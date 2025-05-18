I've found it: a confidence-boosting beach cover-up for holidays, thanks to Shania Twain

The singer showed off her style know-how on the beach in an embroidered design

If you’ve booked your flights for a summer getaway, you’re probably starting to think about your holiday wardrobe. From swimsuits for the pool to floaty frocks for that post-swim dinner, it’s always fun finding new sunshine-ready styles to stash in your suitcase. If the worry about stripping down to your swimwear and flashing a little flesh by the sea is putting a cloud over your sunny plans, though, then a chic beach dress will make a wise addition to your packing list.

Before I go on, I’m a firm believer that every body is a beach body and you shouldn’t worry about how you look, but as a naturally curvy woman, I also understand that even if you have found the right swimwear for your body shape, it can still feel very daunting to parade around in a bikini or one piece.

A lightweight cover-up is the answer as you can sling it over your swimsuit with ease, and they are often made from breathable cotton fabrics to keep you cool, too. Shania Twain clearly got the memo as the 59-year-old singer shared a stunning beach-based picture on Instagram last week, wearing a white cover-up that was heavily embroidered with a pretty coral and fish design.

Her nautical piece is by Debbie Katz, and Shania styled it up perfectly with a straw sunhat and a pair of oversized shades that ticked off the latest sunglasses trends.

Shop Shania's look

Debbie Katz, Mare Embroidered Tunic Exact Match

Debbie Katz
Mare Embroidered Tunic

I love the playful underwater design of this straight-cut dress. Take note from the stylish singer and wear it simply with just a wide-brimmed hat and your favourite sunglasses.

Tommy Bahama, Embroidered Tiered Dress

Tommy Bahama
Embroidered Tiered Dress

Delicate navy trims and mini tassles add interest to this otherwise understated sundress. The loose A-line shape will skim over hips easily too for a very flattering finish.

Boden , Embroidered Linen Tassel Dress
Boden
Embroidered Linen Tassel Dress

As well as making a statement with the jungle-inspired craftwork, the longer length of this one makes it wearable for everyday too. Wear with a pair of bright pumps and a straw tote.

Frances Valentine , Charming Caftan Mini Botanical Bash
Frances Valentine
Charming Caftan Mini Botanical Bash

The intricate petal-powered design on this shorter length kaftan gives it a very luxurious feel that will certainly get you noticed for all the right reasons while poolside.

Love & Roses , White Embroidred Shirred Waist Kaftan
Love & Roses
White Embroidered Shirred Waist Kaftan

The shirred waist on this cover-up adds shape but without being too restrictive or tight to wear. Finish it with gold jewellery and your favourite wedged espadrilles and you'll be all set.

Accessorize , White Pineapple Embroidered Mini Dress
Accessorize
White Pineapple Embroidered Mini Dress

While it might not count toward your five a day, this fruity piece will make a chic addition to a summer capsule wardrobe. Wear with simple flip-flops and let this dress have its moment.

Beach cover-ups like Shania's are great for popping on after a swim, or as an extra layer while walking from your hotel to the beach. You could even wear your shorter length dress with a pair of linen trousers and chunky sandals for a day of shopping or exploring.

For the most comfortable fit, look for loose and floaty shapes that won't cling to wet swimsuit fabrics, and added crafty details like stitching or tassel trims will help to up the glamour.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

