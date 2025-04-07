Michelle Monaghan is a 'longtime fan' of this shampoo and conditioner for glossy, healthy-looking strands

With a hydrating, strengthening and shine-boosting formula, it's no surprise the actress' hair always looks on point

Image of Michelle Monaghan smiling with curled brunette hair and wearing a white V-neck blazer, on a light pink background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Stefanie Keenan / Contributor)
After giving her naturally brunette locks a creamy caramel blonde transformation, specifically for her role within Season 3 of The White Lotus, we were intrigued as to how Michelle Monaghan keeps her hair looking so healthy - until she shared her secret.

Staring at dry, frazzled hair and split ends is a feeling that many of us know all too well, but the key to knowing how to get healthier hair starts with championing your hair washing routine. It's important to find products that not only cleanse and hydrate your strands but that are also tailored to suit your specific hair type, for example investing in one of the best shampoos for fine hair.

Although presumably equipped with a top hairstylist, A-listers always seem to sport perfectly preened hair that looks as if they have just stepped out of a salon. So, when Michelle Monaghan lets the world in on the shampoo and conditioner that she has loved for many years, it's only natural that we listen up and take notes.

Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner Duo
Get 20% off now
Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner Duo: was £43.90 now £35.10 at Sephora UK

Save 20% on Michelle Monaghan's favourite shampoo and conditioner duo, meaning you can snag the pair for just £35.

View Deal
Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother Treatment
Get 20% off now
Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother Treatment: was £28 now £22.40 at Amazon

Enjoy a 20% discount on the actress' go-to leave-in treatment which encourages smoother, stronger and frizz-free strands.

View Deal

Unlock shiny, salon-worthy strands with Michelle Monaghan's hair routine

Having amassed a plethora of impressive reviews from other shoppers, thanks to its 'amazing' formula which encourages 'a huge difference in softness, frizz and manageability', it's clear that Michelle Monaghan's shampoo and conditioner of choice is popular amongst many. Plus, the actress also shared her favourite leave-in treatment for minimising unwanted frizziness, which also boasts an abundance of stellar reviews, too.

Redken All Soft Shampoo & Conditioner 300ml DuoMichelle's shampoo and conditioner
Redken
All Soft Shampoo & Conditioner Duo

RRP: £43.90

Enriched with argan oil, this powerful hair washing duo work to hydrate, soften, smooth and detangle the hair. But that's not all, its nourishing formula also helps strengthen and replenish the moisture of the hair, while sealing the cuticle to boost softness and shine.

OLAPLEX N°6 Bond SmootherMichelle's smoothing treatment
OLAPLEX
No. 6 Bond Smoother

RRP: £28

Designed to tame unwanted frizz, this lightweight styling cream works to smooth, hydrate and reduce breakage of your strands for a soft yet defined hairstyles. Not to mention, its formula also helps protect your tresses from temperatures up to 232°C and shield it from the effects of humidity.

In a recent interview with Into The Gloss, the 'White Lotus' star allowed us to have a sneak peek into her beauty routine, of which the Bioderma Micellar Water and the RMS Lip2Cheek in shade 'Beloved' earn a valued place. However, we were drawn to her haircare regime in order to uncover the exact products behind her vibrant, glossy and healthy-looking strands.

Thankfully, Monaghan allowed us to do just that as she revealed the shampoo and conditioner duo she's been relying on for many years: "I’ve been a longtime fan of Redken’s All Soft shampoo and conditioner." In fact, the popular haircare brand offers a sense of nostalgia for the actress, she noted: "As a kid I had long hair down to my bum, and every Sunday, my mom would use Redken’s CAT system on me. It’s such a beautiful memory now. I have nice hair, and maybe that’s why - my mom really nurtured it."

Image of Michelle Monaghan smiling looking over her shoulder, with straight brunette hair and wearing a grey marl coat

(Image credit: Getty Images / Edward Berthelot / Contributor)

As for the rest of her routine, the Michelle also lifted the lid on the leave-in treatment of choice to help strengthen, condition and hydrate her natural hair: "I like the natural texture of my hair -it has a little bit of a wave to it - so when I get out of the shower, I towel dry my hair, take a quarter size of Olaplex Bond Smoother No.6, run it through the ends, put it in a bun, and let it air dry."

