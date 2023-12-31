The spring/summer handbag trends 2024 to look out for next season

The official verdict on spring/summer handbag trends for 2024 is in, and if your taste leans towards a blend of style and practicality, this season promises an array of fabulous bags tailored just for you.

When it came to the best designer bags on the runway, there was a feast for the eyes. From huge totes, capable of accommodating your every need to laidback bucket bags ideal for holidays or festivals. Designers have delivered what we all want - a chic means of transporting belongings from point A to B.

That’s not to say there weren’t some curveballs - welcome back micro bags that can’t hold more than a lipstick - but on the whole, the upcoming season unveils a collection of handbags that will undoubtedly become staples in our daily lives. If you're itching to embrace these handbag trends before the new year, you're in for a treat, as numerous must-have styles are already in the shops right now, the only decision left is which trend you'll be hopping on board with.

Spring/summer handbag trends 2024 - the key styles to note

While this spring/summer will see some unique handbag trends, many are classic styles that have been given a 2024 makeover, making them easier to slip into your existing capsule wardrobe. Stylist Lynnette Hecker, who also owns and runs Lovely's Vintage Emporium, says old styles will always come back into fashion.

“It is hard to reinvent or better the wheel and it is the same for handbags,” she says. “We now have so many classic styles that are still used and often re-issued that there is no need to come up with something entirely new.”

1. Double the fun

Mastered clothes layering? Now, you need to apply the same principle to your bag. Labels like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Coach, and Boss featured models with not one, but two. bags on the catwalk.

“I think it has already caught on in the real world,” says Lynnette. “Many of us are wearing a crossbody bag for our keys, phones, bank cards and lippie and carrying a large bag or rucksack for our tablets, gym kit and more."

While we can’t all go around layering two designer bags, Lynette’s advice for a polished look is to choose bags in matching or complementary shades, like pink and red or black and white.

2. See-through

Like the major spring/summer shoe trend for 2024, transparency is a must-have for handbags this spring/summer. Seen on the runway at the likes of Balmain, Armani, and Versace, models paired coloured or clear bags with everything from casual shorts to formal mini dresses.

“I love the idea of styling a see-through bag with a head-to-toe, one block, colourful or neutral outfit to really show it off,” says personal stylist Chantelle Znideric.

These bags aren't for the messy though as everything's on display. While Chantelle advises making this into a style statement, showing off bold notebooks or your best wallet, colour consultant and stylist Sandy Lancaster says a silk drawstring bag stashed inside your clear bag can be your saviour when organising your bag.

“I use one regardless of the type of handbag to move my essentials from bag to bag, so I never need to decant the contents and miss something when I'm changing my handbag,” she says.

3. Red hot

Some spring/summer handbag trends 2024 are more about the colour, as opposed to the shape, and one colour was still proving hot on the catwalk for next season.

“Red bags are here to stay for spring/summer 2024” says Chantelle, who says they’re a great way to dip your toe into the scarlet trend if you’re still unsure on how to wear red.

While some of the best Gucci bags were more of a berry shade, Bally and Chloe sent models down the runway toting cherry-coloured clutches and crossbody bags.

“I adore a pop of colour, so look to vibrant cherry tomato shades or deeper, richer tones, depending on your vibe," says Chantelle.

4. Larger than life

The oversized tote bag trend is going nowhere and this season it moved into a new, slouchy direction. Victoria Beckham showed super slouchy totes in bright blue and red, while Spanish clothing brand Loewe sent models down the runway with their XL muted bags worn over the shoulder.

“Large tote bags are versatile and practical, allowing you to carry all your essentials while still making a stylish statement,” says Sandy, who advises styling them with more streamlined clothing to balance out the bulk of the bag.

“If your tote bag has a smooth or sleek texture, try incorporating some contrasting textures into your outfit,” she suggests. “Chunky knit sweaters, faux fur jackets, or leather details can add depth and interest to your overall look.”

5. Ultra mini

As mini bags dwindle in size and become micro mini this year, we’re questioning their practicality. Seen at various shows from Fendi to Staud, these pint-sized purses push the boundaries of functionality, surpassing even last season's minuscule counterparts.

Whether you wear these across your body or carry them, Lynette suggests, due to their size, you leave these micro lovelies for fun times only, for when you really only need your lippy and keys (you may need to carry your phone).

“Choose sparkly ones for parties or leather for festivals,” she says.

6. Bucket list

Thankfully, next season is also bringing practical spring/summer handbag trends for 2024 – and you can’t get more functional than a bucket bag. Shaped like a bucket with a drawstring closure, this style was one of the original and best Louis Vuitton bags, created by the French designer company in 1932 as a way of transporting champagne bottles.

Miu Miu, Stella McCartney and Ferragamo all sent their take on this classic bag down the runways – bigger than perhaps previous incarnations – and it’s a style that’s easy to incorporate into any outfit.

“For a cool yet casual look, style your bucket bag with loose wide leg or straight leg blue jeans, a simple white tee or a slightly oversized shirt,” suggests Chantelle.

“Alternatively, team your bag with a chic trouser suit to achieve an effortlessly stylish look to carry you into the office.”

7. All the pockets

As cargo pants continue to dominate, especially when it comes to denim trends for 2024, it’s no surprise that bags are now also featuring extra pockets.

“This practical bag with pockets and compartments will come in all shapes, sizes, and slickness,” predicts Chantelle.

“With a desire to simplify our accessories - or perhaps this is just me - it is clearly a sign of the times as to why this everyday bag is so popular, reflecting our changing lifestyles.”

Simone Rocha demonstrated that this practical trend can also be feminine, incorporating bows, ribbons, and crystal adornments into her cargo bags.