The 32 best celebrity bobs, from curly crops to sleek blunt cuts

The best celebrity bobs are the first thing we turn to for haircut inspiration when we want to go short. A bob is a timeless, endlessly chic chop that will never go out of fashion, making it one of the few styles that suits absolutely everyone.

There are countless iconic bob hairstyles out there, from extra-short cuts to longer, lived-in wavy styles. And, of course, the type of bob you go for will depend on your hair type, but there is no shortage of celebrity inspiration.

So we've rounded up 32 of our favourite celebrity bobs to give you some new season ideas for your next cut. From fun and unique ways to style a bob to the different colours you can experiment with, these are bob styles you won't want to miss.

The 32 best celebrity bobs

1. Viola Davis' curly crop

(Image credit: Getty)

A curly bob is one of the chicest styles out there and Viola Davis has totally nailed the look. Full of volume throughout, it creates so much thickness and frames her face beautifully. Keep on top of your curly hair routine to get defined, shiny curls like these.

JVN Air Dry Cream Visit Site RRP: £23 | The only product you need for soft and natural curls, this JVN cream provides buildable hold to last all day. Oribe Curl Gloss Visit Site RRP: £41.50 | This gloss contains lychee, edelweiss and watermelon that work to define curls without causcing crunch. Aveda Curl Enhancer Visit Site RRP: £26.50 | Reduce frizz and improve shine with this vegan-friendly curl enhancer that will lock-in moisture.

2. Victoria Beckham's iconic bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Few bobs are more iconic than the Posh Spice bob, but we love how Victoria has stuck to her signature style with a more modern feel. Parted to the side and with a textured wave, this is one of our favourite short hairstyles for women.

3. Andie MacDowell's ringlet curls

(Image credit: Getty)

A longer take on the bob, this is another example of how curls can enhance the cut. Andie's naturally tousled finish is both glamorous and relaxed, perfect for any occasion.

4. Jennifer Aniston's side-parted bob

(Image credit: Getty)

From the C-shape haircut to the chopped bob, we're always taking inspiration from Jennifer Aniston. This subtly graduated style is super easy to recreate and looks especially good on slightly longer bobs.

5. Jennifer Garner's sleek style

(Image credit: Getty)

Bobs look especially good with subtle balayage, as proven by Jennifer Garner. This sleek, straight style is easily achieved with one of the best hair straightener brushes and a healthy dose of hair oil for added shine.

6. Helen Mirren's bouncy bob

(Image credit: Getty)

This bob is all about the cut and it looks gorgeous on Helen Mirren. To capture the look, ask your hairdresser for layers throughout and some face framing pieces for added bounce and structure.

7. Sienna Miller's crop

(Image credit: Getty)

A very cropped take on the bob, Sienna Miller's style is effortlessly chic. With an A-line cut and some subtle curls to add more shape and bounce, the soft pink wash pulls the modern style together.

8. Scarlett Johansson's flicky ends

(Image credit: Getty)

Bobs can be totally transformed by how they're styled and we love how Scarlett Johansson has opted for a wet-look style with flicky ends. With a high fashion feel, this is the bob to try when you want to make a statement with minimal effort.

9. Emma Stone's textured waves

(Image credit: Getty)

We can never say no to a wavy bob and Emma Stone's is one of the best. A texturising or sea salt spray will help you to recreate this wavy look, or you can use a wide-barrel curler to nail her loose texture.

10. Jennifer Lawrence's chic cut

(Image credit: Getty)

A jaw-skimming bob really works to enhance bone structure, as demonstrated by Jennifer Lawrence. Parted to the side and tucked behind the ear, this is a great way to get the asymmetric look without committing to a chop.

11. Mindy Kaling's bouncy bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Who doesn't love a bouncy bob? Kept to one length but flicked inwards at the ends, Mindy Kaling's look creates unbeatable volume without too much styling required. Use your best straighteners to turn up the ends of your hair in the same way.

12. Chrissy Teigan's volumised style

(Image credit: Getty)

Waves are a great way to give the illusion of thickness and they work particularly well with bob hairstyles. Just hitting the shoulder, Chrissy Tiegan's cut looks particularly full and healthy.

13. Beyoncé's bronde bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Bronde hair is perfect for every season and it looks especially good with a bob cut. With blunt ends, the thickness of Beyoncé's hairstyle really stands out. We love the subtle bangs too.

