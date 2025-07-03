Kate Middleton just dazzled in tri-tone earrings - this is the sign to try mixing metals more this summer

Mixing metals is one of the biggest jewellery trends of this summer, but it will never truly go out of fashion. If anything proves this beyond a doubt, it’s that the Princess of Wales is on board with wearing different tones of jewellery in one look.

After all, she’s the queen of timeless elegance and so if she can mix her metals, this trend can't be too challenging - or fleeting. Kate visited Colchester Hospital on 2nd July to view the RHS Wellbeing Garden and wore her Cartier Trinity Earrings.

These combine white gold, rose gold and yellow gold in a delicate looped design that curves to form a half-hoop. The Trinity styles with their mixed metals are a Cartier classic and Kate had previously worn them to another poignant engagement in January.

(Image credit: Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It was during her visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital that she first revealed she was in remission from cancer and her recent visit saw her plant a Catherine’s Rose, of which the proceeds go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The Princess’s earrings take on new significance because of where she’s worn them and they’re so ageless.

It’s easy to view mixed metal jewellery as too bold or tricky to style, but woman&home Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, believes we should follow Kate’s example.

"Much like the myth that you can't wear black and navy together, mixing your metals should be embraced, not avoided. It's a really modern way to layer up your jewellery, and makes your accessories look that bit more laidback. The more the merrier!" she says.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

I also love mixed metal pieces because of how they can tie in with different items. If you have certain silver and gold staples, wearing tri or two-tone earrings with them creates a sense of cohesion and links with both colours.

The coolness of silver and the warmth of yellow or rose gold also mean you can worry less about what shades you wear clothing-wise, as they’ll always be complemented by at least one of the metal hues. The Princess of Wales wore her earrings with a taupe and white striped blazer, shirt and brown trousers.

She finished off her look with her Veja trainers and if you’ve ever wondered what earrings Kate wears most, I would say that these ones could start to be seen a lot more often. Going for mixed metal earrings also works with her everyday rings too.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Whilst Kate’s engagement ring and eternity ring are both white gold, her wedding band is made from a nugget of yellow Welsh gold. This means that at pretty much every occasion we see her when she’s out and about, the future Queen has mixed her metals.

If you want to follow in her footsteps and make things as simple as possible, don’t feel like you need to pick a tri-colour piece like her Cartier earrings. Two-tone jewellery achieves the same effect and silver and gold are more common colours.

Adding some mixed metal earrings, a bracelet or even a watch to your outfit can be so striking. You can also layer separate items together rather than picking a design which incorporates multiple metal colours in one.