Victoria Beckham stuns in sexy, super-flattering beach outfit – we're definitely stealing this look for the holidays

Style icon Victoria Beckham has given us some serious swimwear inspiration with her latest look. The fashion designer posed with a bunny mask to celebrate Easter, wearing a stunning Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit and matching blue cardigan.

The striking piece showcases the nautical swimwear trend perfectly, with a statement rope belt that perfectly epitomises seaside-inspired style and compliments the deep blue shade. We couldn't track down the exact swimsuit from American brand Lisa Marie Fernandez, but they do stock the same piece with a striped print on the Outnet (and it currently has a cool 45% off, bringing the price down to £181 from £330).

'Happy Easter everyone!! Kisses xx' Victoria captioned the striking photograph, which showed two pictures of the A-lister wearing Easter-themed outfits.

Victoria and her family (minus Romeo) are currently touring the Atlantic on a private yacht, enjoying time together. It's not clear whether Victoria took the photograph on holiday or whether it's a previous snap.

The Yasmin striped stretch-seersucker swimsuit from American-born stylist-turned-designer Lisa Marie Fernandez features a crossover panel and drawstring waist for a super-flattering fit.

A one-piece with this shape could easily be in our pick of the best swimwear for large busts, with the thicket straps providing lots of support. The V-shape is sexy and elegant, and more comfortable than restrictive, higher-neck styles.

If this designer swimsuit is a little out of your budget, there are plenty of alternatives on the high street that tap into the nautical trend. Swimwear on Amazon this year is among the best collections we've seen on the retail giant so far, and there's plenty of gorgeous, flattering styles available now.

Shop Victoria's holiday look

Halo Sa Caleta Swimsuit £75 at Dancing Leopard This stunning navy swimsuit is part of Halo's eco-conscious range, crafted from from ECONYL® regenerated nylon that's been sourced from waste, like fishing nets and fabric scraps. Blue Tummy Control Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit £30 at Cupshe This super-flattering design from Cupshe is a great option for those looking for a sleek silhouette. As well as offering more bust support, the design features removable pads and a hidden tummy-control panel. Merino Wool Short Cardigan £50 at Gap This simple cardigan will finish Victoria's swimsuit look perfectly, available in a deep blue shade just like Victoria's own knit. The wool cardigan also comes in four other shades, if you're opting for another colour scheme.