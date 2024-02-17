This wet-look bob hairstyle is making waves - and it's more wearable than you think

The "Hydro" bob is the sleek hair trend already making an impression in 2024 and while it is a statement, the look is actually very wearable, according to the pros - and it might just be the secret to hydrating your hair on the go...

It's no secret that bob hairstyles are in high demand right now, with the timeless cut seemingly getting a fresh iteration every week - from the "Scandi" bob to the "Mushroom" bob trend - and now it appears, there's a new, statement way to style your bob emerging amongst the 2024 hair trends.

The wet-look bob, or the "Hydro" bob - as it's been coined by Hairstylist and trend forecaster, Tom Smith - is garnering a lot of attention on and off the red carpet. And before you completely write this bold look off as impractical (unless you're heading to a star-studded fashion event or the like) there are a few pros to consider - and not just that it can look very chic when paired with a micro bob.

Tom Smith Social Links Navigation Hairstylist at Billi Currie, Trendforecaster and Global Director of Evo Hair Tom Smith is a resident hairstylist at Billi Currie, as well as the Global Director of Evo Hair and a Trend forecaster, who has shared expertise on the biggest hair trends of 2024 - and shared in-depth styling tips with woman&home on the individual looks...

Edward James Social Links Navigation Celebrity hair stylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult Edward James is a celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of the retail platform The Hair Consult. As a hairstylist, James has worked with the likes of Joanna Lumely and Cara Delevinge and now, has shared expertise on styling the trending, wet-look bob with us...

What is a "Hydro" bob?

The Hydro bob, or wet-look bob, hairstyle is really as it sounds, a short, blunt or layered crop that is styled in such a way as to look wet - as if you've just stepped out of the shower (or ocean, if you're feeling dramatic).

And while we know the idea might seem a tad daunting for an event or occasion that doesn't involve a red carpet and lots of flashing lights, there are a few benefits to the wet-look bob...

(Image credit: Getty Images/Arnold Jerocki)

First of all, it looks very sophisticated as proven by the likes of Jennifer Lopez at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show and Charlize Theron - who has modelled several slick bobs over the year.

The second and perhaps most compelling pro is that by creating a "wet" effect, you can easily resurrect a bad hair day. Whether you're tangling with 3-day-old hair or frizz that won't flatten, you can make your locks look high-fashion and editorial in seconds. Plus, you can use it as an opportunity to repair and supercharge your hair with hydration, by dousing it in your go-to oils and best hair masks, to create that signature wet finish.

As Tom Smith explains: "A great trick for those who don’t find the time to do weekly masks or treatments is to simply style the hair with your favourite moisture mask. This will give the semi-wet-look effect and allow your hair to soak in goodness at the same time."

How to style a wet-look bob

So, how do we style this sleek bob? For a more subtle and strand-loving option, Smith says: "A liberal layer of Olaplex no.6 is a great choice for the nourished, slightly more wearable wet look," before adding, "If you want a statement wet look a flexible gel or wax spray would be a good option."

Celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James explains that prep, "is key as it makes sure the hair is hydrated from the start and doesn’t start to go dry and fluffy," and says to, "start by washing your hair with an anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner, my go-to is Aveda’s Smooth Infusion Shampoo and Conditioner which contain Aloe Vera and Maize to fight frizz, smooth the hair, and create a great foundation for styling."

Then comes the styling: "For the wet look, I love to use a combination of Color Wow Pop and Lock Crystallite Shellac and Color Wow One Minute Transformation Styling Cream. Pop and Lock Crystallite Shellac coats the hair strands with a crystalline shell, enhancing shine and giving a wet look that lasts.

"Color Wow’s One Minute Transformation Styling Cream provides moisture to dry hair and controls frizz without weighing the hair down and also provides some gentle hold, which is great for a sleeker look or if your hair has natural texture and tends to go puffy as it dries." James has also shared three, easy-to-follow steps to achieve the perfect Hydro bob with the aforementioned products...

