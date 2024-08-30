This structured and chic bob is the most perfect autumn haircut inspiration

Offering structure and sophistication, the Laser Cut bob could be a serious contender for your autumn hairstyle...

It will likely come as no surprise when we say that another new spin on the bob has emerged for autumn. After all, iterations of the chic, short trim have claimed many a spot amongst the 2024 hair trends thus far - take the Bell-bottom bob and the Collarbone bob, for instance. That said, this cut is a tad different from the other textured and bouncy looks we’ve seen garnering attention, it's sharper, more precise but above all, seriously sophisticated.

Dubbed the 'Laser Cut' bob by Tom Smith - or as he's also known in the industry, The Hairvoyant - this stylish look is tailoring meets a haircut. It's precisely shaped, sleek and the perfect option for those seeking a bold change...

What is the Laser Cut bob trend?

As the name suggests, this bob features a sharp cut, almost as if your ends have been sheared off by a precision laser, to afford a very sleek and blocky look. Effectively it's a variation of a blunt bob but trimmed just under your jawline and ideally worn straight, for a tailored finish.

Detailing the bob style further, Tom Smith - Trend forecaster, International Artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo - says it's, "a perfectly measured, sharp and precise, one-length bob that sits between the very top of the shoulder and the corner of the jaw."

How to request the Laser Cut bob

If you're tempted by the dramatic chop but are unsure how to request it from your hairdresser, "ask for a perfectly straight (or square in hairdresser talk) bob that sits somewhere around your jaw or chin depending on your preference," advises Smith, adding to avoid layers, especially if you have finer hair.

That said, Smith notes that: "thicker hair types may need some clever layering hidden underneath the top surface layer of the bob."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What face shapes best suit the Laser Cut bob?

As for what face shape this blunt bob suits, Smith recommends it as a great option for heart-shaped faces, as well as long and oval but notes that, "square and round faces should avoid - but can make it work if the parting is shifted deep to one side."

How to style the Laser Cut bob

OLAPLEX N°6 Bond Smoother View at Sephora RRP: £21.95 Smith recommends Olaplex No.6 leave-in conditioner to achieve a smooth and sleek, flyaway-free look. The formula features a blend of camellia seed, coconut and grape seed oils as well as Vitamin E to hydrate and strengthen fragile strands, whilst also smoothing the hair - adding shine and warding off frizz. CLOUD NINE The Original Iron Hair Straightener View at Look Fantastic RRP: £199 For the perfect laser cut-style bob, Smith recommends using this Cloud Nine straightener (a brand with tools ranked among the best straighteners on the market) to tame your strands. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair™ Smoothing Paddle Brush View at Beauty Pie RRP: £17 members price/ £29 non-members price To achieve a sleek finish while blowdrying, Smith also suggests using a paddle brush, like this one from Beauty Pie, to detangle and smooth your lengths.

Now onto the fun part: styling. Smith says: "The hair should be smooth and sleek with minimal volume or root lift, so blow-drying with a flat paddle brush and a smoothing cream is best."

To achieve that laser cut-style finish, Smith recommends polishing the mids and ends of your hair with a straightening iron: "My go-to is the Cloud Nine standard iron which has adjustable temperature to ensure careful and gentle results on all hair types."

While the point of this trend is to accentuate the 'laser' straightness of your bob, this type of blunt cut can also be adapted to suit your styling preferences - whether you prefer flicked-out ends or beachy waves. Plus, it will easily grow out into a stylish Lob (long bob) or trendy collarbone-length look.

6 celebrities with Laser Cut-style bobs to inspire

If you're stuck for reference pictures and inspiration on how to style this chic, autumn-ready bob, we've rounded up six celebrity looks to inspire you...

1. Kelly Rowland's side-parted Laser bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

Kelly Rowland was ahead of the curve, as she's been sporting this style of sleek bob for a few months now. If you favour a side parting and are perhaps also toying with the idea of going blonde, Rowland's bob look is the perfect point of reference. Smith also notes that a side parting is a great way to style this look if you have a square or rounded face shape.

2. Lily Collins' short Laser cut bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Flores/Variety)

Delivering Parisian chic at the premiere of Emily In Paris season four, Lily Collins is the latest star to commit to this dramatic chop. As we can see, her hair is cut to one length, halfway between her jawline and shoulders - affording a very clean and sleek look.

3. Jessica Biel's sharp Laser Cut bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Jessica Biel has also joined the bob club for her latest role, again opting for a cut that is all one length - even when it comes to her front strands.

4. Viola Davis' textured Laser bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Leon Bennett/ Stringer)

If you prefer to style your hair with more of a tousled texture, Viola Davis' bob proves that you can still achieve movement and effortlessness with more of a blunt, jaw-grazing cut. We also love the addition of a side fringe with this look.

5. Naomi Watts' wavy Laser bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jared Siskin/Stringer)

Again, if you prefer to give your hair more movement - or perhaps are seeking another way to style your Laser Cut bob that isn't just sleek and straight - follow Naomi Watts' lead with a few glossy waves.

6. Halle Berry's curly blunt bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

If you have a curly hair type and are unsure of how this trim will work with it, Halle Berry's jaw-length cut is the perfect inspiration. This once again proves the versatility of this all-one-length bob and how you don't have to style it straight if you prefer more of a textured or natural look.