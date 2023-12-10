32 easy tricks that celebrities use to get healthy shiny hair

Wondering which tricks celebrities use to get their gorgeously shiny hair? We've done some digging and uncovered 32 simple tips and tricks that our favourite stars swear by for unbeatable glossiness.

Although most A-listers have access to the best hairdressers in the business, you may be surprised by how many use at-home treatments to keep their hair looking its best. From hair oils to silk pillowcases, there are several hacks that anyone can test out without a trip to the salon.

If you're working on a budget and want to know how to get shinier hair on the cheap, the majority of these tips will work for you. No matter your hair type or length, you'll be surprised by how delightfully simple these celebrity hacks really are.

32 celebrity tricks to get shiny hair

1. Keratin treatments

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston has some of the most enviable hair out there, so it's only natural we'd want to know her tricks. She has several steps in her haircare routine, but one of the most effective is regular keratin treatments that will look best when done in a salon. However, there are several products you can use for at-home keratin treatments too.

OGX Keratin Shampoo View at Amazon RRP: £8.49 | This keratin shampoo will help to smooth hair, reduce frizz and add shine. OGX Keratin Conditioner View at Amazon RRP: £8.49 | Add a hit of moisture with this smoothing keratin conditioner after washing. TRESemmé Pro Collection Keratin Spray View at Amazon RRP: £6 | Protect hair from heat whilst detangling, adding shine and boosting softness.

2. High quality shampoo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's shampoo and conditioner are one of the keys to her gorgeously shiny locks. She proves that it's worth splurging a little bit extra on high-quality products when the results can look this good.

3. Coconut oil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This tip can be easily achieved on a budget, and you may even have some coconut oil at home already. Reese Witherspoon has been said to use coconut oil for hair by massaging it through the ends of hair before shampooing it out to seal in her shine.

4. Silk hair wrap

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek is just one of many celebs who use silk hair wraps to increase shine. Not only will they prevent frizz overnight, but they also help to protect against breakage and tangling, keeping your hair healthy and glossy.

5. Hair masks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain has said that she often sleeps with hair masks on to keep her hair looking its best. There are plenty of stellar options available to buy for all hair types, but we recommend you focus on extra hydrating ingredients for maximum shine.

6. Scalp serum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The importance of scalp care can't be overstated and Ashley Graham swears by the Kerastase serum to keep her locks long and luscious. Not only will it boost shine, but it can help with hair loss too.

7. Supplements

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson has her own brand of supplements and she has said that they are a non-negotiable part of her wellness routine. The added vitamins and minerals can really help your skin and hair to look its best and boost that extra shine.

8. Tangle teezer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tangle Teezer hairbrush is one of the most popular brushes out there and it is said to be a favourite of Victoria Beckham's, and has even been used backstage at her fashion shows. A good brush will help to boost shine by detangling and smoothing ends.

9. Silk hair tie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regina King is said to be a fan of silk scrunchies and they are one of the easiest ways to keep your hair shiny. Regular hair ties can pull on the hair and cause damage, but silk will help to keep hair frizz-free, shiny and healthy.

10. Hair vitamins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kardashians are big fans of hair vitamins and they really can make a difference to the health of your hair. If you've already got your haircare routine nailed, biotin and other vitamins may be the crucial step you're missing.

11. Silk pillowcase

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Countless celebs swear by the best silk pillowcases for keeping hair healthy and shiny. Gisele has been known to use them to keep her skin and hair looking its best, and it's one of the easiest tips to try.

12. Sea Buckthorn supplements

(Image credit: Getty)

Charlize Theron's hairdresser swears by Sea Buckthorn for gorgeously shiny hair. You can take it as a supplement or look out for it in haircare products like shampoos and oils, and it's said to have pretty impressive results.

13. Water filter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you live in an area with hard water, this is a tip you'll want to implement immediately. Another trick the Kardashians use, adding a water filter to your shower will help to reduce irritants in the water, therefore improving your hair and skin health.

