Michelle Monaghan is a 'longtime fan' of this shampoo and conditioner for glossy, healthy-looking strands

After giving her naturally brunette locks a creamy caramel blonde transformation, specifically for her role within Season 3 of The White Lotus, we were intrigued as to how Michelle Monaghan keeps her hair looking so healthy - until she shared her secret.

Staring at dry, frazzled hair and split ends is a feeling that many of us know all too well, but the key to knowing how to get healthier hair starts with championing your hair washing routine. It's important to find products that not only cleanse and hydrate your strands but that are also tailored to suit your specific hair type, for example investing in one of the best shampoos for fine hair.

Although presumably equipped with a top hairstylist, A-listers always seem to sport perfectly preened hair that looks as if they have just stepped out of a salon. So, when Michelle Monaghan lets the world in on the shampoo and conditioner that she has loved for many years, it's only natural that we listen up and take notes.

Unlock shiny, salon-worthy strands with Michelle Monaghan's hair routine

Having amassed a plethora of impressive reviews from other shoppers, thanks to its 'amazing' formula which encourages 'a huge difference in softness, frizz and manageability', it's clear that Michelle Monaghan's shampoo and conditioner of choice is popular amongst many. Plus, the actress also shared her favourite leave-in treatment for minimising unwanted frizziness, which also boasts an abundance of stellar reviews, too.

In a recent interview with Into The Gloss, the 'White Lotus' star allowed us to have a sneak peek into her beauty routine, of which the Bioderma Micellar Water and the RMS Lip2Cheek in shade 'Beloved' earn a valued place. However, we were drawn to her haircare regime in order to uncover the exact products behind her vibrant, glossy and healthy-looking strands.

Thankfully, Monaghan allowed us to do just that as she revealed the shampoo and conditioner duo she's been relying on for many years: "I’ve been a longtime fan of Redken’s All Soft shampoo and conditioner." In fact, the popular haircare brand offers a sense of nostalgia for the actress, she noted: "As a kid I had long hair down to my bum, and every Sunday, my mom would use Redken’s CAT system on me. It’s such a beautiful memory now. I have nice hair, and maybe that’s why - my mom really nurtured it."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Edward Berthelot / Contributor)

As for the rest of her routine, the Michelle also lifted the lid on the leave-in treatment of choice to help strengthen, condition and hydrate her natural hair: "I like the natural texture of my hair -it has a little bit of a wave to it - so when I get out of the shower, I towel dry my hair, take a quarter size of Olaplex Bond Smoother No.6, run it through the ends, put it in a bun, and let it air dry."