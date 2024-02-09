The micro bob is the cut everyone's getting in 2024 - here's how to style it

We all know that there's a bob to suit everyone. But for short hair colours who want an even bigger chop, the micro bob is the way to go this season.

If you’ve currently got a long hairstyle or medium haircut then you probably want to avoid post-appointment regret by dipping your toe into the wonderful world of bobs with a shoulder-length long bob first rather than throwing yourself in knee-deep with a shorter style. But, if you’re committed to the idea of a big change, then the micro bob is the trend to try.

The important thing to keep in mind though is that not all hairdressers will know exactly what you mean when you say ‘micro bob’. “It’s really just another way of saying short bob,” explains pro hairdresser and founder of MD London, Michael Douglas. “I would be cautious using these trend terms when going into the hairdressers, and suggest taking pictures instead. One of the biggest mistakes people make going into the hairdressers is relying on these kinds of descriptors.” To make sure you leave the salon with exactly what you were hoping for, here’s absolutely everything you need to know about the micro bob…

Michael Douglas Social Links Navigation Pro hairdresser and founder of MD London Michael Douglas is an experienced hairdresser who has worked in the industry for more than 35 years. In 2022, he launched his own brand of tools which now includes the BLOW Hair Dryer and STRAIT Hair Straightener.

Everything you need to know about the micro bob

What is a micro bob?

If you want to get right into the detail, then the key difference between a micro bob and a short bob is that “a micro bob sits above the jawline and a short bob would sit around the chin area – but there’s really not a lot in it,” says Douglas. Think a smidge longer than a pixie cut and you’re on the right track.

Thanks to the shorter length, “it can be one of the best hairstyles to accentuate your facial bone structure,” explains Alicia Dobson, celebrity stylist and Bellissima Italia ambassador. It’s been a popular choice with celebrities in recent months, with fans including, “Lily Allen, who’s no stranger to experimenting with her look,” continues Dobson. “Carey Mulligan’s 1950s-inspired bob from the 2024 Golden Globes is also a great example of the micro bob.”

Alicia Dobson Social Links Navigation Celebrity hairstylist Alicia Dobson is a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with several UK TV stars. She is currently an ambassador for hair styling brand Bellissima Italia.

Who does a micro bob suit?

A micro bob can suit anyone, it’s just about having the confidence to pull it off. “The shorter your hair, the more you’re relying on your face to represent you,” explains Douglas. “This really doesn’t have anything to do with age or face shape, but more to do with how you feel about the way your face looks. A lot of shorter styles featured in magazines are usually on models with big eyes, a small nose and big lips, but that doesn’t mean to say that you need these features for this style to look good.”

If you’re unsure about whether a micro bob will suit you, book a consultation to chat through the pros and cons with your hairdresser first. “I mainly choose hairstyles for people based on their hair type and personality,” adds Douglas.

Hair type is an important factor too, as shorter hair is typically trickier to style with tools than longer lengths. “A micro bob can be seen as a high-maintenance choice, but it’s pretty low maintenance if you have a hair type that doesn’t have a huge amount of natural texture to it,” advises Dobson. “If your hair is fairly straight then I’d recommend a sleek micro-bob. Those who have curly hair, however, may find the micro bob harder to style. For those I'd suggest a longer bob instead, as layers will enhance your curls and create a more defined shape.” The volume-packed maxi bob and chopped bob are both good alternatives to the micro for coily and curly hair.

How to style a micro bob

As we’ve already alluded to, the shorter length means there’s not a huge amount you can do when it comes to styling a micro bob. “Blow drying the hair without a nozzle and using a vented brush will encourage natural movement in the hair but you’re still controlling it slightly,” says Douglas.

There are two key reasons why people go for a statement cut like a micro bob – either because they’re ready for a big change, or because their hand has been forced by extreme damage due to excessive styling or intense colouring. If your move to the micro bob is being fuelled by the latter then you’ll want to be careful to maintain the health of your hair and not to fall back into old habits. If you are using heat, try and keep the temperature of your tools as low as possible and don’t forget to prep with one of the best heat protection sprays first.

MD London BLOW Hair Dryer $234 at Feelunique US $234 at Feelunique US Check Amazon RRP: £195 Small but mighty, the BLOW is lightweight enough to use without getting arm-ache has enough horsepower to make drying even thick hair a doddle. It comes with two magnetic nozzles, and the narrower one is perfect for achieving a precision finish on shorter hair and fringes. WetBrush Speed Dry Check Amazon RRP: £12.99 A great multi-tasking bush for all hair types, the cleverly spaced bendy bristles flex with your hair so there’s no snagging or snapping when you detangle post-shower. The vented back allows air to flow freely when drying too, for faster styling time. Oribe Impermeable Spray $24 at Neiman Marcus $24 at Bergdorf Goodman $44 at Amazon RRP: £45 Ideally, you want your micro bob to have a nice, sleek, frizz-free finish, and the best way to get that is with a quick spritz of an anti-humidity spray. This smells amazing, gently holds hair in place and does a brilliant job of keeping fluffy flyaways at bay.

7 micro bob hairstyles to inspire your next trip to the hairdressers

Pictures are the best way to show your hairdresser exactly the kind of micro bob you’re after. Take one of these to your next appointment:

1. The super structured micro bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington’s micro bob is so unbelievably precise that we assume her hairdresser must have the steadiest hand in the biz. Her teeny weeny fringe works with the shorter length to really frame her eyes.

2. The wavy micro bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Technically, Susanna Reid’s bob is slightly longer than chin length when straight, but the addition of waves draws it upwards into a shorter micro bob. The blend of lighter tones through her brunette gives it a laid-back feel.

3. The sleek and simple micro bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A no-frills way to wear the micro bob, Carey Mulligan has kept both her cut and styling simple with blunt ends and a sleek, straight finish. Curling the ends under ever so slightly stops it from looking too severe.

4. The asymmetric micro bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that you don’t need to have poker-straight hair to make a daring short style work, we love Halle Berry’s curly micro bob. The deep side parting plays up the asymmetric cut, giving it an extra edge.

5. The micro bob with a fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Allen could pass as Parisian with this chic micro bob that sits just beneath her ear lobes. Swapping her natural brunette for golden blonde allows the cut to take centre stage.

6. The choppy micro bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re worried that a cut that’s all one length will make your hair look too flat, follow Jane Fonda’s lead and add lashings of layers to your micro bob. It will inject even the finest of hair with impressive volume.

7. The 20s-inspired micro bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2007 Naomi Campbell was sporting a 20s-inspired, Gatsby-worthy micro bob rather than her signature long locks. The choppiness of the fringe gives it a playful feel.