Leona Lewis was glowing at Wimbledon - and it's thanks to this 'dewy and fresh' face oil

Wimbledon may be over, but it's still giving us plently of inspiration when it comes to our summer beauty must-haves.

Leona Lewis was glowing for Day 11 of the championships. Her elegant white maxi dress is a fail-safe outfit for July's hot, humid weather - and she has another summer staple that's almost certainly going to be a new addition to our beauty bags this season.

This singer's skin looked radiant while sitting courtside, so we were keen to track down the possible secret behind her fresh complexion.

Speaking to Red Online in 2020, Leona revealed she swears by one of the best face oils to get her healthy glow. She even used it on her wedding day, with it fitting seamlessly into her "low-maintenance" routine.

Leona Lewis' hydrating face oil

The face oil in question is the Noni Glow Face Oil from Kora Organics, which woman&home digital beauty editor Fiona McKim says is a "great" addition to any skincare routine, especially in summer.

"Facial oils are a brilliant way to quench skin that’s naturally dry - or has become parched during hot weather - and leave it with a gorgeous glow," Fiona says.

"This Kora Organics formula is a great choice from Leona as goes one better than simple nourishment. It also contains powerful antioxidants (including Kate Middleton’s rumoured ingredient of choice, rosehip oil), which means it helps stave off environmental damage from UV rays, pollution and more. That makes it ideal for a sunny day out courtside - or anywhere you happen to be going."

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil 10ml £29 at Look Fantastic

The oil's vegan formula offers a powerful boost to the skin, while also boasting a lightweight and fast-absorbing texture so you get none of that sticky build-up when layering the best moisturisers and, of course in the summer, the best facial sunscreens after applying it.

It's not just Leona who adores the radiance and luminosity offered by the oil, with plenty of reviews raving about its long-lasting hydrating effect and glowy finish being abound online.

One shopper wrote, "I've tried several face oils before purchasing this one and this is by far my favourite. I love the sweet noni scent as well. It moisturises my skin without making it greasy nor leaving an oily film on it.

"It is pricy but lasts quite long and gives a glowy and dewy look on the skin," they added. While another said, "This face oil is incredible, [leaves] your skin so dewy and fresh!"