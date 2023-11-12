Best Michael Kors bags to invest in this season according to a fashion editor
We round up the best Michael Kors bags to shop this season
The best Michael Kors bags are a worthwhile investment and are a great option for those looking to get a designer bag that is under £500. While the brand has a huge array of styles on offer, its strongest look falls generally under neutral colourways in practical and timeless shapes, making them an excellent choice.
One of the most popular designer bags to invest in, the best Michael Kors bags are often easily recognisable thanks to the label's signature MK logo, which adorns most of the brand's most loved designs. Known for elegant neutral colourways, Michael Kors bags tend to have a strong element of practicality to them, alongside sleek styling that ensures they pair with pretty much anything.
With a range of different silhouettes in the collection, Michael Kors' tote bags tend to be some of the most loved designs as they are a good size for everyday essentials and make smart work bags. A strong entry point to the label, this designer brand has recognised a gap in the market for luxury accessories under £500 - making its handbags accessible to a wider audience.
Best Michael Kors bags to shop right now
The best Michael Kors bags promise to not go out of style, and with many of the key signature silhouettes available all year through, you can invest in one of these beauties and be sure you'll get excellent cost-per-wear out them.
RRP: £195 | One of the most affordable designer bags, the small Empire, Gigi Logo bag is instantly recognisable thanks to the use of the Michael Kors MK logo. The signature of the brand, this designer crossbody bag is great for everyday use.
RRP: £485 | If you've already sorted what to wear on a plane, don't forget to make sure your luggage feels just as stylish. This logoed suitcase is super sleek, ensuring you will always travel in style. The hard outer shell will keep your belongings protected.
RRP: £485 | The best weekend bags are ideal for short getaways, holding enough for one or two nights away. This sleek brown and tan design feels utterly elegant and timeless but also modern. It's one of the best Quiet Luxury bags too.
RRP: £290 | Looking for the best designer tote bag? This Michael Kors bag is sleek and comes in an array of neutral colour combos to ensure your work capsule wardrobe is always elegant. Large enough for daily essentials, pair with camel coat.
RRP: £290 | Michael Kors is known for supreme, timeless basics and this tan and chocolate bag is a strong reflection of the brand's signature style. One of the best designer bags for work, we love the contrast of the adjustable handles and the main body of the bag.
RRP: £345 | A best seller for the brand, this large Gigi Empire tote has a sporty feel thanks to the crossbody strap. The top handle carry option adds to the versatility of this bag, whilst giving a nod to one of the top autumn/winter handbag trends 2023.
RRP: £220 | Small shoulder bags made a comeback in a big way this season, in part thanks to the rise of '90s fashion trends. This chain strap should bag is a strong nod to the aesthetic and is ideal for those that don't want a crossbody bag, but do want essentials on hand.
RRP: £325 | Michael Kors makes some the best designer backpacks and the Rhea is the brand's signature shape for this look. With a bottom zipped compartment and two main body sections, this logoed design is instantly recognisable as belonging to the American clothing brand.
RRP: £440 | Michael Kors often throws in some animal print to collections and for 2023, snake print is the one to be seen toting. This sleek shoulder back is the ideal way to add interest to the best black coats. The MK hardware is spotted on the tag.
Is a Michael Kors bag worth buying?
The best Michael Kors bags are certainly worth buying. The luxury fashion brand is a regular on the runway during New York Fashion Week and helps to set the trends both within the accessory and clothing market. As with other designer bag brands, Michael Kors bags are worth the investment and with many of the most popular and timeless styles listed above, you can guarantee that these won't go out of style.
While Michael Kors does bring out some bold colour designs, the neutral iterations are the most worthwhile as these will go with anything and everything and are wearable all year through. Michael Kors, although the brand does bring out collections for spring/summer and autumn/winter does tend towards timeless designs, making them even more of a worthwhile buy.
Is Michael Kors premium or luxury?
Michael Kors is a luxury brand. Although the brand tends to keep its bags as an entry point to the brand - with prices mainly under £500, the label is still considered a luxury purchase, made from high quality materials.
Are Michael Kors bags popular?
Michael Kors bags remain extremely popular in 2023. The brand has carved out a strong following of shoppers who love the neutral, timeless designs that the brand produces. The fact that the bags tend to sit under £500 also helps to keep the brand popular as more people can buy into the aesthetic.
If you're looking to bolster a designer bag collection, or make a start on one, the best Michael Kors bags are an excellent place to start. Not as expensive as the best Louis Vuitton bags, but with an easily as timeless aesthetic, you can invest in a quality design treat without the £1000+ price tag.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
