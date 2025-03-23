Budget to Blowout: The trio of face self-tan drops I rely on for a healthy, glowing complexion

As some who's complexion can often look tired, dull and washed out, I've tried an array of self-tan face drops to give my skin a healthy, golden glow - these are my top three to suit every budget.

Whether you're on the hunt for a fake tan for pale skin or perhaps the best fake tan for mature skin, self-tans can be a daunting trial and error process. If you're anything like me, you might find yourself sceptically testing a product out for the first time when you haven't got any plans scheduled in your diary, in hopes of avoiding tanning mistakes.

That's why I'm here to lift the lid on my top three tried and tested best fake tans for your face to suit every budget, that give my complexion an enviable sun-kissed glow as though I have just spent a week in a beachy destination. Plus, I share exactly how I apply the formulas to ensure a natural, streak-free finish each and every time.

The trio of face self-tan drops I swear by for a healthy glow

For context, I have fairly sensitive, blemish-prone skin so I'm always looking for formulas that are kind to my complexion, without causing any irritation, redness or breakouts. Although my complexion is more on the golden side during the summer, in the winter months it's a whole different story. My skin is naturally quite pale, causing me to look dull and tired, which has led me to adopting a variety of face tan drops, mists and serums into my skincare routine over the years. All of which puts me in the perfect position to share the rotation of three face self-tan drops you can find me reaching for - with options to suit every price point.

Budget Face Self-Tan Drops

Boasting an affordable price tag, Skin & Tan's Notox Face Tanning Drops are a stellar option for those seeking a sun-kissed glow. Forget the classic biscuity fake tan smell, this gem arrives with a moreish coconut and vanilla-esque scent. Its watery texture makes it versatile for adding a few drops into your best face moisturiser, whether you're heading out for the day or to bed.

In terms of results, you'll begin to see your golden glow appear in just a few hours, but you can leave it on to work its magic for up to eight hours. I find my holiday-like tanned complexion easily lasts for three to four days without having to apply any more. That said, it doesn't last as long if you like to deeply cleanse your face or have an exfoliate incorporated in your routine, but reapplication will easily squash this issue.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Skin & Tan Notox Face Tanning Drops View at Boots $15.75 at Amazon RRP: £16.99 Say hello to glow with Skin & Tan's Notox Face Tanning Drops. These fast-absorbing drops can be mixed into your favourite moisturiser to unlock a healthy bronzed complexion. Enriched with vegan collagen, this formula also works its magic to firm the skin and boost radiance - what more could you ask for? Buy if: You're on the hunt for affordable face tanning drops that unlock a firmer, radiant complexion

Mid-Price Face Self-Tan Drops

If you couldn't tell how much I like Loving Tan's Purest Face Tanning Serum by its well-loved white tube, then let me fill you in more. Granted, I'll admit this product isn't necessarily self-tan 'drops' but its job is essentially the same but it just arrives in a thicker serum-like formula. First and foremost, its tinted guide colour acts as an instant bronze, meaning it can easily be applied for a streak-free finish and even worn when out and about. I also found its thicker formula easier to work with, as the product wasn't running off of my skin, it could be effortlessly squeezed out via the tube rather than a pipette and applied straight onto the skin (without having to mix it into a moisturiser). So, if you're looking for a mess-free application then this one is for you.

In terms of the results, this formula delivers the most natural results of them all, so much so that you wouldn't be able to tell my sun-kissed glow actually came from a tube. It dries down quickly so I don't have to worry about it transferring or going streaky (especially while I'm sleeping).

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Loving Tan Purest Face Tanning Serum View at Look Fantastic $32.95 at Target $32.95 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £30.95 This tanning serum is infused with plant extracts, such as chamomile, elderflower and cacao, to hydrate and nourish the skin upon application. The customisable formula allows you to reach your desired depth of colour for a streak-free, sun-kissed glow. Buy if: You're looking for a hydrating self-tan that's wearable as it develops

Blowout Face Self-Tan Drops

Although it is on the pricey side, the formula nestled inside this glass bottle sure does pack a punch. Infused with nourishing and hydrating skincare ingredients, the Sunbright Tan Drops from Self Glow by James Read effortlessly glide onto the skin and quickly absorbs into the complexion. This gem of a formula immediately imparts a gorgeous radiance on my complexion. They also arrive with clear instructions on how to achieve the depth of tan you're looking for, taking the daunting nature out of face tan drops.

As for the results, this product leaves my complexion with a natural and even golden glow - ie. exactly what I'm looking for. I love how my skin doesn't feel stripped of its moisture, like other face self-tanners have done in the past, instead it both feels and looks plump and hydrated. The bronzed glow remains in-tact for a fair few days, fading nicely without clinging to certain areas of my face.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Self Glow by James Read Sunbright Tinted Tan Drops View at Look Fantastic RRP: £39 Steeped in over two decades of research, these Sunbright Tinted Tan Drops not only deliver a natural lit-from-within glow but are also packed full with skin-loving actives, such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and fermented mushrooms, to boost hydration and soothe the complexion. Designed to be buildable so you can tailor to suit your self-tan preferences, this clever formula uses cocoa extract and plant-derived DHA (the biggest ingredient in most self-tans on the market) to deliver the ultimate bronzed radiance. Buy if: You're seeking a natural golden glow, while simultaneously reaping skincare benefits

How I apply self-tan face drops

When it comes to self-tan face drops, I incorporate them into my usual skincare routine - typically in the evening. After using the best toner and a hydrating serum, I mix roughly 4-6 drops (depending on the formula I'm using) into a nourishing moisturiser. While you can use your fingers to rub this in, I opt to blend mine in with a fluffy face brush to ensure an even, streak-free coverage - I recommend the St.Tropez Expert Tantour and Application Face Brush. I leave the drops to work their magic for their recommended length of time before washing off to reveal a glowing complexion.