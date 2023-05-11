Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops review: an honest take on the viral tinted serum

If you've spotted Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops reviews on social media and wanted an in-depth rundown, you've come to the right place. After thoroughly testing this highly favored liquid bronzer for a week, I can confidently share my thoughts on its formula, glowy bronze effect, and all of the skin benefits and changes I felt and saw.

Yes, I'm an easily influenced shopping writer who couldn't wait to get her hands on the TikTok-viral Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops. Aside from the online hype claiming this is the best cream bronzer plus skincare in one, I have been looking for hydrating and lightweight beauty products to achieve a more natural makeup look in time for the summer.

Spectifications RRP: $38/£33 Key features: Cocoa extract, platinum peptides, Vitamin E and F, black currant seed oil, virgin marula oil, chronocyclin

So, if you're anything like me and curious to know if these bronzing drops actually give you a natural 'sunshine in a bottle' glow and if this buy is worth adding to your skincare routine, then keep reading.

Our shopping writer's Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops review

The packaging

(Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

Drunk Elephant is known for aesthetically pleasing and fun packaging. So, the gorgeous white box with a black and white printed interior that landed on my door was no surprise.

The D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops themselves come in a hard, square-shaped plastic bottle with a bronze-colored twisting cap. The brand posted on Instagram in 2021 about this new packaging. The updated design is supposed to make it easier to dispense the product while being 100% recyclable. Although many of the comments from users are ones begging the brand to bring back the original plastic pump tube, I found the new design easy enough to use. I simply twisted the cap open and squeezed a few drops onto my fingers.

Formula and ingredients

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

This bronzing serum is packed with nourishing ingredients such as cocoa extract that provides antioxidants and soothing benefits, platinum peptides and chronocyclin, another peptide that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, plus vitamins E and F and virgin oils. These ingredients are all formulated to hydrate and protect your skin.

The skin and beauty brand prides itself on only using skin-benefiting ingredients in all its products and leaving out what they call "the suspicious 6," which are essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).

When it comes to the drop's formula, I found it to have a silky and water-like texture as with most serums, which is great for layering with makeup and mixing with the best face moisturizer and other skin products, something the brand recommends.

How to use Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops



(Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

The brand suggests using the D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops with any moisturizer, serum, oil, or even your best facial sunscreen. Like many of the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops reviewers on TikTok, I opted for Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream (opens in new tab). This cream is formulated to restore younger-looking skin and reduce any lines, wrinkles, and signs of sun damage. I added a few bronzing drops to the Protini cream, mixed the two, and then applied it to my face using my hands, just like I normally would with a face moisturizer.

Drunk Elephant makes it known that this is an all-over liquid bronzer. Giving you the option to apply it to your legs, arms, shoulders, and chest just like you would with the best self-tanner.

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops before and after

(Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

I'm not going to lie. When I first applied this mixture, I was a little disappointed. I didn't see the glowy and bronzed look everyone was raving about. But my face did feel smooth and hydrated. I have a similar complexion to the bronzing drops, and even though the brand claims it works for every skin tone, the bronze effect may be more prominent on fairer complexions.

But after wearing this product throughout the week, while going to an outdoor festival, lounging around the house, running errands, and applying it as a base to my best foundation, I started to notice a sun-kissed glow. Plus, my skin felt so soft and buttery to the point I couldn't believe it was my face I was touching. Looking at the photos, you might not see a huge difference between the before and after. But, in real life and looking in the mirror, I can definitely tell how much more hydrated and glowy my face looks.

And how does it wear throughout the day? After the first few hours, the drops start to absorb and give a natural glow from within, which I feel the moisturizer plays a role in. It's important to note that this works more like a serum and tinted moisturizer than a concealer or foundation. So if you want to cover dark spots or circles, I recommend using this as a base under your foundation for a more hydrating makeup look.

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops review: W&H verdict

Now for the big question of my Drunk Elephant bronzing drops review, are they like sunshine in a bottle? In short, yes. I did notice my skin appeared warmer, more glowy, and hydrated. I loved being able to moisturize and protect my skin with my usual skincare while achieving a subtle 'suntan' look.

I usually get oily in the area of my T-zone, but even with the peptide cream, I didn't experience excessive oil, just a natural moisturized glow. So whether you have combination skin, oily, or dry skin, these drops should work for all skin types.

So, should you add the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops to your cart? If $38/£33 is in your beauty budget, I would. The brand does deliver what they promise via a vacation-like glow without consequences on the skin. But, although it claims to complement every skin tone, I do wish they offered an even darker shade so those with a more melanated complexion could experience a more obvious bronzed effect.