you’re hoping to recreate the look this summer, luckily, Dimitris opened up about his standout product for finishing the style, L’Oreal Paris Elnett Unfragranced Strong Hold Hairspray.
Sadly, Dimitris didn’t post the rest of the products he used, so we’ve done our research instead. Starting with glossy, silky hair is essential to this look, so be sure to stock up on a good quality shine-boosting shampoo and conditioner, like our pick from Wella.
Once you’ve added curls with your best curling wand, add a spritz of hairspray. Consider us impressed if you use one that has Vitamin B5 to protect your hair from frizz and environmental stress.
RRP: £48.90
For a luxe, professional-grade shine, the Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner bundle is a strong choice. We were recommended this by a hairdresser, and can see why she uses it! Perfect for strands that need extra hydration, the formula is packed with Omega 9 and squalane. The result? Smooth, glossy hair with shine that lasts up to three days and smells incredible.
RRP: £159
Offering professional curls at home, this ghd Curve Classic Curl tong can help you achieve Longoria’s look. With built-in safety features and ceramic technology, you can create bouncy Hollywood-style waves in five to eight seconds. Perfect if you tend to be in a rush when getting ready for an event.
