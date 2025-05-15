Struggling to style color? Look at Victoria Beckham in her rose pink midi dress and sky blue heels for inspiration

Victoria Beckham's closet is a haven of chic, monochromatic basics and endlessly sophisticated pieces that have us regularly taking inspiration from her minimal looks.

But while we adore her little black dresses, striking all-white suits and classic blazers, she's also a great fashion icon to look to when styling color too - just look at this pink dress moment of hers from back in 2018.

Attending the Forbes Women's Summit in New York, she had us fawning over this gorgeous rose pink midi dress. It's not her usual color, but who can deny how fab she looks in the ultra-feminine flowing style, which is from her own label.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "it's rare to see VB in such a colorful combination, but even those who rely on an all-black uniform every day will see how refreshing this duo is. If I were styling a pink dress, I would have opted for nude or black heels, but Victoria is making me think outside the box!"

Bright and bold pinks can be a little tricky to style, especially for those of us who like to stick to neutrals and pared-back animal prints. But we've been convinced to try out this striking candy pink shade, with Victoria expertly styling the spring-ready hue with a pair of contrasting dusty blue stiletto pumps.

Of course, she stuck to her favorite sunglasses trend when it came to accessories, with a pair of oversized Céline shades adding a contemporary and modern edge to the feminine look.

As well as being pretty in pink, the dress shape itself is also stunning. A flattering crew neckline and capped sleeves make it a dreamy choice for warmer weather - we'll be wearing similar styles all throughout summer dress season.

Even when the weather does cool down in the evenings or as the season changes, you can easily layer a jacket or cashmere sweater over a pink dress like this. Opt for a black shade to add some contrast, or put together a monochrome outfit with pink on pink.

You also don't have to go totally pink like Victoria did to try out the color. Be inspired by the shade and opt for a bolder take on your usual accessories. Find bright gemstone jewellery or some trendy resin pieces to incorporate some pink into your style. It's an easy way to make sure that bright colors aren't just reserved for the warmer months.

We're also fans of swapping our white sneakers for a pair with a bolder design when we go comfy and casual with jeans and pants, or by adding a pair of striking pink heels instead of our usual simple black pairs to more formal looks.