Claudia Winkleman's Mary Janes are a chic alternative to summer stilettos and you can get the look without the Chanel price tag

Some of us have a more distinct signature style than others and Claudia Winkleman’s go-to uniform is a white shirt, black trousers and a longline blazer. This combination was exactly what she wore to the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party last month - with one special addition.

The Traitors host paired her blouse and straight leg trousers with some gorgeous beige and black Chanel Mary Jane pumps. Reigning supreme as one of the most lusted-after French clothing brands, Chanel is the first brand that comes to mind when I think of two-tone shoes like this.

They’re famous for their ballet flats and slingbacks that you can pick up in various colours, with a contrasting toe cap. Claudia’s comfy block heel shoes were on the more neutral side which complemented her black and white outfit perfectly.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Shop Two-Tone Shoes

Steve Madden Zeina Slingback Heels Was £130, Now £92 at Flannels Currently reduced in the sale, these gorgeous Steve Madden slingbacks are perfect for pairing with your best summer dresses and trouser suits. The blush shade and black toe cap remind me of Claudia's Chanel shoes. Charles & Keith Chalk Mary Janes £65 at Charles & Keith With a sleek, all-matte finish, these elegant Mary Jane pumps are a classic chalk white shade and have a black toe cap. The strap buckles securely over your foot and the tiny bows on the front are an adorable touch. This block heel is a manageable hight that gives elevation in a subtle way. Boden Penelope Mary Jane Flats Was £112, Now £44.80 at Boden Not everyone loves a heel - even a block heel - and these Mary Jane flats are a great alternative that still has the two-tone finish. You can choose from a multitude of different colours and patterns, though I think the most versatile are these soft brown suede and black ones.

Whether or not you want to invest in the real deal like she did, or in a style reminiscent of their timeless design, I’d recommend going for neutral colours. When you’ve already got two different tones going on, it makes it simpler to incorporate your shoes into outfits if the shades are understated.

Claudia Winkleman’s Mary Jane heels had both a black toe cap and a black heel, with the tiny gold CC logo on it. The rest of the shoe was a soft beige tone and this included the handy ankle strap that ran across the top of her foot.

I love this about Mary Janes as you don’t need to worry about whether your feet could slip out of your shoe - especially if you’re making your way across grass at a BBQ or garden party. The broadcaster’s shoes were even more stable because of the heel.

(Image credit: Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Royal Academy of Arts )

Although Claudia loves a sky-high heel, block heels are much more universally wearable. They still add extra elevation, but with more of a solid base to walk on and this makes shoes like hers a lovely alternative to summer stilettos.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The two-tone design oozes the timeless elegance we associate with Chanel, the heel is manageable and the strap is practical and charming. This kind of footwear is feminine enough to complement your best summer dresses and sufficiently cool to work with the structured formality of women's trouser suits.

Claudia Winkleman styled hers with a high neck white blouse with frilled cuffs and crisp black trousers. She carried a plain black clutch that tied in with the smooth black leather toe caps on her Chanel shoes. The whole ensemble felt very minimal and considered.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

It was also similar to what she wore to last year’s Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party. She wore black leggings tucked into pointed-toe ankle boots and a white shirt with a black collar and piping. Claudia finished off her outfit with an oversized velvet blazer.

Like this year’s look, the only real pop of colour was her nails. Claudia Winkleman is a fan of orange-red polish that brings brightness without disturbing the monochrome theme too much.