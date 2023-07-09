The best Zara swimsuits for style and sophistication this summer

The best Zara swimsuits are at the top of our shopping list this summer. Offering trend-led designs at an affordable price point, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more impressive swimwear collection on the high street.

If you're on the hunt for new swimsuit brands that won't break the bank, you should head straight to the Zara website. With a freshly launched collection of statement separates, slinky one-pieces, and comfortable yet chic beach cover-ups, you can pretty much purchase your whole summer wardrobe in one place. Focusing on warm hues and minimal patterns, there is a sophisticated bathing suit to suit every taste.

Offering some of the best one piece swimsuits as well as the best cheap swimsuits, Zara has once again proven it can compete with higher-end retailers in the swimwear department. After finding a host of stellar styles online, we went into the Zara store for a browse and see if the quality and designs really live up to the product shots - spoiler alert - we were very impressed.

A selection of the Zara swimsuits we found in store. (Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

The best Zara swimsuits, chosen by our fashion team

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Zara)

1. Zara Asymmetric Swimsuit Best cut out Zara swimsuit Specifications RRP: $47.90 / £32.99 Sizes: XS-XL Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Flattering cut out style + Sits between a swimsuit and bikini + Gorgeous color Reasons to avoid - May be too revealing for some

If you often find yourself torn between a bikini or a one piece, this style offers the best of both worlds. With an asymmetric cutout through the middle and a thin shoulder strap, it slots nicely into the Quiet Luxury swimwear trend. In a burnt orange hue that will suit every skin tone, it is a beautiful piece that is plain enough to never go out of style, but will still easily stand out from the crowd.

When we felt this swimsuit in the store, the stretchy fabric and thick bust covering did feel quite supportive - at least enough to remain comfortable when lounging poolside and doing some splashing. It features removable cups which is another huge bonus, so you can switch it up depending on your preference or the level of support and shape you need. The best part is that this is one of the few Zara swimsuits that can be machine washed, so it's easy to care for too.

The back of the swimsuit isn't the fullest coverage we've seen, but it is definitely much less cheeky than a lot of pairs on the market. If you want to make sure you're all covered but still want a bit of skin on show, this provides just that. That being said, those after a bit more coverage up top may want to opt for one of the best long sleeve swimsuits instead.

(Image credit: Zara)

2. Zara Swimsuit with Crossover Straps Best timeless Zara swimsuit Specifications RRP: $47.90 / £32.99 Sizes: XS-XL Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Timeless design + Versatile white hue + Can be worn as a bodysuit on vacation Reasons to avoid - Will stain easily

White is a color we always gravitate towards come summer, as it instantly brightens up any look. In swimwear, white gives a sleek and elegant feel that reminds us of vacationing in Italy or Greece - perfect for injecting a bit of the Tomato Girl Summer trend into your closet, making a white swimming costume or bikini is a real no-brainer. This particular piece features chic crossover straps and a classic triangle shape bust design that compliments the low-cut neckline beautifully.

When we tried this in-store, the first thing we noticed was that it has metal underwiring. Some people may see it as a huge plus in terms of bust support, but others may find it more restrictive, and this really depends on personal preference. We liked the structure that it gave to the swimsuit that may otherwise lose its shape, and any extra support is a win in our books.

However, if you are looking for the best swimsuits for large busts, this may not be a winner for you, as the cups themselves are fairly small. However, if you have a smaller chest or support isn't a priority, it's a winner. Sitting neutral with neither cheeky nor full coverage bottom, it will cater to almost everyone. The only thing putting us off is that marks will show relatively easily on white, and due to this being a hand-wash-only item, it isn't the simplest to care for. However, we think it's worth it for a truly elegant and timeless swimsuit purchase - at a seriously affordable price.

(Image credit: Zara)

3. Zara Beaded Swimsuit Best decorative Zara swimsuit Specifications RRP: $47.90 / £32.99 Sizes: XS-XL Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Perfect summer color + Unique beading details + Good coverage Reasons to avoid - Beads may be slightly fiddly

Zara has largely ditched patterns with this year's swimwear collection, instead focusing on updating its silhouettes and cuts to give something that is both enduring and directional. Perfect for a Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe, this beaded swimsuit hits both those marks, sticking to a fairly full-coverage style at the front but adding some unique accents.

With adjustable straps, a small front cutout, and beaded halter neck strap, this is an elevated basic. In-store, the material felt like the ideal balance of support around the stomach with enough room to stay comfortable, which is what we look for in a one-piece. The best Zara swimsuit if you want something classic with a little bit of flare, this will keep you comfortable without looking boring. Orange is one of the biggest fashion color trends 2023, and adding it to your swimwear rotation is a brilliant way to experiment with the vivid hue and keep your summer capsule wardrobe on trend.

With three adjustable straps, it will do a pretty good job with bust support, but the thinness of the straps may mean that those with particularly large busts don't feel fully comfortable. However, this is another style that boasts removable pads, which we love. It also has an open-back design, so this is something to bear in mind if you prefer to have most of your back covered in the summer sun.