14. Emilia Clarke's relaxed bob

(Image credit: Getty)

These big bouncy curls are both glamorous and relaxed, perfect for an everyday bob hairstyle. Throw your parting over to one side for added volume and to create more interest and texture.

15. Charlize Theron's blunt cut

(Image credit: Getty)

The perfect mini bob, this jaw-skimming cut is so chic. All one length, this is a great bob option for slightly thicker hair that has a natural wave to it. Don't go too crazy with the styling, let this sophisticated haircut speak for itself.

16. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's long bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Sitting at the very edge of the long bob category, this is a gorgeous style if you're experimenting with the bob cut but don't want to go too short. Add some loose waves throughout to recreate this playful look.

17. Nicole Scherzinger's shiny style

(Image credit: Getty)

This style is all about the shine, so haircare is key. Use one of the best hair masks weekly and always make sure you use heat protectant to keep your bob looking its absolute glossy best.

18. Rachel McAdams' wavy bob

(Image credit: Getty)

A perfect example of how styling can enhance the cut of a bob, this asymmetric look is made even more unique thanks to the soft waves. Ask your hairdresser to keep your bob slightly longer at the front if you want the same feel.

19. Reese Witherspoon's curved style

(Image credit: Getty)

Bouncy ends make a bob look infinitely more full, and we love how Reese has used bangs to take the look even further. Part your hair to one side or split your bangs in the middle to frame the face.

20. Margot Robbie's bright blonde bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Blonde hair ideas will never be boring and Margot Robbie always nails it. This buttery blonde colour looks so sophisticated in a bob cut, made even better by the natural looking waves throughout.

21. Kelly Rowland's micro bob

(Image credit: Getty)

This is a bob for the bold, but if you can pull off the look like Kelly Rowland, it is one of the best bob haircuts out there. Enhancing the jaw and adding infinite thickness, it has a modern French bob feel.

22. Rose Byrne's bob with bangs

(Image credit: Getty)

This has to be one of our favourite celebrity bobs we've seen. With full bangs and a chic wavy style all at one length, this is a simple way to elevate a bob beyond the standard straight style.

23. Keira Knightly's middle parted long bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Bobs don't have to be super short to qualify - Kiera's long bob look is just as elegant as more cropped styles. Parted in the middle, it has a classic feel that shows off her impeccable bone structure.

24. JLo's caramel bob

(Image credit: Getty)

This warm caramel hue is so flattering on JLo and it's a colour that will look good year-round. Her straight style really shows off the different tones, allowing her highlights to stand out.

25. Natalie Portman's face framing pieces

(Image credit: Getty)

With long pieces of hair framing her face, Natalie Portman proves that bobs don't only look good when cut bluntly. If you're not ready to sacrifice all of your length, keep some longer pieces at the front to add some interest to the look.

26. Gabrielle Union's asymmetric bob

(Image credit: Getty)

This is a fantastic example of a true asymmetric bob with a deep side parting. Keeping the hair straight is the best way to showcase the look, so go for a straightened or blow-dried style with this trim.

27. Nicola Coughlan's undone long bob

(Image credit: Getty)

With an edgy bedhead feel, Nicola's long bob proves that even slightly messier styles look chic as a bob. Keep the look feathery and light by brushing out your ends after using heated tools.

28. Lily Allen's peachy bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Lily Allen always rocks gorgeous bobs but we particularly love this peachy hue. If you want to chance your look without cutting any more hair off, consider the different tones you can play around with.

29. Laura Harrier's lived-in bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Laura Harrier has a few different curl styles going on here and they all work in harmony together. Capture her look by using a few different sized curling barrels or allow some to set for longer than others and brush out with a comb.

30. Aubrey Plaza's Hollywood curls

(Image credit: Getty)

This is an ultra-glamorous way to style a bob and it looks right at home on the red carpet. Use the biggest rollers you can find and allow to set for as long as possible before hairspraying in place to achieve the same luxe style.

31. Carey Mulligan's classic bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Basic doesn't have to mean boring, as Carey's classically beautiful bob proves. Don't overcomplicate your natural style - part it in the middle and keep it smooth for a timeless feel.

32. Kerry Washington's tight curls

(Image credit: Getty)

Allow your natural curls to shine with this bob. Keep it shoulder length to ensure your coils are bouncy and healthy, but don't be afraid to go shorter around the face to add some framing.