Start with a small amount of One Minute Transformation Styling Cream, spreading it evenly through the hair and focusing on the ends and any particularly frizzy areas around the hairline or nape of the neck. Use the Color Wow Pop and Lock Crystallite Shellac. Apply this from mid-lengths to the ends to lock in shine and maintain the wet look effect. Comb through gently. Use either a wide tooth comb or my favourite, an Aveda paddle brush to distribute the product evenly through your hair, ensuring every strand is coated.

When to wear a wet-look bob

Smith says that this look is actually more versatile than you might think - especially if you're opting for a more subtle wet look, with the help of nourishing masks and hair serums. "The softly defined version of this look can be worn for any occasion - you can even use a moisture mask after the gym and make it a ‘look.’

"Keep the more exaggerated wet look for events and evening socialising where the stronger look will fit better."

James recommends this style for a sophisticated day-to-night look, a clean and summery holiday 'do (as it requires minimal effort) and as a "conditioning bonus" - because you can incorporate your favourite masks and serums.

"The hydro-bob adds a touch of edge and glamour at the same time and can transform your look quickly to have a more dramatic feel," says James, "It exudes confidence and draws more attention to the face and any detailing such as statement jewellery or bold clothing choices which take centre stage."

Best lengths and styles for a "Hydro" bob

If you're wondering what style to opt for, Smith explains that the "Hydro" bob is, "better on structured cuts to ensure it looks intentional rather than simply not blow-dried," like a blunt '90s bob.

Smith adds that "short and mid-length cuts that boast bold and strong lines with minimal layers are best."

James also agrees that shorter bobs, "or those with minimal layering are ideal for the wet look. These styles can maintain the moisture and product application evenly, ensuring a consistent appearance."

If you do want to try this look on a longer bob style though, James says to: "focus more product on the mid-lengths to ends. Oversaturation in these areas can prevent the hairstyle from appearing dry, especially towards the ends. I also recommend bringing some extra product if you have a long evening ahead so you can top up the ends of the hair if they start to dry out."

Our 5 favourite wet look bobs to recreate

Now, if you're tempted by this chic bob style, we've rounded a few celebrity looks to inspire...

1. The slicked-back bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

For a more subtle and wearable take on the Hydro bob, you can simply smooth your hair back - like Charlize Theron's here - and fix it behind your ears, for a sleek and quite retro look. This is a less wet, more polished hairstyle that will work well for a date night or evening event - when you want a stylish change for your everyday bob.

It can also be easily adapted for medium to long hair lengths for a similarly sleek finish, with the help of your best hair straighteners.

2. Curly wet look bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy)

If you have a curly or coily hair type, Rihanna's jaw-length bob offers the perfect inspiration. Here we can see that the wet effect has made her curls look beautifully defined and glossy - without a flyaway in sight. This style is ideal if you're struggling with frizz, or want to opt for more of a sleek finish, without resorting to heat styling.

3. The "Hydro" lob

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Neilson Barnard)

For a statement look, we love Kat Graham's "undone" wet bob. Here we can see that the front of her hair has been slicked up and back, with the sides tucked behind her ears to give the style and effortless and bold feel. We can see this style working in the summertime, perhaps when you're headed out for dinner after a day spent out by the pool...

4. The "Hydro" lob

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Phillips/Stringer)

If you're currently sporting a "Lob" you can easily achieve the trendy "Hydro" bob look, either by drenching your hair in styling mouse - if you want more of a crispy, separated strand look (like Margot Robbie's) or by using a nourishing mask and oil.

5. Wet look micro bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jacopo Raule)

Short bob hairstyles, particularly the chic "Micro" bob, also look great when styled in this way. Here we can see Jennifer Lopez with an ultra-cropped bob - hitting just shy of her jaw - styled to look damp. It's modern and looks especially eye-catching when you follow JLo's lead with a few face-framing strands.