(Image credit: Zara)

4. Zara Strapless Swimsuit Best strapless Zara swimsuit Specifications RRP: $47.90 / £29.99 Sizes: XS-XL Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Fun geometric cutouts + No strap tan lines + Unusual color Reasons to avoid - Less supportive cuts

Strapless swimsuits aren't always the most obvious choice for a capsule wardrobe for travel, as they tend to be a little less supportive than styles with straps. One of the most affordable styles on the sight, this Zara swimsuit is packed with personality, from the vivid yellow hue to the side detailing.

With colorful circular cutouts on the side of the swimsuit, it retains its sleek and sophisticated look from the front, which is perfect if you prefer a minimal look with a subtle flare. In-store, we were impressed by the waist seam that adds support around the stomach and creates an hourglass shape. This is another Zara style that has removable cups, which will come in handy for giving your bust and upper torso a more defined shape.

The downside to this piece, and indeed all strapless swimsuits, is that getting the perfect fit across the bust isn't easy. We recommend carefully following the size guide to ensure that you get the ideal fit for you.

(Image credit: Zara)

5. Zara Asymmetric Rhinestone Swimsuit Best black Zara swimsuit Specifications RRP: $49.90 / £35.99 Sizes: XS-XL Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Good coverage + Can be worn for any and every occasion + Can be worn as a body with shorts or pants Reasons to avoid - Single strap may not be supportive enough for everyone

A black swimsuit is a total wardrobe essential, so if you don't already own one, there's no time like the present to invest. If the thought of a white one piece getting stained or dirty worries you, black is the ideal alternative to keep those Quiet Luxury vibes going without the threat of marks.

We love the amount of coverage that this Zara swimsuit provides, perfect for those who want to avoid cutouts or high cut legs. The metal rhinestone strap makes this item look significantly more expensive than it is, which is always a welcome bonus. The swimwear trends 2023 tell us that metallics are firmly in, and this subtle detail presents an ideal way to try out the trend without stepping too far out of your comfort zone.

We love the asymmetric style of this piece, but those with larger busts may find that they need a little more support. However, the removable cups will help with comfort levels, and the stretchy material should provide enough hold for sunbathing and gentle swimming.

(Image credit: Zara)

6. Zara Underwired Bikini Best Zara underwired bikini Specifications RRP: $59.80 / £39.98 for the set Sizes: XS-XL Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + High waisted bottoms + Good for bust support + Available to buy as separates Reasons to avoid - Harness strap detail may not be to everyone's taste

Finding the perfect bikini can feel like a lifelong task. Given that most bikini tops don't use the same sizing as the best bras, getting the right fit around your back and bust is near impossible. Whilst Zara carries this particular bikini in sizes XS-XL, the underwired design will provide a more fitted shape than other silhouettes, so we reckon this is a pretty safe purchase when the size guide is followed.

With a structured shape and double strap detail, this Zara piece takes a classic bikini and modernizes it. Having extra 'harness'-inspired straps not only adds a detail with a little va-va-voom, but the extra straps will offer more uplift too.

Both pieces are sold separately, so if you only like the look of one, you have the option to mix and match it with other swimwear pieces in your rotation. Our favorite part of this look has to be the bottoms, as they have the perfect high-rise fit that provides that extra bit of coverage without being restrictive or too similar to a swimsuit. With a seamless finish, they also won't dig in or cause irritation around the bikini line either.

(Image credit: Zara)

7. Zara Bikini with Frills Best statement Zara bikini Specifications RRP: $65.80 / £42.98 for the set Sizes: XS-XL Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Perfect summer color + High rise fit + Statement piece Reasons to avoid - Ruffled design adds fullness to a top half (not for everyone)

For something a little more playful, we love this frilly bandeau bikini top that stands out without being too revealing. The vivid green hue is made for the summer sun, and it will stand out beautifully against all skin tones. With a similar feel to pieces from the best Australian swimwear brands but with a more affordable price tag, this is the Zara bikini to go for if you want an ensemble that looks more expensive than it is.

Like many of the best Zara swimsuits, it has a seamless finish on the bottoms which will keep you comfortable throughout the day. We also love the high-waisted swimwear briefs, that give the whole look a vintage feel. The top is padded with removable cups, so offers light support, although with the ruffled bandeau cut, this top is largely about adding fullness to the bust line.

(Image credit: Zara)

8. Zara Metallic Swimsuit Best trendy Zara swimsuit Specifications RRP: $47.90 / £32.99 Sizes: XS-XL Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + On trend color + Good coverage + Flattering high cut Reasons to avoid - Metallics don't tend to wear as well

If you already have some metallic pants in your wardrobe, you'll know that bronze, silver, and gold are rising in popularity this year. Metallics offer a tasteful yet standout way to elevate your wardrobe, and metallic swimwear is one of the fashion trends for 2023 we will definitely be adopting.

The knotted side cutouts are a universally flattering detail that allows you to show a little bit of skin in a more discreet way, so this is the best Zara swimsuit to go for if some of the others are a little out of your comfort zone. With removable cups and a low-cut back, you can almost guarantee a comfortable fit that will stay put when swimming, and the seamless front will prevent any rubbing on your bikini line.

Metallic finishes like this can sometimes begin to flake after substantial wear, so you'll want to take care of this piece. Whilst the hand wash-only element is a little jarring, it will pay off in the long run. It will also prevent this piece from stretching out or losing its super shiny finish. At $47.90 / £32.99, you're getting a high end finish that will see you through the summer in serious style.