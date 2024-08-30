This structured and chic bob is the most perfect autumn haircut inspiration

The 'laser cut' bob is this season's most sophisticated hairstyle - here’s how to make it work for you

On the left, Lily Collins is seen with a short, Laser Cut bob whilst at the Premiere Of Netflix&#039;s &quot;Emily In Paris&quot; Season 4 Part 1 at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, alongside a picture of Naomi Watts - pictured with a short bob at the Exploration of Tactility hosted by Dom Pérignon on July 18, 2024 in Water Mill, New York and, Kelly Rowland, who is seen with a blonde short bob at the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d&#039;Antibes, France - all side by side in a beige and grey sunset-style templateGisela Schober
(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic | Jared Siskin / Stringer | Gisela Schober)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in Features

Offering structure and sophistication, the Laser Cut bob could be a serious contender for your autumn hairstyle...

It will likely come as no surprise when we say that another new spin on the bob has emerged for autumn. After all, iterations of the chic, short trim have claimed many a spot amongst the 2024 hair trends thus far - take the Bell-bottom bob and the Collarbone bob, for instance. That said, this cut is a tad different from the other textured and bouncy looks we’ve seen garnering attention, it's sharper, more precise but above all, seriously sophisticated.

Dubbed the 'Laser Cut' bob by Tom Smith - or as he's also known in the industry, The Hairvoyant - this stylish look is tailoring meets a haircut. It's precisely shaped, sleek and the perfect option for those seeking a bold change...

What is the Laser Cut bob trend?

As the name suggests, this bob features a sharp cut, almost as if your ends have been sheared off by a precision laser, to afford a very sleek and blocky look. Effectively it's a variation of a blunt bob but trimmed just under your jawline and ideally worn straight, for a tailored finish.

Detailing the bob style further, Tom Smith - Trend forecaster, International Artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo - says it's, "a perfectly measured, sharp and precise, one-length bob that sits between the very top of the shoulder and the corner of the jaw."

How to request the Laser Cut bob

If you're tempted by the dramatic chop but are unsure how to request it from your hairdresser, "ask for a perfectly straight (or square in hairdresser talk) bob that sits somewhere around your jaw or chin depending on your preference," advises Smith, adding to avoid layers, especially if you have finer hair.

That said, Smith notes that: "thicker hair types may need some clever layering hidden underneath the top surface layer of the bob."

What face shapes best suit the Laser Cut bob?

As for what face shape this blunt bob suits, Smith recommends it as a great option for heart-shaped faces, as well as long and oval but notes that, "square and round faces should avoid - but can make it work if the parting is shifted deep to one side."

How to style the Laser Cut bob

OLAPLEX N°6 Bond Smoother
OLAPLEX N°6 Bond Smoother

RRP: £21.95

Smith recommends Olaplex No.6 leave-in conditioner to achieve a smooth and sleek, flyaway-free look. The formula features a blend of camellia seed, coconut and grape seed oils as well as Vitamin E to hydrate and strengthen fragile strands, whilst also smoothing the hair - adding shine and warding off frizz.

CLOUD NINE The Original Iron Hair Straightener
CLOUD NINE The Original Iron Hair Straightener

RRP: £199

For the perfect laser cut-style bob, Smith recommends using this Cloud Nine straightener (a brand with tools ranked among the best straighteners on the market) to tame your strands.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair™ Smoothing Paddle Brush
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair™ Smoothing Paddle Brush

RRP: £17 members price/ £29 non-members price

To achieve a sleek finish while blowdrying, Smith also suggests using a paddle brush, like this one from Beauty Pie, to detangle and smooth your lengths.

Now onto the fun part: styling. Smith says: "The hair should be smooth and sleek with minimal volume or root lift, so blow-drying with a flat paddle brush and a smoothing cream is best."

To achieve that laser cut-style finish, Smith recommends polishing the mids and ends of your hair with a straightening iron: "My go-to is the Cloud Nine standard iron which has adjustable temperature to ensure careful and gentle results on all hair types."

While the point of this trend is to accentuate the 'laser' straightness of your bob, this type of blunt cut can also be adapted to suit your styling preferences - whether you prefer flicked-out ends or beachy waves. Plus, it will easily grow out into a stylish Lob (long bob) or trendy collarbone-length look.

6 celebrities with Laser Cut-style bobs to inspire

If you're stuck for reference pictures and inspiration on how to style this chic, autumn-ready bob, we've rounded up six celebrity looks to inspire you...

1. Kelly Rowland's side-parted Laser bob

Kelly Rowland is pictured with a blonde and short, side-parted bob at the the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

Kelly Rowland was ahead of the curve, as she's been sporting this style of sleek bob for a few months now. If you favour a side parting and are perhaps also toying with the idea of going blonde, Rowland's bob look is the perfect point of reference. Smith also notes that a side parting is a great way to style this look if you have a square or rounded face shape.

2. Lily Collins' short Laser cut bob

Lily Collins is seen with a short blunt bob at the "Emily in Paris" Season 4, Part 1 Premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Flores/Variety)

Delivering Parisian chic at the premiere of Emily In Paris season four, Lily Collins is the latest star to commit to this dramatic chop. As we can see, her hair is cut to one length, halfway between her jawline and shoulders - affording a very clean and sleek look.

3. Jessica Biel's sharp Laser Cut bob

Jessica Biel is seen with a short blunt bob whilst filming 'The Better Sister' in the Upper West Side on July 29, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Jessica Biel has also joined the bob club for her latest role, again opting for a cut that is all one length - even when it comes to her front strands.

4. Viola Davis' textured Laser bob

Viola Davis is pictured with a short bob at the 10th Annual Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Voice Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on December 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Leon Bennett/ Stringer)

If you prefer to style your hair with more of a tousled texture, Viola Davis' bob proves that you can still achieve movement and effortlessness with more of a blunt, jaw-grazing cut. We also love the addition of a side fringe with this look.

5. Naomi Watts' wavy Laser bob

Naomi Watts is seen with a short, wavy bob at the Exploration of Tactility hosted by Dom Pérignon on July 18, 2024 in Water Mill, New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jared Siskin/Stringer)

Again, if you prefer to give your hair more movement - or perhaps are seeking another way to style your Laser Cut bob that isn't just sleek and straight - follow Naomi Watts' lead with a few glossy waves.

6. Halle Berry's curly blunt bob

Halle Berry is pictured with a curly bob whilst arriving at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Union" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

If you have a curly hair type and are unsure of how this trim will work with it, Halle Berry's jaw-length cut is the perfect inspiration. This once again proves the versatility of this all-one-length bob and how you don't have to style it straight if you prefer more of a textured or natural look.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

