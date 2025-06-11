Victoria Beckham swears by this jeans shape, and her tomato red polo top makes them feel so fresh for 2025

She was pictured in Paris, wearing the denim style she's championed for over a decade

Victoria Beckham is seen on June 10, 2025 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

Forget summer dresses, Victoria Beckham's latest look is proof that the old jeans and a nice top formula never fails.

She was pictured looking incredibly chic on the streets of Paris, wearing a pair of slim-fit flare jeans in deep indigo blue, paired with a striking tomato red top, complete with a collar and flattering little sleeves. Add in one of the best designer bags, an Hermes Kelly, some oversized Aviator sunglasses, and - we can only assume - a pair of sky-high platforms, and it's a flawless look on the soon-to-be Lady Victoria.

The jeans are, of course, from her very own collection, and I love the patch pockets and red VB monogram embroidery. If you're going to spend £390 on a pair of jeans, you want the world to know who they're by, right?

The colour pop top really packs a punch in this otherwise minimalist outfit, and it's the perfect lightweight knit for this time of year. This is a simple but very sophisticated look that's easy to recreate, so check out my nine ways to work into your own wardrobe. Then wait for the compliments!

Victoria Beckham is seen on June 10, 2025 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tops

Collared Short-Sleeve Top on model

& Other Stories
Collared Short-Sleeve Top

A great match for the real deal, the way this & Other Stories option is styled on the model is very VB. It's available in sizes XS to L and is ribbed for a close fit.

Faith Polo Sweater
Levi's
Faith Polo Sweater

This will quickly become your go-to for throwing on with jeans when getting ready in the morning. It will see you into the evening too, with a simple switch from your best white trainers to a metallic block heel.

Mango Tipped Short Sleeve Polo Sweater cut out

Mango
Tipped Short Sleeve Polo Sweater

The white trim and zip front on this option gives it a sporty spin if you're more Mel C than VB!

Jeans

Alina High Waisted Jean in Indigo Rinse Exact match

Victoria Beckham
Alina High Waisted Jean in Indigo Rinse

Victoria's jeans almost look like they have a bit of sparkle in them, but they're definitely this Alina shape. The high waist adds to the leg-lengthening effect, and they're available in loads of different colours and washes.

Bonnie Mid-Rise Flared Jeans in Dark Blue on model

Reiss
Bonnie Mid-Rise Flared Jeans in Dark Blue

Reiss always comes up with the goods when you're looking for high street pieces that look more like designer! The perfect cut and colour, don't miss these Bonnie jeans.

Dark Indigo Flare Jeans on model

Mint Velvet
Dark Indigo Flare Jeans

If you're looking for a more subtle flare, Mint Velvet has got you covered. Take note of the way they're styled and add cowboy boots to tick the Western trend off your list.

Shoes and accessories

The Paris | Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Paris Black Smooth

With a fan club that ranges from Kate Middleton to Katie Holmes, DeMellier bags are utterly beautiful. This will save you many, many thousands of pounds compared to an Hermes bag.

Long Keeper Oversized Pilot Sunglasses for Women cut out

Long Keeper
Long Keeper Oversized Pilot Sunglasses

Sunglasses is one area you can definitely get away with paying a lot less for the designer look. These oversized pilot sunglasses will make you feel like an A-lister whatever the weather.

Slim Flatform Sandal cut out

Teva
Slim Flatform Sandal

Wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers? A bit of height is always good, but I say still go for comfort. These Teva flatforms will elevate any pair of jeans without the pain of a pair of stilettos. Genius.

Victoria has long been a fan of this flare shape - slim to the knee, and not overly voluminous, but just enough flare to cover your shoes and make your legs look endless.

She's pictured below wearing similar styles in 2021 in Paris (left), and two pairs whilst on another trip to Paris back in May 2013.

Victoria Beckham pictured in 2021 and 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Victoria has been wearing this denim silhouette for more than a decade, it's a pretty good guarantee it's going to stick around, so it's worth investing in.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