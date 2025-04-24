The secret to Elizabeth Hurley's luscious glossy locks is this deeply nourishing DIY hair mask

Ever wondered how a glamorous actress keeps her hair in tip top condition? Thankfully, Elizabeth Hurley has shared her secret to boosting the hydration of her strands overnight.

Keeping your haircare arsenal stocked with one of the best conditioners for fine hair or the best conditioners for curly hair, whichever suits your hair's needs, is essential. However, sometimes a conditioner doesn't quite cut it and your hair can be left craving an intense moisture hit.

If you're following a beauty editor's advice of using a hair mask, you might know that these formulas come at a price. For those not wanting to splash the cash on a luxury leave-in formula, or those who are in immediate need of a hydration boost, Elizabeth Hurley has just the nourishing sleep-in hair mask for you - and you can easily create it from the comfort of her own home.

Elizabeth Hurley's DIY hair mask for boosting hydration and shine

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Elizabeth unveiled the contents of her beauty bag, including the luxe La Mer Revitalising Mist for refreshing her skin throughout the day and the "phenomenal" Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment.

However, when quizzed on her secret to fabulous hair, the actress noted the two brands she relies on: "I use Aveda and Origins hair products, which smell gorgeous. Also, I trust them to use good ingredients."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill / Contributor)

While Hurley may not have lifted the lid on her exact favoured hair products, it was the latter part of her routine that piqued our interest. When her locks need some nourishing TLC, Elizabeth revealed her top tip for reviving the hydration of her hair: "Every few months I mix up a terrible potion of thick conditioner and olive oil and sleep with it in my hair."

Perfect for those seeking deep hydration, this at-home trick is known for adding an extra element of indulgence to your conditioner. Rivalling some of the best hair masks, this trick is great for those wanting to boost the moisture, nourishment and shine of their strands.

Recreate Elizabeth's DIY Hair Mask

We're still in the dark as to which exact conditioner Elizabeth Hurley opts for, however, we've rounded up the essentials you'll need to recreate the mask at home, including your kitchen's trusty olive oil.