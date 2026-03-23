I've just spotted this iconic lip product on Reese Witherspoon's countertop – and it has 40% off right now
This nourishing formula leaves your pout hydrated and ultra-glossy
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
As a team of eagle-eyed beauty shopping experts, nothing gets past us. So, it should come as no surprise that we've just spotted an iconic lip product nestled amongst Reese Witherspoon's busy bathroom counter.
We've all heard of long-lasting lipsticks and the best lip liners, but the best lip oils have become one of the most popular lip products in recent years. These essentially combine the benefits of skincare with makeup; these formulas are often jam-packed with a plethora of nourishing ingredients that are designed to hydrate and boost the shine of your pout. Much like the best tinted lip balms, many of which will also boast a subtle tint that delivers your lips with a sheer wash of colour.
All of the above make lip oils a stellar choice for A-listers, whether they're taking to the red carpet or stepping out in public. This includes Reese Witherspoon, who just quietly revealed her favourite lip oil in a recent Instagram post. Luckily, nothing gets past our savvy beauty team, and we have all the details on her exact buy...Article continues below
You can currently snap up Reese's lip oil in the AllBeauty sale for 40% less than its original price tag.
The exact lip oil you can find in Reese Witherspoon's beauty bag
Reese Witherspoon might be a fan of this buy, but it's also amassed thousands of rave reviews and earned cult status in the beauty world thanks to its ability to deliver long-lasting hydration and a high-shine finish. In fact, one shopper hailed the buy as "amazing", while another customer stated: "Nothing better - best product for your lips."
Reese's lip oil
RRP: £27
The clue is in the name of the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil; this buy is enriched with 93% natural origin ingredients that are designed to comfort and nourish the lips, while working to strengthen the barrier function. Not to mention, hazelnut oil and organic jojoba oil prevent the pout from drying out and encourage a non-sticky, smooth finish. Speaking of hydration, the formula offers up to eight hours of protection and six hours of moisture. Plus, the lip oils arrive in eight different sheer-tinted shades.
On Sunday, 22nd March 2026, Reese Witherspoon posted a collection of photos to her Instagram in celebration of her 50th birthday, but something was hiding in the back of one of the actress's pictures that caught our attention.
The seventh photo of the carousel shows Witherspoon pictured in her bathroom, which gives us a rare insight into the beauty products that can be found on her bathroom counter.
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)
A photo posted by on
After careful close inspection, we discovered the actress to be a fan of the iconic Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in '01 Honey'. The orange-hued lip oil in question can be spotted in a small gold-topped tube next to the sink.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This versatile lip product can be used in a number of ways, including as an overnight treatment, alone on the natural lips to nourish the pout, or over a lipstick to unlock a voluminous, beautiful shine.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.