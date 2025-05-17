We've found our go-to summer look in Victoria Beckham's classic denim shorts and black T-shirt combo

Denim shorts will never go out of style when the temperatures rise, and VB showed they can look casual yet put-together

Image of Victoria Beckham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Laura Harman's avatar
By
published
in News

We don't always get to see Victoria Beckham's more casual outfits, but her simple yet effective summer combo of denim shorts and a simple t-shirt is the style we'll be wearing all season.

We'll always turn to Victoria for style inspiration, with her closet of elevated basics and chic neutrals being the perfect place to find our next go-to outfit. And while we adore her more elevated monochrome outfits, it's a casual look of hers that we're relying on this summer.

Snapped while celebrating Easter with her family last year, the former Spice Girl looked super laid-back in a pair of timeless high-waisted denim shorts whose pale blue shade, raw hem and slightly distressed style immediately caught our eye. She paired the effortlessly cool shorts with a simple black t-shirt and a plain black baseball cap, creating an outfit formula we love for a casual off-duty outfit.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "you can try all the spring/summer fashion trends you want, but Victoria's low-key outfit is proof that sometimes keeping things simple and minimalist can have the biggest impact. Denim is always worth investing in, as it will never go out of style, so take some time to find your perfect pair of cut-offs."

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

A photo posted by on

Shop Victoria Beckham's look

Baseball Cap
Nordstrom Adjustable Baseball Cap

With an adjustable back closure, this cap is easily thrown on to give you a summer-ready look.

denim shorts
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean Short

Made from pale blue denim, these high-waisted mom-shape shorts are perfect for summer.

Reformation black t-shirt
Reformation Rowan Crew Tee

This cotton T-shirt has a flattering crew neckline, a boxy fit and is available in several colors.

Ganni baseball capON SALE
GANNI Embroidered Logo Baseball Cap

With this GANNI baseball cap on sale, it's too good of an offer to pass up. The designer piece is 40% off and will certainly add some flair to any summer look.

Levi's 501 Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Fit High Rise Women's Shorts

They're classics for a reason. These 501 Original Shorts are timeless and effortlessly cool with their distressed hem.

black t-shirt
Madewell Essential Slim Tee in Lightweight Cotton

Made from 100% cotton, this lightweight t-shirt boasts a flattering, figure-skimming fit that's so versatile.

As with many of her outfits, VB's look proves that simplicity is key. When you've got your basics down, with high-quality pieces and flattering fits taking precedence over too much busy print or pattern, you'll find styling effortlessly cool looks a breeze.

It's true for a lot of VB's looks, and when it comes to looking fashionable this spring and summer, opting for simple block colours and ditching patterns is key.

Elsewhere on this holiday, Victoria Beckham stunned in a sexy, super-flattering swimsuit.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

A photo posted by on

Finishing off a simple outfit of denim shorts and a t-shirt, your choice of footwear is endless. A simple pair of slip-on sandals is an easy go-to, with some ballet flats being another easy choice that can elevate your look. Why not bring in some subtle print and opt for a pair of leopard print flats? They're basically a neutral now...

Victoria didn't have much choice when it came to footwear for this vacation, as she had to wear a big black boot that protected her broken foot from any further damage. She broke her foot while working out in the gym back in 2024, but it didn't slow her down or prevent her from still attending Paris Fashion Week and getting on with her busy career. She even managed to look chic on her crutches!

Although she may still have had to wear a protective boot, this clearly didn't hamper her fun while she spent the Easter holidays on a yacht with her children and husband.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is the Entertainment Editor for woman&home who primarily covers television, film, and celebrity news. Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