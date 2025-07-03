Priyanka Chopra just proved that white sundresses will never be toppled as the perfect Wimbledon outfit

Over the years, Wimbledon has become almost as famous for its fashion moments as for the tennis, as celebrities and royals descend upon SW19 in all their finery. Whilst the championships don’t have a strict dress code for attendees, the players have to wear all-white and Priyanka Chopra also embraced this with her Ralph Lauren ensemble on 2nd July.

The actor gave us so much inspiration for what to wear to Wimbledon with this dress, which fell to just above her ankles and had a smart, collared neckline. The luxurious Eldred design is made from cotton, making it the perfect choice for a hot July day.

It has a sleeveless halterneck silhouette with an open back and there are also handy side-on-seam pockets. Priyanka fastened her dress right up to the top and the buttons are genuine mother-of-pearl.

(Image credit: Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren)

Recreate Priyanka Chopra's Wimbledon Outfit

The Good Journey Halterneck Dress £89.09 at Nordstrom This gorgeous white shirt dress is such a great alternative to Priyanka's luxurious Ralph Lauren frock and has a similar halterneck silhouette. The back is open and it buttons at the front, with a spread collar. Made from a linen blend, this dress is also lined for extra coverage. Nobody's Child White Halterneck Dress Was £79, Now £61.15 at Nobody's Child If you want to recreate a similar feel to Priyanka's dress without the shirt style collar, then this would be a lovely choice. It has a concealed zip fastening and is lightly lined, so the fabric falls beautifully. Currently reduced in the sale, you can also get this dress in a yellow shade. Phase Eight Becky Tie Front Midi Dress £99 at Phase Eight Crafted from a breezy linen-rich fabric, this midi dress has a timeless collar and tie detailing at the waist. Unlike Priyanka's Wimbledon outfit, this isn't open at the back, so if you prefer a simple shirt dress design then this could be for you.

If you’re considering adding an all-white dress to your collection, the attention-to-detail in the design makes a big difference. Gorgeous buttons, a scalloped trim or a neckline that you love, will really stand out with such a neutral colour and can help to add dimension.

The more timeless the silhouette, the more effortlessly chic it will look too. Priyanka Chopra’s white Wimbledon dress was incredibly classic from the front and felt a bit more contemporary from the back thanks to the halterneck shape.

A white sundress like hers is such an easy outfit to wear to the tennis - or for any other summer occasions (except weddings, of course!). The colour goes with everything so you can be as bold or as minimal as you want with your accessories and layers.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

With a pair of slip-on sandals or white trainers you’ve got yourself a breezy daytime look, but switch to heels or espadrilles and a white dress is taken up a notch and becomes more formal. They’ll easily become one of your most-worn summer dresses and Priyanka wore hers with matching white strappy heels.

These shoes were just visible below the elegant flared hem of her Ralph Lauren dress and she carried a mini black bag with a gold-toned top handle strap. This was dainty, with enough room for her essentials for a day trip to the tennis.

To make an outfit like hers a little more practical, I’d choose a raffia tote bag or a roomy crossbody instead. The actor finished off her ensemble with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and threw a deep purple and green Wimbledon scarf over her shoulders as she and her husband Nick Jonas watched the match unfold.

(Image credit: Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images for AELTC)

The couple were seated in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Day 2. People sitting here must adhere to certain dress rules in that their outfits should be smart and ladies are asked not to wear hats so that they don’t obscure the view of the guests behind them.

Priyanka Chopra’s white sundress outfit worked so well for this occasion and also wouldn’t look out of place if she had been sat in the stands instead.