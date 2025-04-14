Michelle Monaghan's White Lotus makeup looked flawless, and her MUA has revealed why

From luxe peptide creams to brow gels, makeup artist Rebecca Hickey just revealed some of the products behind Michelle Monaghan's flawless look on The White Lotus, and for us, there are three standouts.

Our beauty team has found themselves in many a discussion about the hit show's third season over the last few weeks, but one topic that kept coming up had nothing to do with the plot. Instead, our conversation kept turning to how incredible Michelle Monghan's makeup and complexion looked throughout, and thanks to the actor's Instagram, we now have an insight into what was used. For us, this sort of glimpse into a MUA's real, on-set kit is like Christmas Day come early, as only the best face moisturisers and most effective setting sprays will have earned real estate there.

This brings us to the three beauty products, in particular, that caught our eye and, according to Monaghan, managed to withstand '100+ degree weather'...

Behind Michelle Monaghan's The White Lotus glow

While The White Lotus season three has officially come to an end, we're still scouring the web for answers to all our beauty-related queries, namely what Monaghan was wearing on her face to achieve such a radiant glow. Thankfully, we no longer need to wonder, as both the actress and on-set makeup artist, Rebecca Hickey - also known as Bex on Instagram - have shared exactly what was used.

The joint Instagram post featured a collage of products that helped transform Monaghan into her on-screen counterpart Jaclyn Lemon. The actor described the makeup as being flawless, "even in 100+ degree weather," before writing that "every single day, they made me feel glowy, confident, protected (hello SPF)." As for what was used, you can spot everything from serum foundations to blushes among the list, but three products in particular stood out to us - all of which, when used in tandem, would elevate your look and boost radiance...

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel View at Look Fantastic RRP: £23 For perfectly defined and feathered brows in seconds, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel is a cult classic for a reason. It tames and shapes your arches, offering long-lasting hold and is infused with calming Chamomile, to condition and strengthen the hairs throughout the day. St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzer Mousse Foam View at Amazon RRP: £30.50 Touted as housing some of the best instant tans on the market, St. Tropez is a reliable brand to invest in for a faux-bronzed glow. This mousse, in particular, is lightweight and quick-drying and promises to last for up to 10 days. Shani Darden Skin Care Hydration Peptide Cream View at Cult Beauty RRP: £55 Formulated with shea butter, squalane and glycerin, this rich moisturiser delivers deep hydration to your skin, which lasts for up to 72 hours - without feeling greasy, which is ideal in the heat.

To us, these products feel very apt for summer, as adding self-tan drops and mousses is a great way to achieve a sunkissed glow. Investing in an ultra-hydrating moisturiser - like Shani Darden Peptide cream - is also very beneficial to ward off fake tan patchiness and prep your skin for foundation and skin tints.

Many of us also like to simplify our makeup routines in the summer months and thus, a clear brow gel is the perfect alternative to pencils - for a quick and easy feathered look.

If you're on the hunt for a liquid blush to wear on holidays or sunny days, the Ciele blush & PROTECT SPF 50+ was also amongst the haul (we suspect in the shade Elodie), as was the U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound in Rose.