The secret to Elizabeth Hurley's luscious glossy locks is this deeply nourishing DIY hair mask
Spoiler: the trick involves combining an indulgent conditioner with a kitchen staple...
Ever wondered how a glamorous actress keeps her hair in tip top condition? Thankfully, Elizabeth Hurley has shared her secret to boosting the hydration of her strands overnight.
Keeping your haircare arsenal stocked with one of the best conditioners for fine hair or the best conditioners for curly hair, whichever suits your hair's needs, is essential. However, sometimes a conditioner doesn't quite cut it and your hair can be left craving an intense moisture hit.
If you're following a beauty editor's advice of using a hair mask, you might know that these formulas come at a price. For those not wanting to splash the cash on a luxury leave-in formula, or those who are in immediate need of a hydration boost, Elizabeth Hurley has just the nourishing sleep-in hair mask for you - and you can easily create it from the comfort of her own home.
Elizabeth Hurley's DIY hair mask for boosting hydration and shine
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Elizabeth unveiled the contents of her beauty bag, including the luxe La Mer Revitalising Mist for refreshing her skin throughout the day and the "phenomenal" Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment.
However, when quizzed on her secret to fabulous hair, the actress noted the two brands she relies on: "I use Aveda and Origins hair products, which smell gorgeous. Also, I trust them to use good ingredients."
While Hurley may not have lifted the lid on her exact favoured hair products, it was the latter part of her routine that piqued our interest. When her locks need some nourishing TLC, Elizabeth revealed her top tip for reviving the hydration of her hair: "Every few months I mix up a terrible potion of thick conditioner and olive oil and sleep with it in my hair."
Perfect for those seeking deep hydration, this at-home trick is known for adding an extra element of indulgence to your conditioner. Rivalling some of the best hair masks, this trick is great for those wanting to boost the moisture, nourishment and shine of their strands.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Recreate Elizabeth's DIY Hair Mask
We're still in the dark as to which exact conditioner Elizabeth Hurley opts for, however, we've rounded up the essentials you'll need to recreate the mask at home, including your kitchen's trusty olive oil.
RRP: £34
Calling all those with thirsty locks! Formulated with coconut oil, pomegranate oil and mango butter, this rich conditioner combats dryness with its deeply moisturising formula, which works to soften strands, boost shine and unlock an enviable shine. Hello, healthier-looking hair.
RRP: £20.50
One of the most recognisable names on the haircare shelf, there's a reason why Moroccanoil's hydrating conditioner is loved amongst salon professionals. Its gentle yet hydrating formula is rich in argan oil, red algae and vitamins A and E. This stellar blend of ingredients work together to replenish dull, dry hair, giving it healthy, easy to manage and high-shine finish.
RRP: £12.99
For a more affordable option, L'Oréal Paris' Elvive Glycolic Gloss Conditioner is one to have on your radar. Equipped with glycolic acid, this conditioner works its magic by penetrating the hair fibres to encourage smoothness and glossiness of your strands.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
Ruth Langsford just gave us the green light to wear two watches - one for fitness, one for fashion
It might seem like you have to take a 'one or the other' approach, but this doesn’t have to be the case.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex: The 'most stylish' waterproof walking shoes I've seen in years - and now on sale
It's difficult to find a walking shoe that works just as well off the trails as on them, but I've found it with the Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex
By Grace Walsh
-
Michelle Williams' flicky bob is the perfect transitional look for growing out short hair
With a face-framing fringe, choppy layers and flicked-out ends, Michelle Williams' bob is the cool cut of the summer...
By Naomi Jamieson
-
Demi Moore’s chic bob transformation proves that a big hair change is an easy way to elevate your look
The actress' new look is all the inspiration we needed to book a trip to the salon
By Sennen Prickett
-
Want to embrace a berry-red lip? Helen Mirren has a clever trick to make it less intimidating
When in doubt, follow Helen Mirren's lead and opt for shine over a matte finish...
By Naomi Jamieson
-
We've found the two styling tools behind Cat Deeley's effortless television-ready curled hair
Unlocking a blow dry that's full of body and bounce, these results are set to give anyone hair envy
By Sennen Prickett
-
Budget to Blowout: The only three cleansing shampoos I rely on to keep my greasy hair at bay
These three deeply cleansing formulas do a stellar job at prolonging the time between each hair wash
By Sennen Prickett
-
Claudia Winkleman uses this nifty fake tan to unlock her recognisable bronzed holiday-like glow
The presenter surprisingly relies on these clever self-tan wipes for her bronzed complexion
By Sennen Prickett
-
A glossy shine was never possible on my dyed blonde hair, until I tried this £17 spray - now my strands glisten
Offering silky-softness and instant shine, this easy-to-use blow-dry treatment has transformed my frazzled, faux blonde lengths...
By Naomi Jamieson
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's liquorice manicure proves that spring isn't just for milky pastels
And just like that, we want rich liquorice nails for spring.
By Naomi Jamieson