Rochelle Humes's wedge flip-flop hybrid at Wimbledon has got to be the shoe of the summer
Rochelle arrived at the tennis championships in monochrome elegance in a pair of heels that blended the wedge with the flip flop
As the first day of Wimbledon 2025 kicked off in South West London on Monday, Rochelle Humes joined hundreds of spectators arriving in style for a day at the tennis tournament.
Rochelle braved the British heatwave in serious elegance, providing some enviable inspiration on what to wear to Wimbledon, in a look made up of crisp tailoring, cropped trousers, and a cool take on summer sandals.
Channelling tennis whites with a chic twist as she walked hand-in-hand with husband Marvin, the TV host sported a £375 blazer by de Savary London, featuring a rounded neckline, chunky buttons and sleek scarf detail.
Keeping the silhouette of her Wimbledon look svelte and sleek, Rochelle opted for a shorter take on skinny white trousers, going for a pair of custom-made cropped pants.
On the accessories front, a wide-brimmed black sunhat with a polka dot ribbon was a standout moment, while the essential addition of a pair of dark sunnies made the look even chicer.
Rochelle's shoes really caught our eye, though, as she added height and a summery feel with a pair of slip-on mules that toed the line between wedge sandal and flip flop.
Her shoes appear to be the Cube 75 Satin Thong Wedge Mules by Alaïa. They maintained the clean aesthetic of her look, adding some height and glamour while also managing to keep a low-key, relaxed feel.
Exact match
Rochelle's exact Alaïa wedge mules that she wore on day one of Wimbledon this year are still available to buy.
Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, loves all things Wimbledon styling - and Rochelle's look was an undeniable highlight for her after day one.
Caroline says, "Of course, you can stick to a simple summer dress at Wimbledon, but full marks to Rochelle for going all out. Not only did she bring a bucket full of elegance to SW19 on day one of the tournament, but she also ticked multiple trends off the list all in one go.
"From the shorts suit silhouette to the monochrome colour palette and wedge flip flop sandals, this is a look to remember."
