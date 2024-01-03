The mushroom bob is the timeless cut that's perfect for the new year

There's no time like the new year to switch up your appearance, and we might have just found the perfect haircut to ring in 2024. With a playful yet sophisticated appeal, the mushroom bob also comes expert-approved.

Bob hairstyles have to be among the most enduring looks out there, so whenever a new one comes onto the scene, we're immediately all ears. Although the aptly named mushroom bob may not have the most sophisticated ring to it, you'll be surprised by how versatile and refined the style actually is.

"It’s always great to try out new trends in the new year and this one is no different," says Tyler Moore, Expert Hairstylist at Live True London. "It’s sleek and chic, but easy to achieve." Look no further for the timelessly elegant chop that can work for all hair types this season.

What is the mushroom bob?

"The mushroom bob is a rounded-style bob, usually with the same length all the way around the head which looks just like the top of a mushroom," explains Alicia Dobson, celebrity hair stylist and Bellissima Ambassador. Although looking like the top of a mushroom may conjure up images of Willy Wonka, we can assure you that this bob has a much more elegant feel. In fact, many of the best celebrity bobs fall under the mushroom umbrella.

The look is characterised by "a blunt, above the shoulders bob cut that is styled to flip inward, creating a bowl-like effect," explains Moore. So rather than framing it as a button mushroom top, imagine an Anna Wintour-style trim with extra volume. "It doesn’t have a particular length, ranging from check bone height to skimming the shoulder, but the key feature is a smooth, bouncy style that flips inwards at the ends," says Moore.

What's the best way to achieve the mushroom bob?

As with all short hairstyles, the key to success lies in the perfect cut and optimum styling. "Ask your stylist for a blunt bob cut at your desired length. If you’re not sure, get an extra inch as your hair will look shorter once styled to flick inwards," says Moore. This is key if you're going for a bob for the first time, as you don't want to go too cropped when you're still getting used to the style.

If you already have a standard bob haircut, however, you probably won't need to go anywhere near the scissors. "This look comes mostly from styling, so to achieve it on a daily basis will require daily styling," says Moore, so be prepared to take some time in the morning to get the perfect mushroom-inspired shape.

"When styling, apply some mousse to towel-dried hair at the roots for extra body, then rough dry until 70% dry," says Moore. "Then, using a round brush, blow dry hair in sections, flipping in at the ends. You can also lift the section and concentrate a burst of heat to the root for extra volume. Finish with a styling spray for added shine, hold and to tame frizz." Don't forget the best heat protection sprays to protect against damage when using heat frequently.

Multi-purpose Bellissima 8 In 1 Interchangeable Hot Air Brush Dryer And Volumiser View at Amazon RRP: £99.99 Dobson recommends using the Bellissima 8 In 1 Interchangeable dryer to make things easy. "Ensure your hair is 80% dry, section the hair off and pull a section up at the root to create volume, then blow dry the hair out and round in a dome-like shape." Frizz-control OGX Anti Frizz Keratin Smoothing Conditioner View at Amazon RRP: £8.49 If you have a slight wave or frizz to your hair, a conditioner like this can help to tame your mane from home and prep it for styling your mushroom bob. Finishing step Arkive The Mastery Hairspray View at Selfridges RRP: £13 "Once the hair has cooled, go over the hair with a padel brush and finish with some hairspray," suggests Dobson. This will seal your hair in place and keep it looking bouncy and full all day long.

Who will the mushroom bob work best for?

One of the best things about the mushroom bob is its endless versatility. Unlike the chopped bob or box bob that have a more specific cut that can only be styled one way, this chop could easily be straightened, curled, waved, braided, or blow-dried to achieve a different look each time. However, there are certain people and hair types it will work best for.

"The mushroom bob works really well on those with straight hair, as it’s harder to create the rounded dome shape with curly hairstyles," notes Dobson. Moore agrees that "it can be adapted for most types of hair, but straight hair will work best to create the mushroom bowl shape. It is unlikely to work on natural curls unless they are relaxed using a keratin treatment."

Why the mushroom bob is the perfect new year haircut

A fresh haircut has to be one of the best ways to mark the new year, but what makes the mushroom bob our favourite style for 2024 is its distinctive yet adaptable finish that is very easy to manage - and the experts agree. "Once your hair is cut into a blunt bob, it can be worn in multiple different ways, not just as a mushroom bob, making it versatile," notes Moore. Keep it natural to capture the slob haircut, or add some curls for party season.

"The mushroom bob trend is a great one to try ahead of the new year as it’s a low-maintenance, easy-to-style bob which helps you to look glam and put-together with minimal effort," says Dobson. "Bobs are back in fashion, and I can see why. What better way to start the new year than to refresh your look with a clean-cut bob?!"

Mushroom bob styles we love

1. Volumised mushroom bob



Mindy Kaling's take on the mushroom bob is one of our favourites. Cut slightly longer and beautifully curled up at the bottom, it demonstrates exactly how to wear a mushroom bob if you want to look distinctive without losing too much length. Be sure to add some celebrity tricks for shiny hair to your routine to get her glossy finish too.

2. Side-parted mushroom bob



This mushroom bob is parted to the side to give it a little more interest, whilst the rounded shape adds infinite bounce. Reese Witherspoon can rock any look, but by incorporating some side bangs she takes this bob to the next level. Master how to style a bob to ensure your locks look just as polished.

3. Micro mushroom bob



Ready to really make a statement in 2024? Look no further than Kelly Rowland's micro mushroom bob. Blunt bobs have a high-fashion feel that will always stand out from the crowd, and this cut in particular is bound to turn heads.

4. Minimalistic mushroom bob

If you're looking for a low-maintenance trim, allow Carey Mulligan's "undone" Italian-style bob to inspire you. This jaw-line length looks so chic and is so easy to recreate with the help of straighteners or a round hot brush. Alternatively, if you have a similar hype texture to Carey's you can leave it natural, or just tuck the front strands behind your hair - whilst it's still damp - to create that slight, fame-framing curve.

5. Tousled mushroom bob

This tousled look, modelled by Emma Thompson is perfect for those who love volume and texture. It also doesn't require a lot of up keep, as it's supposed to look a little windswept. To style, we'd recommend using either a hot dryer brush or the Dyson Airwrap, followed by plenty of scrunching - whilst applying your go-to texturizing sprays.