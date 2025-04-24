The secret to Elizabeth Hurley's luscious glossy locks is this deeply nourishing DIY hair mask

Spoiler: the trick involves combining an indulgent conditioner with a kitchen staple...

Image of Elizabeth Hurley smiling with curled brunette mid-length hair, wearing a smokey eyeshadow look, flushed pink cheeks and a diamanté-embellished sheer dress, on a mauve background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill / Contributor)
Ever wondered how a glamorous actress keeps her hair in tip top condition? Thankfully, Elizabeth Hurley has shared her secret to boosting the hydration of her strands overnight.

Keeping your haircare arsenal stocked with one of the best conditioners for fine hair or the best conditioners for curly hair, whichever suits your hair's needs, is essential. However, sometimes a conditioner doesn't quite cut it and your hair can be left craving an intense moisture hit.

If you're following a beauty editor's advice of using a hair mask, you might know that these formulas come at a price. For those not wanting to splash the cash on a luxury leave-in formula, or those who are in immediate need of a hydration boost, Elizabeth Hurley has just the nourishing sleep-in hair mask for you - and you can easily create it from the comfort of her own home.

Elizabeth Hurley's DIY hair mask for boosting hydration and shine

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Elizabeth unveiled the contents of her beauty bag, including the luxe La Mer Revitalising Mist for refreshing her skin throughout the day and the "phenomenal" Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment.

However, when quizzed on her secret to fabulous hair, the actress noted the two brands she relies on: "I use Aveda and Origins hair products, which smell gorgeous. Also, I trust them to use good ingredients."

Image of Elizabeth Hurley with curled brunette mid-length hair, with a dark smokey eyeshadow look, coral flushed cheeks and wearing a diamanté-embellished sheer dress, on a white background

(Image credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill / Contributor)

While Hurley may not have lifted the lid on her exact favoured hair products, it was the latter part of her routine that piqued our interest. When her locks need some nourishing TLC, Elizabeth revealed her top tip for reviving the hydration of her hair: "Every few months I mix up a terrible potion of thick conditioner and olive oil and sleep with it in my hair."

Perfect for those seeking deep hydration, this at-home trick is known for adding an extra element of indulgence to your conditioner. Rivalling some of the best hair masks, this trick is great for those wanting to boost the moisture, nourishment and shine of their strands.

Recreate Elizabeth's DIY Hair Mask

We're still in the dark as to which exact conditioner Elizabeth Hurley opts for, however, we've rounded up the essentials you'll need to recreate the mask at home, including your kitchen's trusty olive oil.

Aveda Nutriplenish Deep Moisture Conditioner 250ml
Aveda
Nutriplenish Deep Moisture Conditioner

RRP: £34

Calling all those with thirsty locks! Formulated with coconut oil, pomegranate oil and mango butter, this rich conditioner combats dryness with its deeply moisturising formula, which works to soften strands, boost shine and unlock an enviable shine. Hello, healthier-looking hair.

MOROCCANOIL Hydrating Conditioner
Moroccanoil
Hydrating Conditioner

RRP: £20.50

One of the most recognisable names on the haircare shelf, there's a reason why Moroccanoil's hydrating conditioner is loved amongst salon professionals. Its gentle yet hydrating formula is rich in argan oil, red algae and vitamins A and E. This stellar blend of ingredients work together to replenish dull, dry hair, giving it healthy, easy to manage and high-shine finish.

L'oreal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Conditioner, With Gloss Complex and Glycolic Acid, Fills and Seals Hair Fibres, for Long-Lasting, Smooth and Shiny Hair, Ideal for Dull Hair, 150ml
L'Oréal Paris
Elvive Glycolic Gloss Conditioner

RRP: £12.99

For a more affordable option, L'Oréal Paris' Elvive Glycolic Gloss Conditioner is one to have on your radar. Equipped with glycolic acid, this conditioner works its magic by penetrating the hair fibres to encourage smoothness and glossiness of your strands.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.

