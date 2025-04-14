Michelle Monaghan's White Lotus makeup looked flawless, and her MUA has revealed why
That finale left us with so many questions - and they're mostly about Michelle Monaghan's fresh complexion...
From luxe peptide creams to brow gels, makeup artist Rebecca Hickey just revealed some of the products behind Michelle Monaghan's flawless look on The White Lotus, and for us, there are three standouts.
Our beauty team has found themselves in many a discussion about the hit show's third season over the last few weeks, but one topic that kept coming up had nothing to do with the plot. Instead, our conversation kept turning to how incredible Michelle Monghan's makeup and complexion looked throughout, and thanks to the actor's Instagram, we now have an insight into what was used. For us, this sort of glimpse into a MUA's real, on-set kit is like Christmas Day come early, as only the best face moisturisers and most effective setting sprays will have earned real estate there.
This brings us to the three beauty products, in particular, that caught our eye and, according to Monaghan, managed to withstand '100+ degree weather'...
Behind Michelle Monaghan's The White Lotus glow
While The White Lotus season three has officially come to an end, we're still scouring the web for answers to all our beauty-related queries, namely what Monaghan was wearing on her face to achieve such a radiant glow. Thankfully, we no longer need to wonder, as both the actress and on-set makeup artist, Rebecca Hickey - also known as Bex on Instagram - have shared exactly what was used.
The joint Instagram post featured a collage of products that helped transform Monaghan into her on-screen counterpart Jaclyn Lemon. The actor described the makeup as being flawless, "even in 100+ degree weather," before writing that "every single day, they made me feel glowy, confident, protected (hello SPF)." As for what was used, you can spot everything from serum foundations to blushes among the list, but three products in particular stood out to us - all of which, when used in tandem, would elevate your look and boost radiance...
RRP: £23
For perfectly defined and feathered brows in seconds, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel is a cult classic for a reason. It tames and shapes your arches, offering long-lasting hold and is infused with calming Chamomile, to condition and strengthen the hairs throughout the day.
RRP: £30.50
Touted as housing some of the best instant tans on the market, St. Tropez is a reliable brand to invest in for a faux-bronzed glow. This mousse, in particular, is lightweight and quick-drying and promises to last for up to 10 days.
To us, these products feel very apt for summer, as adding self-tan drops and mousses is a great way to achieve a sunkissed glow. Investing in an ultra-hydrating moisturiser - like Shani Darden Peptide cream - is also very beneficial to ward off fake tan patchiness and prep your skin for foundation and skin tints.
Many of us also like to simplify our makeup routines in the summer months and thus, a clear brow gel is the perfect alternative to pencils - for a quick and easy feathered look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
If you're on the hunt for a liquid blush to wear on holidays or sunny days, the Ciele blush & PROTECT SPF 50+ was also amongst the haul (we suspect in the shade Elodie), as was the U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound in Rose.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
Forget-me-not blue is the pastel Duchess Sophie always comes back to - it might've overtaken pistachio as our favourite this season
The royals love wearing a range of colours for engagements and visits, but there are a few hues that each of them gravitate towards the most.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Not sure how to wear shorts this summer? Gwyneth Paltrow just gave us the ultimate laid-back outfit formula
Her crisp white Bermuda shorts and light blue shirt combination is polished, comfortable, and super easy to recreate
By Molly Smith Published
-
We want to keep these chic Granado perfumes under lock and key - but here are our 9 favourite blends to try before they get popular
From salty accords to modern twists on tuberose, there's a Granado perfume for every preference - but these 9 blends have our heart...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The eye cream Reese Witherspoon uses to banish 'concealer creasing' and puffiness was already a bargain - now it's on sale
The inexpensive eye cream Reese Witherspoon uses to reduce puffiness, dark circles and creases in her concealer is even more affordable than usual today.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
For chic and glossy strands, these are the French hair products our team swear by
We'd love to do as the French women do and keep mum on our go-to haircare buys, but they're simply too good not to share...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Everyone's reaching for cherry blossom-infused beauty this spring - here are 9 buys we love
From delicate, floral fragrances to cherry blossom-powered skincare, the beauty world is besotted with the pink flower this spring...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
What self-tan does Kate Middleton use to achieve her natural-looking golden glow?
The Princess of Wales is never seen without an effortlessly radiant, golden complexion
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Balancing minimalism with spring themes, pastel French tip nails are a must this season
From butter-yellow to the classic milky white, these are the eight pastel Frenchies you can rotate for spring - and beyond
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The £8 'miracle in a bottle' hair serum Trinny describes as 'utterly brilliant'
Restoring the health of your strands, this clever fuss-free serum works its magic as you sleep
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Whenever I wear this lipstick, I'm asked what shade it is - I think I've found the perfect nude
After years of searching, our beauty writer reveals the butter-soft pink-brown lipstick she wears every single day
By Annie Milroy Published