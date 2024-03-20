These are the 6 biggest swimwear trends for 2024

With sunny days ahead, it’s never too early to start shopping for your next piece of swimwear. Whether you’re looking for a one piece wonder or a flattering bikini, our guide to the best swimwear trends 2024 will have you looking stylish by the pool. With a host of swimwear trends to choose from, you can find the style that complements your figure and makes you feel great.

When it comes to finding the best swimsuits, there are several factors to consider. Melissa Odabash, a former swimwear fit model and founder of the eponymous cult swimwear brand Melissa Odabash, has this advice when it comes to shopping the latest swimwear trends 2024:

“The most important thing is not to buy too large swimwear because you think it will cover more; instead, buy true to size. Choose styles that highlight your best features, such as great legs. Find a ruched body swimsuit that creates a waist line. Look for adjustable straps for extra lift, a tie back bikini is better because everyone's back size is different, and removable pads to smooth over the front cup if needed.”

SWIMWEAR TRENDS 2024, THE 6 KEY STYLES TO INVEST IN THIS YEAR

Like many of the key fashion trends 2024, swimwear trends most often emerge from the catwalks and poolside glamour is big business with dedicated fashion weeks taking place in Miami, Hawaii and Sao Paulo throughout the year.

However, there are some trends that remain perennial staples with slight modifications from last year’s swimwear trends 2023. For example, this year’s monochrome trend sees classic black and white block colour swimwear updated with contrasting details such as stitching, edging and clever panels, while strapless swimwear emerges as a key swimwear trend 2024 thanks to its practical nature when it comes to sunbathing while also being a flattering fit.

With our guide to the six key styles to shop this summer, you’re bound to find the perfect swimwear trends 2024 for your holiday wardrobe.

1. HALTERNECKS

(Image credit: Lascana / Melissa Odabash / Heidi Klein)

Halterneck swimsuits and bikinis continue to be a popular style as there’s a flattering cut for every body type. From tiny triangles string bikinis to structured support for bigger busts, there’s a swimwear style for everyone, with the additional bonus of being entirely adjustable.

Melissa Odabash says confirms, advising: “Halterneck styles are ideal for lifting and support as they can be tied around the neck.”

Halterneck styles can also balance pear shapes or add the illusion of curves to rectangular bodies by drawing the eye upwards to the shoulders. If you want to enhance an hourglass figure silhouette, look for swimsuits with a plunging neckline that will bring the focus to the central panel of the body, highlighting the narrowest part of your trunk.

Marks & Spencer Padded Cut Out Halterneck Swimsuit View at M&S RRP: £32.50 | Wear the cross-over detail on your chest for a fashion-forward look or easily switch its place to the back for a classic halterneck style. A subtle cut-out under the bust is perfectly placed for added oomph too! Vivance Coral Halterneck Bikini View at Swimwear 365 RRP: £38 | This bright coral two piece can be selected by bra size, meaning you’ll get a supported fit on the top half, while the bottoms feature adjustable sides to create the perfect fit. Melissa Odabash Zanzibar swimsuit View at Odabash RRP: £254 | With a plunging neckline and gathered detailing, this swimsuit is designed to flatter your figure in every way possible by drawing the eye to a central point on the torso, emphasising hourglass figures.

2. STRAPLESS

(Image credit: Free People / Panache / Hunza G)

Tired of strap lines after a day of sunbathing? Why not swap to a cool, minimalist strapless style this summer. Look for styles that are double lined and feature ample bust support as well as good quality silicone edging to help keep everything in place if you have a larger bust. When it comes to finding the perfect strapless bikini top, you may find that a rear tie style will allow for added peace of mind over a simple clasp and will last longer if the fabric stretches over time from exposure to elements such as chlorine and the sun.

Strapless swimwear styles are also an incredibly versatile item to pack as part of your holiday capsule wardrobe – strapless bikini tops can double as bras worn under sheer tops while a swimsuit will look cool worn with wide leg trousers and statement jewellery at the beach bar, or indeed when you return home.

