Why the Tomato Girl Summer Trend is chicer than it sounds and how to wear it like Amal Clooney for grown-up sophistication this summer
How to wear Tomato Girl Summer in a grown-up way, the new season trend everyone is talking about
Not the catchiest sounding name, Tomato Girl Summer is the trend you'll want to embrace this season - trust us. Inspired by Mediterranean, care-free, European coastal summers, this style is categorized by its embracement of a more relaxed, beautiful and romantic way of life.
Tomato Girl Summer might sound like another internet style fad, but this isn't just a fashion trend, it's a lifestyle. A progression from last year's Cottagecore and Coastal Grandmother trends, Tomato Girl Summer is an adoption of a slower pace of life, but with a European twist. The jumping off point for this aesthetic is inspired by the idea of (Amalfi) coastal living, and in essence it's about picturing yourself strolling through the town, sipping coffee in independent cafes and collecting vibrant fresh fruit and vegetables from the local farmer's market.
Tomato Girl Summer is about embedding yourself in this idealism through your clothes, and while tomato prints are encouraged, vibrant red hues are also key to the trend, paired with light, neutral hues for a less literal take on the trend. A-line skirts, cotton eyelet bodices and oversized basket bags all conjure up the image of laidback, vintage, coastal European life that is at the heart of this summer fashion trend.
Tomato Girl Summer: How to wear fashion's latest trend with style and sophistication
Although Tomato Girl Summer is very of the moment, this style can be traced back at least to the 2012 tomato prints of Dolce and Gabbana. This was followed by a similar aesthetic from the likes of Prada, Stella McCartney and Stella Jean in 2018, meaning this look is one that you may already have tucked away in your summer capsule wardrobe.
Brought back to the fore by TikTokers, the French Riviera and the Italian coast is the latest focus for this trend and while the name alone might not feel you with hope, the Tomato Girl Summer aesthetic is actually extremely elegant and sophisticated. Giving nods to 1970s Italian fashion, it delivers La Dolce Vita vibes that are oh-so-chic for European breaks. Younger champions of the trend include the likes of Billie Eilish and Hailey Bieber, but celebrities such as Amal Clooney, Rachel Weisz and Sienna Miller have been channelling this look for sometime. Making this a style you can adopt longer term too. From broderie Anglais to gingham and crochet, we round-up our favorite pieces for Tomato Girl Summer.
RRP: $250 / £290.50 | This vintage-inspired blouse is a great way to subtly inject Tomato Girl Summer into your wardrobe. Trimmed in crochet, this blouse has a delicate feel that instantly makes us feel relaxed and like we could be heading to an orchard at any moment.
RRP: $180 / £158 | A more literal take on the trend, tomato prints have blossomed, taking the lead over citrus styles that have previously dominated summer seasons. This button-fronted A-line skirt has a matching top with sweet bowed shoulders.
RRP: $75 / £75 | Playing into the natural, country-aesthetic, espadrilles are a great shoe choice to dress up this look. This pair is ideal if you're a fan of the way Kate Middleton dresses, as Kate is often spotted in the Carina wedge, a comfortable and elegant choice.
RRP: $55 / £50 | Available in regular, tall and petite collections, in sizes XXS-XXl, this eyelet top plays into the simplicity of the trend. With a retro feel, we love the figure-flattering peplum and structured bust detail to help show off your curves.
RRP: $298 / £240 | Femininity and romanticism plays a huge part in the Tomato Girl Summer trend and this eyelet detail skirt with a lace edge is a beautiful interpretation of the look. The nipped in waist, with the full skirt can be paired simply with a tee.
RRP: $59.99 / £35.99 | There is only one bag trend that will do for this look. A raffia or jute bag is the perfect partner for picking your fresh vegetable up at a locals farmer market, before ambling home to enjoy a laid back and wholesome afternoon.
RRP: $80 / £85 | A major fashion color trend for the season, red takes center stage here, paired back with white for a more subtle finish. A Breton top never goes out of style and if you're wondering what to wear in Rome or any city break this summer, pack this.
RRP: $188 / £152 | Tomato Girl Summer hones in on the simple things in life and that includes good, fresh food - making these pants the ideal buy. These printed jeans feature a flattering high waist and a slim leg fit for a contouring fit, the coastline awaits.
RRP: $65 / £62 | Dressy flats lean into the laidback aesthetic of this entire trend and a pair of tan sandals will go with whites and reds with ease. Picture yourself ambling through the Amalfi Coast, no cares in the world, just where to stop for coffee and you're living Tomato Girl Summer.
RRP: $115 / £69 | Stay shaded with a wide brimmed hat this summer. Evoking the feel of farmers markets and walking through meandering streets, this structured straw design evokes a romantic feel that is soaked in sunlight.
RRP: $169 / £109 | With an on trend tiered skirt and a full sleeve, this white broderie Anglais dress will ensure your holiday outfits look super stylish. Wearable from AM to PM, pair with flat sandals for the day, or wedges and a clutch for the evening.
RRP: $128 / £145.29 | One of the best beach bags, this raffia tote is great for summer essentials and the fabrication naturally delivers on those coastal living vibes. Easy to carry on the shoulder, you could make this your weekly shopping bag too.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
Duchess Sophie wears her favorite summer espadrilles - and they're 25% cheaper than Kate's go-to pair!
Duchess Sophie's favorite summer espadrilles
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Queen Camilla pairs blue embellished tunic and trousers with $59k diamond earrings
Queen Camilla looked incredible in the blue two-piece and $59k diamonds
By Robyn Morris • Published