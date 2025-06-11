Victoria Beckham swears by this jeans shape, and her tomato red polo top makes them feel so fresh for 2025
She was pictured in Paris, wearing the denim style she's championed for over a decade
Forget summer dresses, Victoria Beckham's latest look is proof that the old jeans and a nice top formula never fails.
She was pictured looking incredibly chic on the streets of Paris, wearing a pair of slim-fit flare jeans in deep indigo blue, paired with a striking tomato red top, complete with a collar and flattering little sleeves. Add in one of the best designer bags, an Hermes Kelly, some oversized Aviator sunglasses, and - we can only assume - a pair of sky-high platforms, and it's a flawless look on the soon-to-be Lady Victoria.
The jeans are, of course, from her very own collection, and I love the patch pockets and red VB monogram embroidery. If you're going to spend £390 on a pair of jeans, you want the world to know who they're by, right?
The colour pop top really packs a punch in this otherwise minimalist outfit, and it's the perfect lightweight knit for this time of year. This is a simple but very sophisticated look that's easy to recreate, so check out my nine ways to work into your own wardrobe. Then wait for the compliments!
Tops
This will quickly become your go-to for throwing on with jeans when getting ready in the morning. It will see you into the evening too, with a simple switch from your best white trainers to a metallic block heel.
Jeans
Exact match
Victoria's jeans almost look like they have a bit of sparkle in them, but they're definitely this Alina shape. The high waist adds to the leg-lengthening effect, and they're available in loads of different colours and washes.
Shoes and accessories
Wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers? A bit of height is always good, but I say still go for comfort. These Teva flatforms will elevate any pair of jeans without the pain of a pair of stilettos. Genius.
Victoria has long been a fan of this flare shape - slim to the knee, and not overly voluminous, but just enough flare to cover your shoes and make your legs look endless.
She's pictured below wearing similar styles in 2021 in Paris (left), and two pairs whilst on another trip to Paris back in May 2013.
If Victoria has been wearing this denim silhouette for more than a decade, it's a pretty good guarantee it's going to stick around, so it's worth investing in.
