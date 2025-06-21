Colour blocking is back in the spotlight, and Victoria Beckham's iconic Wimbledon dress is all the inspiration I need

As a fashion editor, I spend a lot of time both online and in stores checking out the latest collections from a wide range of brands. Recently, amongst all the swimwear, sandals and new warm weather clothing, I keep spotting colour block dresses, and it’s a trend I’m very happy to see back on the summer agenda.

The panelled, multi-coloured dresses were really big news back in the mid to late Noughties, and used cleverly placed contrast tones to make a statement while creating an illusion effect that would flatter your figure in the right places. They ticked all the boxes at the time, and after seeing some of the latest designs, I can confirm that it’s a trend that still works very well now too.

While rounding up some of my favourites below, I was reminded of one of Victoria Beckham’s most iconic Wimbledon outfits from back in 2014. The singer-turned-fashion-designer attended a match on Centre Court, wearing a gorgeous fit-and-flare navy dress complete with orange and maroon panels across the skirt. The piece she was wearing was from her very own label, and made a huge statement at the time, but the gorgeous design would still look fresh and on-trend this year too.

Figuring out what to wear to Wimbledon or a summer party can be tricky, but taking a note out of VB’s style book is a great place to start. Choose from the line-up of colour block buys below, and you’ll be all set for sunny day plans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Colour Block Dresses

When it comes to styling your colour block dress, it's always best to keep your accessories understated and to a minimum, to avoid clashing with your contrasting panels.

This trend is all about making a statement with multiple colours on one dress, so let your outfit take centre stage and opt for fuss-free nude or metallic shoes, and finish with simple jewellery.

