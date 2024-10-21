Victoria Beckham's terracotta makeup is winter-ready, skin-warming perfection
Coordinating her blush and lipstick, Victoria Beckham's latest beauty look is a masterclass in cohesion and cosy tones...
While red lipstick looks and brown smoky eyes are in abundance this season, Victoria Beckham has just made a strong case for wearing a slightly subtler, but no less warm, hue - both on her cheeks and lips...
When it comes to the best long-lasting lipsticks we likely all own a nude or signature red, but as far as Victoria Beckham is concerned, there's another flattering shade to consider wearing this season. Poised somewhere between a warm brown and coral, terracotta is the autumn-winter-ready shade the fashion and beauty mogul loves - and not just on her lips. Indeed, she has delivered a masterclass on how to wear this unexpected colour and simultaneously, how to create an effortless and cohesive makeup look.
So, if you're seeking to update your routine for the cooler months, here's how Victoria Beckham is wearing the warm and oh-so-flattering hue - and how to replicate it...
Why Victoria Beckham's terracotta lip and blush duo is our new go-to
When it comes to creating an effortless everyday makeup look, a good trick is to match the shade of your chosen lipstick to your blush - hence why multi-purpose lip and cheek products are so popular. This not only streamlines your makeup bag and routine but creates a very cohesive and balanced look. It's also ideal if you're perhaps opting for a bolder shade than usual or simply a different shade than you usually go for.
Speaking of which, Victoria Beckham just debuted a twist on her own typical rosy, pink-nude lip. Stepping out on October 16th, Beckham paired an olive-green dress with large, black sunglasses and while some of her face was concealed, that didn't stop us from spying that her perfectly blended blush featured a terracotta undertone, that perfectly matched her glossy lip.
The combination felt very effortless and gave a warm and healthy glow to her skin that is just perfect for the autumn-winter season - when the cold and gloom can often make our complexions look and feel dull.
Recreate Victoria Beckham's terracotta makeup look
RRP: £37
This lipstick combines the nourishment and gleam of a lip balm with the pigment of a lipstick - making it especially perfect for the colder months when chapped and dry lips are prevalent. The formula is very creamy and the shade Spice (described as a mid-tone ginger) is perfect for recreating Beckham's subtly warm makeup.
RRP: £30
For a slightly cheaper alternative, this multi-purpose lip and cheek balm in Sunset Bronze Glow from Charlotte Tilbury offers a lovely wash of bronzy terracotta. It's buildable, glowy and infused with raspberry leaf stem cell extract and vitamin E to hydrate your skin while you wear it. This is the perfect staple to have in your collection as it can be applied to both your cheeks and lips.
RRP: £39
Described as a 'mid-tone terracotta nude,' this blush stick is perfect for achieving Beckham's soft, neutral look. The formula itself is velvety and buildable, designed to add a flattering flush to your cheeks - that is long wearing and adds a fresh, dewy sheen.
To recreate Victoria Beckham's look, investing in a warm, terracotta lipstick and blush is key. Luckily for us, Victoria's eponymous brand has two products that are perfect for this; the Posh Lipstick in the shade Spice (known to be one of VB's favourites) and the Cheeky Posh blush stick in shade Playground, which is described as a 'mid-tone terracotta'.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, opt for a lipstick with a slight sheen - like Beckham is wearing - and we would recommend a cream blush or one of the best liquid blushes (or best bronzers even), to achieve a similar dewy finish.
Blush placement-wise, Beckham has blended the terracotta hue up from the apples of her cheeks then along - and slightly under - her cheekbones, to create lift and a warm glow.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Sienna Miller's leather trench paired with straight leg jeans and deep red boots perfected the ultimate blend of edgy and simplistic styling
Sienna nailed the perfect blend of chic and edgy with her combination of classic jeans and statement leather
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
I'm not usually a fan of matte foundations, but this viral blurring base has changed my mind
Boasting a lightweight, skincare-packed formula, this Huda Beauty foundation is our beauty writer's new must-have...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I'm not a fan of matte foundation, but this viral blurring base changed my mind
Boasting a lightweight, skincare-packed formula, this Huda Beauty foundation is our beauty writer's new must-have...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
8 classic and elegant manicure designs that promise to elevate your nails - no matter their length
From a sheer pink to a crisp French tip, these are the nail looks we always return to for elegant-looking hands...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Katie Holmes uses this illuminating powder to revive dull winter skin - and Kate Middleton loves it, too
The best-selling Bobbi Brown glow-booster is loved by both Katie and the Princess of Wales
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Finally! A mascara that makes my lashes visible behind glasses (without multiple applications)
And it's less than £30 – thank you, Charlotte Tilbury
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
These October 2024 Clinique deals have up to 40% off on skincare, makeup and perfume favourites
From the cult classic cleansing balm to a must-have waterproof mascara, you can make big savings on Clinique's best-sellers...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The 9 best Charlotte Tilbury products to shop in 2024 for party-ready glamour
From an airbrush-like powder to viral blush wands, our beauty team has tried countless Charlotte Tilbury products but these are the very best...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The way Hannah Waddingham uses this iconic cleansing balm is like getting a facial – but for under £30
Combining both makeup removal and cleansing into one "satisfying" step, here's why this cleansing balm is Hannah Waddingham's go-to...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Sofía Vergara just ditched her go-to neutral nails for this chic plum-wine shade
Though often favouring milky whites and pinks, Sofía Vergara has officially jumped on the dark nail trend with this luxe, easy-to-wear burgundy hue...
By Naomi Jamieson Published