This chic shoulder-length cut is set to be autumn's easy take on the classic bob

While short, jawline skimming cuts have dominated the spring and summer months, this upcoming season is set to welcome a slightly longer and infinitely more versatile style, dubbed the 'collarbone' bob...

It's safe to say that 2024 has been the year of the bob hairstyle, with new iterations - equipped with buzzwordy names like the bell-bottom bob - emerging almost weekly. Now autumn is set to follow suit, the only difference being the length of the crop itself. Instead of dramatic, ultra-short bobs, we're beginning to see a rise in shoulder-grazing styles - offering a fresh solution to those with damaged strands or a stylish way to grow out said short bob.

Aptly named the collarbone bob, this cut is chic, versatile and perfect for all hair types and face-shapes. So naturally, we've quizzed a pro hairdresser on how to achieve and style the look yourself.

What is a collarbone bob?

As the name suggests, this trend is effectively a longer, shoulder-length bob (or lob), that skims your collarbones and, according to Celebrity Hairstylist and Co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James, there's been a rise in demand for the style. "Many clients are choosing to grow out their bobs into a collarbone-grazing length," says James, adding that they're seeking more styling options from this cut, which he also dubs the 'Italian longer bob' (the Italian bob was a popular pick last year).

"This style looks great with added texture and waves or worn sleek and straight, providing a fresh, updated look while maintaining the ease of a bob."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael TRAN / AFP)

You can spot this increasingly popular look on and off the red carpet, with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis and Léa Seydoux all styling the cut.

What face-shapes suit this shoulder-length bob?

As for what face shapes best suit the collarbone bob, the quick answer is all of them, though James has some recommendations on how to tailor the length to flatter your facial structure:

Square face shapes : For a square face shape, James says, "a layered bob with softer edges can help to soften the jawline. Layers starting just below the jawline can elongate the face and soften the angles around the jaw."

: For a square face shape, James says, "a layered bob with softer edges can help to soften the jawline. Layers starting just below the jawline can elongate the face and soften the angles around the jaw." Oval face shapes : "This cut suits oval faces perfectly, as most bob styles are flattering," explains James, adding: "A blunt bob at the collarbone enhances the natural symmetry of an oval face. Layers can add width to the face, which is particularly flattering to open up and highlight the cheekbone area."

: "This cut suits oval faces perfectly, as most bob styles are flattering," explains James, adding: "A blunt bob at the collarbone enhances the natural symmetry of an oval face. Layers can add width to the face, which is particularly flattering to open up and highlight the cheekbone area." Round face shapes : "A longer, collarbone-grazing bob with added layers can help to lengthen the appearance of the face. Avoid too much volume at the sides to prevent the face from appearing wider."

: "A longer, collarbone-grazing bob with added layers can help to lengthen the appearance of the face. Avoid too much volume at the sides to prevent the face from appearing wider." Heart-shaped faces : "A bob that adds volume around the lower third of the face, such as a collarbone bob with layers, balances a wider forehead and narrower chin."

: "A bob that adds volume around the lower third of the face, such as a collarbone bob with layers, balances a wider forehead and narrower chin." Diamond face shapes: "A layered bob with texture and volume at the chin level can soften sharp cheekbones and add width to the jawline." Feathered layers are always a great option for adding easy texture and lift.

In case you're unsure of your face shape, James has a little hack for you: "Stand in front of a mirror and use lipstick to trace the outline of your face. This will give you a good indication of your face shape. Alternatively, take a selfie and print it and draw around the perimeter of the face to determine your face shape."

How to achieve the collarbone bob length with curly hair

If you have a curly hair type and are considering a collarbone bob, "it’s important to allow for shrinkage as the curls spring up," explains James: "Typically, you’ll want to cut the hair about a third or double the length taking into account the tightness of the curl. Your stylist should always personalise the haircut when the hair is dry and in its natural curl formation to ensure the length is just right."

How long does it for a bob to grow out into this style?

If you're currently sporting a short French bob or similarly jaw-grazing style but are keen to start the growing out process, James says it typically takes five to seven months for short hair to reach this collarbone-length, "depending on your natural hair growth rate" - and suggests getting regular mini-trims to speed up the process and, "promote healthier growth."

As for which short bob styles will easily transition into this collarbone cut - for those seeking a low-maintainace and enduring style - James says: "box bobs and bobs with longer layers transition beautifully into a collarbone bob." Heavily layered short bobs on the other hand, may take longer to grow out and "require more frequent trims to maintain a uniform look during the growing process."

How to style a collarbone bob?

Now, onto the fun part: styling. The beauty of this shoulder-length bob haircut is its versatility. It can easily be tailored to suit your styling preferences, a few of which James has outlined below:

For a sleek, straight look: James recommends using tools like, "the GHD Chronos Ceramic Straightening Irons (for a bigger budget) which offers longer-lasting smoothness and shine or the Remington Shine Therapy Flat Iron (for a smaller budget) which uses argon technology to smooth hair and offers multiple heat settings to smooth out your hair, adding shine and hold."

James recommends using tools like, "the GHD Chronos Ceramic Straightening Irons (for a bigger budget) which offers longer-lasting smoothness and shine or the Remington Shine Therapy Flat Iron (for a smaller budget) which uses argon technology to smooth hair and offers multiple heat settings to smooth out your hair, adding shine and hold." For a super sleek finish: "Use Oribe Straight Away Smoothing Blowout Cream to achieve a polished, frizz-free result."

"Use Oribe Straight Away Smoothing Blowout Cream to achieve a polished, frizz-free result." To create soft waves: James suggest using your best straighteners to, "add bends, then enhance natural waves with a serum to define waves and add separation."

James suggest using your best straighteners to, "add bends, then enhance natural waves with a serum to define waves and add separation." For a wet-look finish: For a collarbone-length hydro bob, James recommends the Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish as it provides a glossy, high-shine effect.

5 celebrity collarbone bob looks to inspire

And in case you're still deliberating over this cut, here's five celebrity-approved ways to style it...

1. Jennifer Aniston's tousled collarbone bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Lionel Hahn)

Jennifer Aniston's tousled bob is the perfect example of how effortless and easy this length is to style. Her hair sits just at her collarbone, meaning it's still short but frames her face and adds interest around her neck, by way of her textured waves.

2. Zoe Saldana's half-up-half-down collarbone bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/ JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Zoe Saldana's look proves that you can still achieve that stylish flick - which has been very popular this year - with a shoulder-length trim. We also love how she's styled it into a half-up-half-down look, for easy chic.

3. Viola Davis' wavy collarbone bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Taylor Hill/WireImage)

For a more glamorous look, take Viola Davis' wavy bob as inspiration. It's sleek and sits just shy of her collarbone, meaning she can maintain this trendy 'Lob' for longer.

4. Léa Seydoux's longer collarbone bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Marc Piasecki)

If you're hesitant to grow out your bob, in general, because of the awkward mid-length stage, Léa Seydoux will likely dispel your fears, as her hair looks so chic and effortless at this length.

5. Helen Mirren's asymmetrical collarbone bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner/Variety)

For a modern twist on this look, follow Helen Mirren's lead with this asymmetrical style, where just the front of her hair touches her collarbone.