14. Detangling spray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may not have used a detangler since you were a child but it is another tip JenAn uses to boost her shine. By conditioning and smoothing the hair, they help to avoid knotting and keep your ends soft and shiny.

15. Hair oil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Probably one of the simplest and quickest ways to boost shine, a hair oil is a non-negotiable in every haircare routine. Jennifer Garner reportedly loves the Virtue Healing Oil for her enviable shine.

16. Conditioning cream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A conditioning cream will add extra moisture to the ends of your hair, boosting shine in return. Viola Davis reportedly uses one between shampoos to lock in hydration and keep her natural hair looking its best.

17. Head massage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Head massages work to boost blood flow to the scalp and keep the hair in tip top condition. Kate Moss is a fan, and it's a true pampering experience that can be done at home or in a salon.

18. Hair botox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you haven't heard of hair botox, now's the time to familiarise yourself. Sarah Jessica Parker is one of many celebs who love the treatment, and it works to completely smooth and de-frizz the hair for maximum gloss and shine.

19. Hairspray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hairspray is a staple part of JLo's routine and it can actually help to lock in shine when styling, particularly when wearing your hair up. Just be sure to wash it out properly afterwards!

20. Bond builders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bond builders like Olaplex can transform damaged hair and give you back the shine you've been missing. Drew Barrymore is known to use Olaplex products in her routine, so we're sold!

21. Hair primer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett uses a hair primer pre-styling to ensure that her locks look their best all day long. Working to protect against damage and add volume, a primer can provide that extra boost.

22. Superfood smoothies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miranda Kerr collaborated with American supermarket Erewhon to create a superfood smoothie and many of the ingredients help with hair health. The biggest one is Acai, which can reduce hair loss and in turn make it healthier and shinier.

23. Blow dries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is quite a simple trick, but one that works for Amal Clooney. Blow drying your hair can often create much more shine than air drying, especially if you use a styling serum or oil. If you have an event coming up that you want to look your best for, a salon blow dry will do just the trick.

24. Regular trims

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another simple tip, regular trims is how Sandra Oh ensures her curly hair always looks thick and shiny. Broken ends are typically dull and thin, which can ruin the overall appearance of your hair and reduce shine.

25. Scalp exfoliating

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uses a scalp scrub to remove product build-up in her hair, which in turn keeps it shiny. She has said it leaves her hair feeling extra clean and light, which is bound to improve hair health too.

26. Avoid too much heat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has incredibly shiny hair so we're all ears when she discusses her routine. She avoids using too much heat to keep it shiny, full, and healthy, which is a simple tip we can get behind. Time to give heatless curls a go.

27. Use a styling cream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have curly hair or you tend to air dry often, a styling cream will be your best friend. Nicole Kidman loves using them on her natural curls as they help to add moisture and define ringlets without the crispiness of a gel.

28. Air dry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although blow drying can help to boost shine, too much heat can eradicate glossiness. Demi Moore regularly air dries her hair to avoid damaging her extra long locks - and it clearly works!

29. Keep things natural

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz's hair stylist has said that her hair doesn't get coloured too regularly, which can also help to avoid unecessary damage. Any type of colour can compromise hair health, so it's best kept to a minimum where possible.

30. Get regular treatments

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you can afford to go to the salon regularly, professional treatments work wonders to create shiny hair. Julia Roberts is said to do this often and the results speak for themselves.

31. Embrace your natural colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren has tried out lots of different looks in her time, including blue grey hair, but she is all for embracing your natural colour. Natural hair is usually the healthiest, so you can be sure of gorgeous shine.

32. Anti-frizz products

(Image credit: Getty)

Shakira's curly hair has to be one of her best features, but it takes some styling to look its best. She uses different anti-frizz products and is said to like Dove for taming her locks. By reducing frizz, you can be sure of increased shine.