I've found it: a confidence-boosting beach cover-up for holidays, thanks to Shania Twain

If you’ve booked your flights for a summer getaway, you’re probably starting to think about your holiday wardrobe. From swimsuits for the pool to floaty frocks for that post-swim dinner, it’s always fun finding new sunshine-ready styles to stash in your suitcase. If the worry about stripping down to your swimwear and flashing a little flesh by the sea is putting a cloud over your sunny plans, though, then a chic beach dress will make a wise addition to your packing list.

Before I go on, I’m a firm believer that every body is a beach body and you shouldn’t worry about how you look, but as a naturally curvy woman, I also understand that even if you have found the right swimwear for your body shape, it can still feel very daunting to parade around in a bikini or one piece.

A lightweight cover-up is the answer as you can sling it over your swimsuit with ease, and they are often made from breathable cotton fabrics to keep you cool, too. Shania Twain clearly got the memo as the 59-year-old singer shared a stunning beach-based picture on Instagram last week, wearing a white cover-up that was heavily embroidered with a pretty coral and fish design.

Her nautical piece is by Debbie Katz, and Shania styled it up perfectly with a straw sunhat and a pair of oversized shades that ticked off the latest sunglasses trends.

Beach cover-ups like Shania's are great for popping on after a swim, or as an extra layer while walking from your hotel to the beach. You could even wear your shorter length dress with a pair of linen trousers and chunky sandals for a day of shopping or exploring.

For the most comfortable fit, look for loose and floaty shapes that won't cling to wet swimsuit fabrics, and added crafty details like stitching or tassel trims will help to up the glamour.