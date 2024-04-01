Victoria Beckham stuns in sexy, super-flattering beach outfit – we're definitely stealing this look for the holidays
Victoria Beckham and her family enjoy a cruise for the Easter holidays
Style icon Victoria Beckham has given us some serious swimwear inspiration with her latest look. The fashion designer posed with a bunny mask to celebrate Easter, wearing a stunning Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit and matching blue cardigan.
The striking piece showcases the nautical swimwear trend perfectly, with a statement rope belt that perfectly epitomises seaside-inspired style and compliments the deep blue shade. We couldn't track down the exact swimsuit from American brand Lisa Marie Fernandez, but they do stock the same piece with a striped print on the Outnet (and it currently has a cool 45% off, bringing the price down to £181 from £330).
'Happy Easter everyone!! Kisses xx' Victoria captioned the striking photograph, which showed two pictures of the A-lister wearing Easter-themed outfits.
Victoria and her family (minus Romeo) are currently touring the Atlantic on a private yacht, enjoying time together. It's not clear whether Victoria took the photograph on holiday or whether it's a previous snap.
The Yasmin striped stretch-seersucker swimsuit from American-born stylist-turned-designer Lisa Marie Fernandez features a crossover panel and drawstring waist for a super-flattering fit.
A one-piece with this shape could easily be in our pick of the best swimwear for large busts, with the thicket straps providing lots of support. The V-shape is sexy and elegant, and more comfortable than restrictive, higher-neck styles.
If this designer swimsuit is a little out of your budget, there are plenty of alternatives on the high street that tap into the nautical trend. Swimwear on Amazon this year is among the best collections we've seen on the retail giant so far, and there's plenty of gorgeous, flattering styles available now.
Shop Victoria's holiday look
This stunning navy swimsuit is part of Halo's eco-conscious range, crafted from from ECONYL® regenerated nylon that's been sourced from waste, like fishing nets and fabric scraps.
This super-flattering design from Cupshe is a great option for those looking for a sleek silhouette. As well as offering more bust support, the design features removable pads and a hidden tummy-control panel.
Shop more Lisa Marie Fernandez
While this striped version is a different print from Victoria's, we still love the nautical style with striking rope detail and cross-over shape for a flattering silhouette.
This stunning swimsuit has stylish crossover straps and button details for a unique and on-trend finish. And the best news is that it currently is on offer on The Outnet with 70% off.
