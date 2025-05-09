Victoria Beckham proved banana yellow is hard to top when styled with jeans

Victoria Beckham always delivers when it comes to style, with her signature look giving us some of the chicest all-black ensembles we've ever seen.

However, we fell in love with a surprisingly colorful look we came across while looking through the fashion archives. Wearing a joyful shade of banana yellow, Victoria proved the popular color is hard to beat when paired with denim.

Pictured during a trip to New York with husband David, Victoria needed no help choosing the best jeans for your body type, opting for a flattering pair of dark wash flared jeans. She styled the pants with a banana yellow frilled-collar top and a matching toned blazer from her 2022 summer collection. The deep blue complemented the yellow beautifully, marking them out as a timeless color combination.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "Blue and yellow are, of course, complementary colors, but this look is one you won't have to invest in too heavily to recreate. We all have a pair of blue jeans in the closet, and yellow truly will bring out the best in them. As someone who famously often wears all black, Victoria only makes an exception for the best color combinations."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yellow & Blue

Nordstrom Classic Fit Blazer $149 at Nordstrom This stunning blazer from Nordstrom comes in the shade 'yellow mist,' which is a name we love! A statement piece that's perfect across seasons, this would immediately elevate any casual look with its timeless, elegant and sophisticated shape. We The Free Ever Had Tee $38 at Free People The styling possibilities are endless with this tee - by itself in summer, layered in spring and fall and under a chunky knit in winter. The soft butter yellow is ultra feminine - perfect for recreating Victoria's look. Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top $98 at Free People This pretty frill detail blouse from Free People is ultra feminine, cool and stylish. And it's a versatile piece too, being a perfect top choice for smart-casual dressing with a playful edge. Madewell Kick Out Full-Length Jeans $138 at Madewell With a mid-rise waist and stretchy denim fabric, these jeans are just so flattering. The flare is just what we're after and pairs perfectly with boots, sneakers or sandals depending on the season. Plus, the dark wash would go beautifully with banana yellow. By Anthropologie Everyday Work Tote $108 at Anthropologie Tan, yellow and blue make for the most harmonious color combination, so we were excited to find this Anthropologie bag in the most gorgeous tan shade for just over $100. It's the perfect accessory to style with banana yellow and blue - even better if you have shoes in the same color. Levi's Ribcage Bell Women's Jeans $98 at Levi's Levi's jeans are the best on the market, there's no question about it. These dark wash high-waisted and flared jeans are just stunning, and they look so good on. We're getting them in every color.

The intensity of the colors might make them a bit daunting to style, but they balance each other out perfectly to create a striking and harmonious look. If you needed some pointers on how to style yellow, a color many of us find tricky to incorporate into our closets, this is ideal inspiration.