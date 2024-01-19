The iconic Victoria Beckham '90s bob is back for 2024 - here's how to make it work for you

If you're looking to spice up your life (we couldn't resist) a new hairdo is one of the easiest and sometimes most transformative ways to do so - and one cut in particular is making a return in 2024. If it wasn't already clear, it seems Victoria Beckham's '90s-era bob is back and as iconic as ever...

Naturally, there's no shortage of bob hairstyle inspiration out there, in fact, when it comes to the celebrity bob hairstyle department alone, the choices are endless. And while the likes of Dawn French, Lily Allen and Kelly Rowland are currently synonymous with their short crops, we're here to discuss one, '90s style that's topping the 2024 hair trends.

Few could forget the blunt, neck-length lines of Victoria Beckham's bob, circa 1996 - aka her time in the Spice Girls - which she often paired with a little black dress and it seems, unlike the girl band, it is making a comeback...

Celebrity hair stylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult Edward James is a celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of the retail platform The Hair Consult, who has worked with the likes of Cara Delevingne and Joanna Lumley – and has shared expertise with woman&home on achieving the '90s bob.



What's the Victoria Beckham 'Posh Spice' bob?

The '90s bob - or as it's also known, the "Posh Spice bob" - put simply, is a blunt, neck-length cut, complete with a middle parting and a glossy gleam, worthy of a pop star. As the name suggests, it was Victoria's signature look during her Spice Girls days (a fact we were also reminded of thanks to Netflix's 2023 Beckham documentary) and has since become synonymous with the '90s, and her entire sophisticated style in general.

As celebrity hairstylist, Edward James notes, "The Victoria Beckham bob from the 90s is more than just a nod to nostalgia; it's a timeless style that adapts beautifully with modern twists also depending on your hair texture and face shape and is proving to be very popular in our salons at the moment."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Roney)

Styling-wise, Victoria herself, would either opt for a straight and sleek look or choose to curl the ends of her hair inwards, creating something of a "mushroom" bob-esque shape. She would then pair her blunt bob with a LBD and her equally signature smokey eye, making up the Posh Spice aesthetic that we know and love today.

How to achieve the Victoria Beckham's bob

Prep Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml View at Look Fantastic RRP: £27 This spray is a favourite of woman&home's beauty team for its frizz-busting powers. Not only does offer protection from the elements - by repelling moisture to minimise flyaways - and heat-styling, but works to keep your hair smooth and sleek for up to three to four washing.

For smoothing & detangling Aveda Large Wood Paddle Brush View at Cult Beauty RRP: £26 Edward James recommends using this brush when blow drying your hair, as it can cover large sections of your hair at once, to gently smooth and detangle. Finishing touch Oribe Superfine Hair Spray View at SpaceNK RRP: £39 For a sleek finish, James recommends this hair spray, as it's formula contains pro-vitamin B5, as well as kiwi and mango fruit extracts to add volume, flexibility and hydration to your lengths.

The look itself is definitely a statement, but also surprisingly low-maintenance (though frequent trims may be required to keep the clean, blunt shape) and easy to style - the key lies in the prep...

Prepping the hair:

James recommends kicking off your styling with the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, "before you even pick up your blow dryer, spritz your damp hair with this. It's like a mini keratin treatment, really getting that frizz under control and setting the stage for a super sleek look."

Blow-Drying:

James then recommends the Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush for when you're drying your bob: "As you dry your hair, use this brush - it’s my favourite for creating zero root lift and creating a sleek swishy result and the wide base of the brush helps smooth large sections of hair, giving you that sleek, straight finish you're after faster.

Straightening:

To achieve Victoria's super sleek finish, one of the best hair straighteners will come in handy, as James notes: "f your hair does tend to become frizzier with humidity, use a straightening iron to seal in the sleekness. Before using Irons, I recommend using Color Wow’s Extra Mist-ical Shine Performance Enhancing Spray, which will add mirror shine but also offers heat protection."

Finishing Touches:

"For some final control over any flyways, Oribe Superfine Hair Spray will set your style with this hairspray. It's light, so it won't weigh your hair down or make it crunchy, but it'll hold everything in place beautifully but still allow movement," says James.



Who should get the Posh Spice bob?

The beauty of the bob lies in its simplicity and versatility, as it can be adapted to suit all hair types, though James particularly recommends the cut for those with straight, fine or wavy hair types.

Straight hair, James says, "is a dream texture for the Posh bob. It naturally falls into that sleek, sharp style." Fine hair can also benefit, as this bob, "creates an illusion of thickness, especially with a blunt edge."

This style can also be very flattering on wavy hair, "especially if you're up for a bit of styling. It gives the bob a softer, more textured look."

As for what face shapes best suit this retro bob, we have some good news - the look can be easily adapted to suit all facial structures...

Oval: "This cut is a winner here and I love the way that the chin-length style balances the proportions of an oval face beautifully."

"The bob can really flatter a heart-shaped face as it draws attention away from a wider forehead and towards the chin, creating a lovely balance," says James. Square: "If you have a more angular or square jawline, the cut softens the edges and brings a nice femininity to the face as well as lots of movement."

"If you have a more angular or square jawline, the cut softens the edges and brings a nice femininity to the face as well as lots of movement." Round: "While not a traditional choice, a longer bob with some layering can work wonders, elongating the face, but aim to go for a slightly longer version to create more elongation of the face."

Our fave '90s bob looks to inspire your next trim

Of course, while Victoria Beckham is perhaps best known for the blunt, '90s bob, she isn't the only famous name to have sported the timeless look. So, if you're considering the chop, here are a few of our other favourite celebrity bob styles...

1. Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images/ JMEnternational)

If you came here for inspiration on Victoria Beckham's exact '90s look, we would be remiss if we didn't offer you another angle of her iconic style.

2. Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/WireImage)

If you've got highlights, or are looking to add some to this '90s cut, Jennifer Lopez's own, honey-coloured bob offers the perfect inspiration. The bob, like Victoria's is largely on length, but has the addition of warm and light highlights framing her face and scattered throughout.

3. Gemma Chan

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

If you're looking for a modern way to wear this retro bob, we'd recommend following Gemma Chan's lead. Here, the actress can be seen with a slightly shorter and very sleek style, which just looks so sophisticated.

4. Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rich Fury/VF20)

If you have a curly hair type, or prefer to add a slight wave/curl to your hair, rather then opting for a straight style, we love Kerry Washington's bob from 2020. It's effortless and so easy to recreate with the help of the best curling tools.

5. Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Alexa Chung is another celebrity who is famed for her signature bob hairstyle. At the 2021 Met Gala, she opted for this, soft, "undone" wavy look, which is so wearable and again, easy to replicate.