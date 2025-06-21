Colour blocking is back in the spotlight, and Victoria Beckham's iconic Wimbledon dress is all the inspiration I need

As a fashion editor, I spend a lot of time both online and in stores checking out the latest collections from a wide range of brands. Recently, amongst all the swimwear, sandals and new warm weather clothing, I keep spotting colour block dresses, and it’s a trend I’m very happy to see back on the summer agenda.

The panelled, multi-coloured dresses were really big news back in the mid to late Noughties, and used cleverly placed contrast tones to make a statement while creating an illusion effect that would flatter your figure in the right places. They ticked all the boxes at the time, and after seeing some of the latest designs, I can confirm that it’s a trend that still works very well now too.

While rounding up some of my favourites below, I was reminded of one of Victoria Beckham’s most iconic Wimbledon outfits from back in 2014. The singer-turned-fashion-designer attended a match on Centre Court, wearing a gorgeous fit-and-flare navy dress complete with orange and maroon panels across the skirt. The piece she was wearing was from her very own label, and made a huge statement at the time, but the gorgeous design would still look fresh and on-trend this year too.

Figuring out what to wear to Wimbledon or a summer party can be tricky, but taking a note out of VB’s style book is a great place to start. Choose from the line-up of colour block buys below, and you’ll be all set for sunny day plans.

victoria beckham in the crowd at wimbledon wearing a navy colour block dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Colour Block Dresses

Phase Eight , Valarie Colourblock Dress
Phase Eight
Valarie Colourblock Dress

The darker colours at the middle of this fresh white mini dress will work well to create the illusion of a slimmer waist. Add some shiny gold jewels and you'll be all set for a sunny soiree.

Luxely Sleeveless Midi Dress on model

Luxely
Sleeveless Midi Dress

This longer length number has a smarter feel that will take the trend to the office nicely. To add even more polish, layer it under a fresh white blazer and finish with similar-toned court shoes.

Hobbs, Emery Tie Belted Dress
Hobbs
Emery Tie Belted Dress

The bright contrast between navy and yellow guarantees to get you noticed, and the cleverly placed panels on this one will make your silhouette appear taller and leaner.

Boden , Seam Detail Fit & Flare Dress
Boden
Seam Detail Fit & Flare Dress

I adore this cheerful, rainbow bright design. The combination of coloured stripes and the swishy fit-and-flare shape make it bold yet elegant and it'll wow at any party.

Coast, Crepe Colour Block Midi Wedding Guest Dress
Coast
Crepe Colour Block Midi Wedding Guest Dress

The mix of navy and rich purple adds an evening feel to this bold panelled dress. Add strappy, silver shoes and a shimmery clutch bag for extra glam-points.

Florere, Sleeveless Colour Block Satin Midi Dress
Florere
Sleeveless Colour Block Satin Midi Dress

This one has a more pared-back and understated feel compared to the others but will work in a similar way to flatter your shape, thanks to the contrast line at the waist.

When it comes to styling your colour block dress, it's always best to keep your accessories understated and to a minimum, to avoid clashing with your contrasting panels.

This trend is all about making a statement with multiple colours on one dress, so let your outfit take centre stage and opt for fuss-free nude or metallic shoes, and finish with simple jewellery.

