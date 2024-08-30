This structured and chic bob is the most perfect autumn haircut inspiration
The 'laser cut' bob is this season's most sophisticated hairstyle - here’s how to make it work for you
Offering structure and sophistication, the Laser Cut bob could be a serious contender for your autumn hairstyle...
It will likely come as no surprise when we say that another new spin on the bob has emerged for autumn. After all, iterations of the chic, short trim have claimed many a spot amongst the 2024 hair trends thus far - take the Bell-bottom bob and the Collarbone bob, for instance. That said, this cut is a tad different from the other textured and bouncy looks we’ve seen garnering attention, it's sharper, more precise but above all, seriously sophisticated.
Dubbed the 'Laser Cut' bob by Tom Smith - or as he's also known in the industry, The Hairvoyant - this stylish look is tailoring meets a haircut. It's precisely shaped, sleek and the perfect option for those seeking a bold change...
What is the Laser Cut bob trend?
As the name suggests, this bob features a sharp cut, almost as if your ends have been sheared off by a precision laser, to afford a very sleek and blocky look. Effectively it's a variation of a blunt bob but trimmed just under your jawline and ideally worn straight, for a tailored finish.
Detailing the bob style further, Tom Smith - Trend forecaster, International Artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo - says it's, "a perfectly measured, sharp and precise, one-length bob that sits between the very top of the shoulder and the corner of the jaw."
How to request the Laser Cut bob
If you're tempted by the dramatic chop but are unsure how to request it from your hairdresser, "ask for a perfectly straight (or square in hairdresser talk) bob that sits somewhere around your jaw or chin depending on your preference," advises Smith, adding to avoid layers, especially if you have finer hair.
That said, Smith notes that: "thicker hair types may need some clever layering hidden underneath the top surface layer of the bob."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
What face shapes best suit the Laser Cut bob?
As for what face shape this blunt bob suits, Smith recommends it as a great option for heart-shaped faces, as well as long and oval but notes that, "square and round faces should avoid - but can make it work if the parting is shifted deep to one side."
How to style the Laser Cut bob
RRP: £21.95
Smith recommends Olaplex No.6 leave-in conditioner to achieve a smooth and sleek, flyaway-free look. The formula features a blend of camellia seed, coconut and grape seed oils as well as Vitamin E to hydrate and strengthen fragile strands, whilst also smoothing the hair - adding shine and warding off frizz.
RRP: £199
For the perfect laser cut-style bob, Smith recommends using this Cloud Nine straightener (a brand with tools ranked among the best straighteners on the market) to tame your strands.
Now onto the fun part: styling. Smith says: "The hair should be smooth and sleek with minimal volume or root lift, so blow-drying with a flat paddle brush and a smoothing cream is best."
To achieve that laser cut-style finish, Smith recommends polishing the mids and ends of your hair with a straightening iron: "My go-to is the Cloud Nine standard iron which has adjustable temperature to ensure careful and gentle results on all hair types."
While the point of this trend is to accentuate the 'laser' straightness of your bob, this type of blunt cut can also be adapted to suit your styling preferences - whether you prefer flicked-out ends or beachy waves. Plus, it will easily grow out into a stylish Lob (long bob) or trendy collarbone-length look.
6 celebrities with Laser Cut-style bobs to inspire
If you're stuck for reference pictures and inspiration on how to style this chic, autumn-ready bob, we've rounded up six celebrity looks to inspire you...
1. Kelly Rowland's side-parted Laser bob
Kelly Rowland was ahead of the curve, as she's been sporting this style of sleek bob for a few months now. If you favour a side parting and are perhaps also toying with the idea of going blonde, Rowland's bob look is the perfect point of reference. Smith also notes that a side parting is a great way to style this look if you have a square or rounded face shape.
2. Lily Collins' short Laser cut bob
Delivering Parisian chic at the premiere of Emily In Paris season four, Lily Collins is the latest star to commit to this dramatic chop. As we can see, her hair is cut to one length, halfway between her jawline and shoulders - affording a very clean and sleek look.
3. Jessica Biel's sharp Laser Cut bob
Jessica Biel has also joined the bob club for her latest role, again opting for a cut that is all one length - even when it comes to her front strands.
4. Viola Davis' textured Laser bob
If you prefer to style your hair with more of a tousled texture, Viola Davis' bob proves that you can still achieve movement and effortlessness with more of a blunt, jaw-grazing cut. We also love the addition of a side fringe with this look.
5. Naomi Watts' wavy Laser bob
Again, if you prefer to give your hair more movement - or perhaps are seeking another way to style your Laser Cut bob that isn't just sleek and straight - follow Naomi Watts' lead with a few glossy waves.
6. Halle Berry's curly blunt bob
If you have a curly hair type and are unsure of how this trim will work with it, Halle Berry's jaw-length cut is the perfect inspiration. This once again proves the versatility of this all-one-length bob and how you don't have to style it straight if you prefer more of a textured or natural look.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
This £35 St Tropez tanning staple is currently discounted to only £8
Enjoy huge savings on St. Tropez's best-selling tanning products, from an express one-hour mousse to skin-loving face mists...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
6 essential things you should clean now before autumn, to prepare your home for more time indoors
Experts reveal the key items and areas in the home that you should prioritise for 'autumn cleaning'
By Katie Sims Published
-
These August 2024 St. Tropez deals have discounts of up to 76% on so many tanning buys
Enjoy huge savings on St. Tropez's best-selling tanning products, from an express one-hour mousse to skin-loving face mists...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
M&S' sell out beauty box is back today – get £95 worth of 'genuinely useful' luxury products for just £30
L’Occitane, Murad, Living Proof... this might just be the best one yet
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Hannah Waddingham just revealed her entire beauty stash - with staples starting at £7
From French pharmacy favourites to premium tools, we've spotted a treasure trove of skincare in Hannah Waddingham's beauty bag
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
'Terracopper' is the deliciously rich hair colour we'll be seeing everywhere this autumn
Sitting between fiery terracotta and glossy copper, terracopper is predicted to be a huge autumn hair trend
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
6 elegant hair perfumes to elevate your signature scent (or swap it for entirely)
Want to smell good 24/7? Hair perfume adds longevity to your go-to fragrance - without sharing the designer price tag
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The £14 face tanning mist that gave my grey, post-flu skin a flattering, subtle glow
Unlock a streak-free, healthy tan in a matter of seconds with this affordable and easy to use face tanning mist...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The £13 mascara that Eva Longoria swears by for voluminous lashes at the Oscars
Eva Longoria's go-to volume-boosting mascara is the secret to fanned, defined lashes - and it won't break the bank....
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
These August 2024 Elemis deals have savings of up to 56% on the brand's best-sellers
Get up to half price off fan favourite products from Elemis, including the cult classic cleansing balm and pro-collagen marine creams...
By Sennen Prickett Published