Melissa Odabash is a fan: “Strapless swimwear is great to show off shoulders and is very versatile, as it can be worn with a blazer and jeans as a bodysuit.”

Zara Navy Strapless Classic Swimsuit View at Zara RRP: £35.99 | Featuring a beautiful cut out detail on the back, this navy strapless style is one of the best Zara swimsuits we’ve seen out there. Team with statement white accessories for a subtle nautical vibe this summer. Hunza G Strapless Pink Swimsuit View at Hunza G RRP: £165 | Creators of the original crinkle, Hunza G’s one size fits all swimsuits have incredible stretch that moulds to your figure. With a sweetheart neckline and high cut leg, you’re bound to turn heads on the beach! Heidi Klein Bandeau Bikini Top View at Heidi Klein RRP: £145 | Featuring invisible underwiring, foam cups and side boning, this strapless bikini top from Heidi Klein offers plenty of hidden support, as well as adjustable decorative ruching to further enhance your shape.

3. MATCHING COVER UPS

(Image credit: Melissa Odabash / Next / Cupshe)

Take the stress out of packing this summer with a matchy-matchy swimwear and cover-up duo. Many brands design beachwear to complement the swimwear underneath and it’s not just kaftans – think cotton trousers, kimonos and skirts.

The best beach cover-ups that match your swimwear are a clever style hack that will save time and effort while maximising the glamour of your holiday wardrobe, allowing you to drift seamlessly from lounging by the pool to lunch in the shade.

Swimwear designer Alexandra Miro has seen a rise in this trend over past seasons: “Our customer rarely buys a swimsuit without something to match. This isn’t necessarily just a beach cover-up. We provide skirts and trousers to sit back with the swimwear this way a customer can wear not just at the beach but also for dinner or during the day as a look.”

Look for styles that will also work with other pieces in your wardrobe – cotton wide leg trousers can easily double up as an evening outfit when worn with a camisole or silky tee, while a long beach skirt can also be styled up as a strapless dress if you add a belt. Items such as cool long-line, linen kimonos can be worn over a simple slip dress too - finish with glamorous gold jewellery, belt and tan leather sandals for a sophisticated look at sunset drinks.

The White Company White Linen Cover-Up View at White Company RRP: £89 | A cool alternative to traditional kaftans, this long line linen cover-up will add instant chic to your beach look when worn over white swimwear. For evenings, try teaming it with wide leg trousers and a bodysuit or throw it over your favourite slip dress. Seafolly Floral Crepe Beach Trousers View at Seafolly RRP: £90 | As one of the best Australian swimwear brands, Seafolly know their stuff when it comes to a stylish cover-up. These crepe trousers can be worn over the brand’s matching bikini or strapless swimsuit for a cool beach look, then teamed with silky top for evenings out. Next Red Cotton Crochet Kaftan Visit Site RRP: £30 | This long sleeved kaftan from Next will keep you covered up from the sun’s rays while the cotton crochet stops you from overheating. Wear with red or orange swimwear for the pool and then add delicate sandals and a contrasting slip underneath for sightseeing.

4. SHADES OF BROWN

(Image credit: Away That Day / Karen Millen / Billabong)

While many of us reach for our best black swimsuits every summer, why not switch your swimwear staple for a chic alternative in a flattering shade of brown? Ingamae Kotze, founder of British-based swimwear brand Away That Day says:

“It is such a beautiful neutral, suits all skin tones and looks timeless. There are many different shades of brown, however, a deeper, darker shade - such as our Espresso shade - will make your look all the more luxurious.”

The good news is that you can find the perfect shade to suit your skin tone. Darker chocolate tones suit all skin tones while lighter mocha-inspired tones look great on darker skin; Blondes look good in richer shades and those with red hair will find virtually every tone flattering. Look for gold-toned hardware for a dash of quiet luxury swimsuits when it comes to your pool look.

