Victoria Beckham stuns in sexy, super-flattering beach outfit – we're definitely stealing this look for the holidays

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Hughes
By Lauren Hughes
Style icon Victoria Beckham has given us some serious swimwear inspiration with her latest look. The fashion designer posed with a bunny mask to celebrate Easter, wearing a stunning Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit and matching blue cardigan.

The striking piece showcases the nautical swimwear trend perfectly, with a statement rope belt that perfectly epitomises seaside-inspired style and compliments the deep blue shade. We couldn't track down the exact swimsuit from American brand Lisa Marie Fernandez, but they do stock the same piece with a striped print on the Outnet (and it currently has a cool 45% off, bringing the price down to £181 from £330). 

'Happy Easter everyone!! Kisses xx' Victoria captioned the striking photograph, which showed two pictures of the A-lister wearing Easter-themed outfits. 

Victoria and her family (minus Romeo) are currently touring the Atlantic on a private yacht, enjoying time together. It's not clear whether Victoria took the photograph on holiday or whether it's a previous snap. 

The Yasmin striped stretch-seersucker swimsuit from American-born stylist-turned-designer Lisa Marie Fernandez features a crossover panel and drawstring waist for a super-flattering fit. 

A one-piece with this shape could easily be in our pick of the best swimwear for large busts, with the thicket straps providing lots of support. The V-shape is sexy and elegant, and more comfortable than restrictive, higher-neck styles. 

If this designer swimsuit is a little out of your budget, there are plenty of alternatives on the high street that tap into the nautical trend. Swimwear on Amazon this year is among the best collections we've seen on the retail giant so far, and there's plenty of gorgeous, flattering styles available now. 

Shop Victoria's holiday look

Halo Sa Caleta Swimsuit
Halo Sa Caleta Swimsuit

This stunning navy swimsuit is part of Halo's eco-conscious range, crafted from from ECONYL® regenerated nylon that's been sourced from waste, like fishing nets and fabric scraps. 

Blue Tummy Control Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit
Blue Tummy Control Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit

This super-flattering design from Cupshe is a great option for those looking for a sleek silhouette. As well as offering more bust support, the design features removable pads and a hidden tummy-control panel. 

Gap Merino Wool Short Cardigan
Merino Wool Short Cardigan

This simple cardigan will finish Victoria's swimsuit look perfectly, available in a deep blue shade just like Victoria's own knit. The wool cardigan also comes in four other shades, if you're opting for another colour scheme. 

Shop more Lisa Marie Fernandez

Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit
Yasmin striped stretch-seersucker swimsuit

While this striped version is a different print from Victoria's, we still love the nautical style with striking rope detail and cross-over shape for a flattering silhouette. 

Lisa Marie Fernandez Button-embellished stretch-seersucker swimsuit
Button-embellished stretch-seersucker swimsuit

This stunning swimsuit has stylish crossover straps and button details for a unique and on-trend finish. And the best news is that it currently is on offer on The Outnet with 70% off. 

Lisa Marie Fernadez Victor checked bandeau swimsuit
Victor checked bandeau swimsuit

This reto-checked swimsuit is the perfect bandeau option, with a similar rope detail to Victoria's navy swimsuit. It's also available in baby pink for a Barbie-esque one-piece. 

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

