Why the Tomato Girl Summer Trend is chicer than it sounds and how to wear it like Amal Clooney for grown-up sophistication this summer

Not the catchiest sounding name, Tomato Girl Summer is the trend you'll want to embrace this season - trust us. Inspired by Mediterranean, care-free, European coastal summers, this style is categorized by its embracement of a more relaxed, beautiful and romantic way of life.

Tomato Girl Summer might sound like another internet style fad, but this isn't just a fashion trend, it's a lifestyle. A progression from last year's Cottagecore and Coastal Grandmother trends, Tomato Girl Summer is an adoption of a slower pace of life, but with a European twist. The jumping off point for this aesthetic is inspired by the idea of (Amalfi) coastal living, and in essence it's about picturing yourself strolling through the town, sipping coffee in independent cafes and collecting vibrant fresh fruit and vegetables from the local farmer's market.

Tomato Girl Summer is about embedding yourself in this idealism through your clothes, and while tomato prints are encouraged, vibrant red hues are also key to the trend, paired with light, neutral hues for a less literal take on the trend. A-line skirts, cotton eyelet bodices and oversized basket bags all conjure up the image of laidback, vintage, coastal European life that is at the heart of this summer fashion trend.

Tomato Girl Summer: How to wear fashion's latest trend with style and sophistication

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Tomato Girl Summer is very of the moment, this style can be traced back at least to the 2012 tomato prints of Dolce and Gabbana. This was followed by a similar aesthetic from the likes of Prada, Stella McCartney and Stella Jean in 2018, meaning this look is one that you may already have tucked away in your summer capsule wardrobe.

Brought back to the fore by TikTokers, the French Riviera and the Italian coast is the latest focus for this trend and while the name alone might not feel you with hope, the Tomato Girl Summer aesthetic is actually extremely elegant and sophisticated. Giving nods to 1970s Italian fashion, it delivers La Dolce Vita vibes that are oh-so-chic for European breaks. Younger champions of the trend include the likes of Billie Eilish and Hailey Bieber, but celebrities such as Amal Clooney, Rachel Weisz and Sienna Miller have been channelling this look for sometime. Making this a style you can adopt longer term too. From broderie Anglais to gingham and crochet, we round-up our favorite pieces for Tomato Girl Summer.