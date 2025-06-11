Victoria Beckham swears by this jeans shape, and her tomato red polo top makes them feel so fresh for 2025

Forget summer dresses, Victoria Beckham's latest look is proof that the old jeans and a nice top formula never fails.

She was pictured looking incredibly chic on the streets of Paris, wearing a pair of slim-fit flare jeans in deep indigo blue, paired with a striking tomato red top, complete with a collar and flattering little sleeves. Add in one of the best designer bags, an Hermes Kelly, some oversized Aviator sunglasses, and - we can only assume - a pair of sky-high platforms, and it's a flawless look on the soon-to-be Lady Victoria.

The jeans are, of course, from her very own collection, and I love the patch pockets and red VB monogram embroidery. If you're going to spend £390 on a pair of jeans, you want the world to know who they're by, right?

The colour pop top really packs a punch in this otherwise minimalist outfit, and it's the perfect lightweight knit for this time of year. This is a simple but very sophisticated look that's easy to recreate, so check out my nine ways to work into your own wardrobe. Then wait for the compliments!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tops

& Other Stories Collared Short-Sleeve Top £57 at & Other Stories A great match for the real deal, the way this & Other Stories option is styled on the model is very VB. It's available in sizes XS to L and is ribbed for a close fit. Levi's Faith Polo Sweater £55 at Levi's This will quickly become your go-to for throwing on with jeans when getting ready in the morning. It will see you into the evening too, with a simple switch from your best white trainers to a metallic block heel. Mango Tipped Short Sleeve Polo Sweater £59.99 at Nordstrom The white trim and zip front on this option gives it a sporty spin if you're more Mel C than VB!

Jeans

Exact match Victoria Beckham Alina High Waisted Jean in Indigo Rinse £390 at Victoria Beckham Victoria's jeans almost look like they have a bit of sparkle in them, but they're definitely this Alina shape. The high waist adds to the leg-lengthening effect, and they're available in loads of different colours and washes. Reiss Bonnie Mid-Rise Flared Jeans in Dark Blue £130 at Reiss Reiss always comes up with the goods when you're looking for high street pieces that look more like designer! The perfect cut and colour, don't miss these Bonnie jeans. Mint Velvet Dark Indigo Flare Jeans £89 at Mint Velvet If you're looking for a more subtle flare, Mint Velvet has got you covered. Take note of the way they're styled and add cowboy boots to tick the Western trend off your list.

Shoes and accessories

DeMellier The Paris Black Smooth £435 at DeMellier With a fan club that ranges from Kate Middleton to Katie Holmes, DeMellier bags are utterly beautiful. This will save you many, many thousands of pounds compared to an Hermes bag. Long Keeper Long Keeper Oversized Pilot Sunglasses £11.97 at Amazon Sunglasses is one area you can definitely get away with paying a lot less for the designer look. These oversized pilot sunglasses will make you feel like an A-lister whatever the weather. Teva Slim Flatform Sandal £57.24 at Nordstrom Wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers? A bit of height is always good, but I say still go for comfort. These Teva flatforms will elevate any pair of jeans without the pain of a pair of stilettos. Genius.

Victoria has long been a fan of this flare shape - slim to the knee, and not overly voluminous, but just enough flare to cover your shoes and make your legs look endless.

She's pictured below wearing similar styles in 2021 in Paris (left), and two pairs whilst on another trip to Paris back in May 2013.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Victoria has been wearing this denim silhouette for more than a decade, it's a pretty good guarantee it's going to stick around, so it's worth investing in.

