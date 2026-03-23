I've just spotted this iconic lip product on Reese Witherspoon's countertop – and it has 40% off right now

As a team of eagle-eyed beauty shopping experts, nothing gets past us. So, it should come as no surprise that we've just spotted an iconic lip product nestled amongst Reese Witherspoon's busy bathroom counter.

We've all heard of long-lasting lipsticks and the best lip liners, but the best lip oils have become one of the most popular lip products in recent years. These essentially combine the benefits of skincare with makeup; these formulas are often jam-packed with a plethora of nourishing ingredients that are designed to hydrate and boost the shine of your pout. Much like the best tinted lip balms, many of which will also boast a subtle tint that delivers your lips with a sheer wash of colour.

All of the above make lip oils a stellar choice for A-listers, whether they're taking to the red carpet or stepping out in public. This includes Reese Witherspoon, who just quietly revealed her favourite lip oil in a recent Instagram post. Luckily, nothing gets past our savvy beauty team, and we have all the details on her exact buy...

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The exact lip oil you can find in Reese Witherspoon's beauty bag

Reese Witherspoon might be a fan of this buy, but it's also amassed thousands of rave reviews and earned cult status in the beauty world thanks to its ability to deliver long-lasting hydration and a high-shine finish. In fact, one shopper hailed the buy as "amazing", while another customer stated: "Nothing better - best product for your lips."

Reese's lip oil Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in '01 Honey' £22.95 at Amazon UK $27.99 at Jomashop.com $31.50 at YesStyle.com $32 at Nordstrom RRP: £27 The clue is in the name of the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil; this buy is enriched with 93% natural origin ingredients that are designed to comfort and nourish the lips, while working to strengthen the barrier function. Not to mention, hazelnut oil and organic jojoba oil prevent the pout from drying out and encourage a non-sticky, smooth finish. Speaking of hydration, the formula offers up to eight hours of protection and six hours of moisture. Plus, the lip oils arrive in eight different sheer-tinted shades.

On Sunday, 22nd March 2026, Reese Witherspoon posted a collection of photos to her Instagram in celebration of her 50th birthday, but something was hiding in the back of one of the actress's pictures that caught our attention.

The seventh photo of the carousel shows Witherspoon pictured in her bathroom, which gives us a rare insight into the beauty products that can be found on her bathroom counter.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

After careful close inspection, we discovered the actress to be a fan of the iconic Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in '01 Honey'. The orange-hued lip oil in question can be spotted in a small gold-topped tube next to the sink.

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This versatile lip product can be used in a number of ways, including as an overnight treatment, alone on the natural lips to nourish the pout, or over a lipstick to unlock a voluminous, beautiful shine.