5. CONTRASTING MONOCHROME

(Image credit: Free Est / Away That Day / 4th and Reckless)

Perhaps the most classic of all of the swimwear trends 2024, monochrome swimsuits and bikinis are a timeless stylish option. For an on-trend update, step away from single hued monochrome swimwear and opt for styles with contrasting details. Not only do these add interest, they can also enhance your figure by drawing the eye to different areas and creating focal points. Swimsuits with banding below the bust or belted waists will draw attention to these areas, while detailing at the hips and on straps can appear to elongate your silhouette while styles with contrasting side panels will create a svelte shape.

Ingemae Koetz of Away That Day says: "The combination of two neutral tones is such a sophisticated, classic look and has a nostalgic designer aesthetic. Now more than ever, consumers are more inclined to purchase unique, timeless pieces and our Monochrome collections offer that special factor."

Away That Day Cannes Monochrome Swimsuit View at Away That Day RRP: £215 | With contrasting monochrome detailing on both the straps and the high cut legs, Away That Day’s Cannes swimsuit will make you feel longer and leaner as you lounge by the pool. It’s available in both black and white as a base colour. Boden Ithaca Contrast Edge Bikini Top View at Boden RRP: £38 | Boden’s mix and match approach to bikinis means that you can find the perfect fit with this Ithaca bikini top and matching bottoms. The broad banding creates a graphic effect while the thicker straps will provide extra support for bigger busts. Arket Matte Monochrome Swimsuit View at Arket RRP: £55 | With a narrow contrasting trim edging, this minimalist take on contrasting monochrome by Arket is a chic, timeless style that you’ll come back to for years to come. With a stylish cross-over detail across the back, you’ll look good from all angles!

6. RETRO GLAMOUR

(Image credit: Alexandra Miro / Pour Moi / Next)

Retro glamour styles based on Old School Hollywood silhouettes are once again at the forefront of fashion. Vintage style swimsuits with belted details and high-waisted bikinis are incredibly flattering for every figure. The latter should finish at the narrowest point on your waist in order to emphasise it, while a belted style can add instant curves to the straightest of silhouettes.

The vintage trend also provides excellent options for ample busts – look for styles with moulded cups that will act similarly to your everyday bra, helping to lift and support your chest.

The chic panelling of many retro swimwear styles can also help to further boost your confidence as the eye is naturally drawn to the central panel, creating a slimming effect. Some of the best tummy control swimsuits also have a Hollywood-inspired design to further help you feel fabulous in your swimwear by gently sucking your mid-section in for a smooth silhouette.

Tu at Sainsbury's Navy Banded Swimsuit View at Tu RRP: £16 | Looking for affordable swimwear? With its contrasting contoured banding, textured fabric and sophisticated navy shade, this swimsuit from Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s shows you don’t need to spend the big bucks to look a million dollars this summer. Reiss Cristina Wrap Detail Bikini Top View at Reiss RRP: £88 | If you’re looking for a bikini with greater upper body coverage, this style from Reiss has it all. Highlighting the bust with a cool wrap design, it also cinches the waist along the torso, while the square neck design and shoulder coverage offers a sleek and stylish covered up option. Alexandra Miro Belted Detail Swimsuit View at Alexandra Miro RRP: £225 | Belted detail? Check. Contrasting side panels? Check. The Whitney swimsuit from Alexandra Miro offers a multitude of clever elements to create a svelte shape as you lap up the sun. Just add oversized sunglasses for instant Hollywood glamour.

Our experts:

Alexandra Miro Founder, Alexandra Miro Swimwear Swimwear label founder Alexandra Miro was born in London to art collector parents who instilled a rich passion for structure, form, and colour within her from a young age. She believes that swimwear is all about celebrating women, their bodies, personalities and life choices. To this end, she always designs with strong women at the fore.

Melissa Odabash, MBE Founder, Melissa Odabash Swimwear Scouted at a young age in her native New Jersey, Melissa Odabash's successful modelling career took her to Italy in her early 20s. While working as a swimwear model there, Melissa noticed a lack in the market for swim styles that she wanted to wear and quickly decided to launch her own line. Based in London, the American designer continues to be deeply involved with her brand and the daily operations within it. In 2022, Odabash was awarded an MBE for her services to swimwear fashion, including extensive charity work.