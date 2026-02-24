Carey Mulligan's unique BAFTAs bob combined two of this year's chicest trends - here's how to recreate it

Combining not one but two of 2026's chicest hair trends, Carey Mulligan's BAFTAs bob is a reminder that often less is more, and sometimes a soft wave and simple tuck behind the ear is enough to instantly elevate your look.

With award season upon us, there's certainly no shortage of beauty inspiration, especially when it comes to styling this year's list of 2026 hair trends. The BAFTA Film Awards alone have supplied us with plenty, from the Princess of Wales' romantic, "Wuthering Heights"-inspired waves to Glenn Close's wispy pixie. Truly, no matter your strand length or preference, there's a chic reference picture to be found and shown to your hairdresser. If you have or are considering a bob, especially, Carey Mulligan delivered quite the styling masterclass by effortlessly pairing two trends to create the ultimate French girl look.

Better still, you don't need a mass of products, clips or professional know-how to recreate her look, just your best curling irons and a cute pair of earrings (you'll understand why in a minute)...

Why we're taking cues from Carey Mulligan's trendy, French-style bob

While a 'French' bob can take many forms, arguably the most iconic is a neck or jaw-length trim, with a tousled, done-but-undone texture and either a wispy fringe or a middle-parting, the front strands tucked nonchalantly behind the ears. The latter is what Carey Mulligan opted for, paired with a soft, ruffled wave, and as you can see, the effect is incredibly chic.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

We've been seeing this tucked hair styling trick everywhere this year, and for good reason, as it's such an easy way to add an effortless, 'lived-in' feel to a more formal hairdo and vice versa, a neat and refined feel to a simpler look. We've seen it styled like Mulligan's, with both sides tucked or with just one, for more of an intentional, stylised look.

It's incredibly versatile, as no matter the length of your bob, you can still stick a few strands behind your ears. It's also a lovely solution if your hair is too short of tie-up, but you still want your front strands off your face. And as mentioned, it's the ideal look for showing off a pretty pair of earrings.

Recreate Carey Mulligan's tucked, French bob look

The beauty of this hairstyle is just how easy it is to recreate. All you need is a trusty hair curler or waver, to add some soft bends to your strands, a texture spray, and enough length to pop your front pieces firmly behind your ears. That said, you can also invest in a few hair pins, to help secure the hair behind your ears, if length is an issue or you want the pieces to really stay put.