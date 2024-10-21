Victoria Beckham's terracotta makeup is winter-ready, skin-warming perfection

While red lipstick looks and brown smoky eyes are in abundance this season, Victoria Beckham has just made a strong case for wearing a slightly subtler, but no less warm, hue - both on her cheeks and lips...

When it comes to the best long-lasting lipsticks we likely all own a nude or signature red, but as far as Victoria Beckham is concerned, there's another flattering shade to consider wearing this season. Poised somewhere between a warm brown and coral, terracotta is the autumn-winter-ready shade the fashion and beauty mogul loves - and not just on her lips. Indeed, she has delivered a masterclass on how to wear this unexpected colour and simultaneously, how to create an effortless and cohesive makeup look.

So, if you're seeking to update your routine for the cooler months, here's how Victoria Beckham is wearing the warm and oh-so-flattering hue - and how to replicate it...

Why Victoria Beckham's terracotta lip and blush duo is our new go-to

When it comes to creating an effortless everyday makeup look, a good trick is to match the shade of your chosen lipstick to your blush - hence why multi-purpose lip and cheek products are so popular. This not only streamlines your makeup bag and routine but creates a very cohesive and balanced look. It's also ideal if you're perhaps opting for a bolder shade than usual or simply a different shade than you usually go for.

Speaking of which, Victoria Beckham just debuted a twist on her own typical rosy, pink-nude lip. Stepping out on October 16th, Beckham paired an olive-green dress with large, black sunglasses and while some of her face was concealed, that didn't stop us from spying that her perfectly blended blush featured a terracotta undertone, that perfectly matched her glossy lip.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The combination felt very effortless and gave a warm and healthy glow to her skin that is just perfect for the autumn-winter season - when the cold and gloom can often make our complexions look and feel dull.

Recreate Victoria Beckham's terracotta makeup look

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick Moisturizing Colour Lipstick in Spice View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £37 This lipstick combines the nourishment and gleam of a lip balm with the pigment of a lipstick - making it especially perfect for the colder months when chapped and dry lips are prevalent. The formula is very creamy and the shade Spice (described as a mid-tone ginger) is perfect for recreating Beckham's subtly warm makeup. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Island Glow Lip & Cheek in Sunset Bronze Glow View at Sephora RRP: £30 For a slightly cheaper alternative, this multi-purpose lip and cheek balm in Sunset Bronze Glow from Charlotte Tilbury offers a lovely wash of bronzy terracotta. It's buildable, glowy and infused with raspberry leaf stem cell extract and vitamin E to hydrate your skin while you wear it. This is the perfect staple to have in your collection as it can be applied to both your cheeks and lips. Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Playground View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £39 Described as a 'mid-tone terracotta nude,' this blush stick is perfect for achieving Beckham's soft, neutral look. The formula itself is velvety and buildable, designed to add a flattering flush to your cheeks - that is long wearing and adds a fresh, dewy sheen.

To recreate Victoria Beckham's look, investing in a warm, terracotta lipstick and blush is key. Luckily for us, Victoria's eponymous brand has two products that are perfect for this; the Posh Lipstick in the shade Spice (known to be one of VB's favourites) and the Cheeky Posh blush stick in shade Playground, which is described as a 'mid-tone terracotta'.

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, opt for a lipstick with a slight sheen - like Beckham is wearing - and we would recommend a cream blush or one of the best liquid blushes (or best bronzers even), to achieve a similar dewy finish.

Blush placement-wise, Beckham has blended the terracotta hue up from the apples of her cheeks then along - and slightly under - her cheekbones, to create lift and a warm glow.