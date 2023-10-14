I'm a fashion writer and these are the best black coats I've spotted this season to see you through winter in style
Endlessly versatile, the best black coats are an essential in every wardrobe. These are our fashion writer's top picks for the season ahead.
If you only purchase one thing this season, let it be one of the best black coats. This wardrobe essential is a timeless classic that you can guarantee will never date, so it pays to invest in a high-quality piece to keep you cosy for many winters to come.
Spotted on the runways of Prada, Givenchy, and Dolce & Gabbana, it has never been more clear that this stylish staple is here to stay. One of the best winter coats for endless versatility, a practical black coat can be thrown over any print or texture to tie your cold-weather look together in an instant. As the top autumn/winter fashion trend for 2023, the black coat is ready to step back into the limelight this season.
Just as chic as the best camel coats but with the added bonus of not showing any dirt or blemishes, they are ideal for chilly and wet weather. From cropped bombers to longline fur numbers, there is a multitude of modern yet sophisticated black coats available to shop at every budget. These are our top 10 picks to invest in now, including plus, petite, affordable, and luxury options.
The best black coats to shop this season, selected by a fashion expert
1. John Lewis Faux Fur Cocoon Coat
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you've read our review of the best John Lewis coats, you'll know how good the retailer's offering is this season. We have tried on this same coat in brown, and we can confirm that it is one of the softest and most comfortable winter coats we have worn. In a cosy faux fur with a classic midi cut and a smart, slightly oversized collar, it ticks every single box. Fur always makes for an extra glamorous look, and at just £129 this piece looks much more expensive than it is.
2. M&S Recycled Thermowarmth™ Puffer Coat
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Water-repellent and insulated, this is the best black coat to go for if you want both practicality and style in one. Padded and quilted styles are one of the big coat trends for 2023, so this is a brilliant budget-friendly way to channel the catwalks. With elasticated cuffs, a drawstring hood, and a zip-up front, it has everything you need to battle against the elements. Just be aware that some customers have said it runs slightly large, so if you prefer a more form fit it may be wise to size down.
3. Cos Oversized Boiled-Wool Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Finding a black jacket that is modern without being too trend-led can be tricky, but we think this piece from Cos has nailed it. Chic and classic but with a cool edge, it is an ideal transitional piece that can be thrown over absolutely anything. Made from responsibly sourced wool it is very high quality, whilst the pointed collar and double-ended zip add a unique finish. The slightly oversized fit also makes for very comfortable layering with your best cashmere jumper, with room to tuck your best scarves underneath too.
4. Zara Water-Repellent Parka
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Few autumn jackets are better than the best parkas for women. Whilst parkas typically have a loose, straight fit, this Zara pick has an adjustable drawstring waist that will help to add shape and definition to your look when you want it, creating endless versatility. If you love wearing your best trench coats but you're after something a little more practical for the winter, this high-neck cut with roomy oversized pockets and a water-repellent finish offers a similar smart look with a few extra perks. One of the best Zara coats to shop now, it will get plenty of wear.
5. Simply Be Black Faux Wool Maxi Coat
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Floor-skimming coats were a huge Milan Fashion Week street style trend so there's no better time to invest in a maxi coat. With a brilliant size range and simple button-front design, this is a piece that will appeal to anyone. Suitable for work when paired with tailored trousers, or a casual brunch date when layered with a sweatshirt or hoodie, you'll reach for this again and again this season. Take tips from the street style set and let this be the centre point of your outfit, styling with a pair of the best winter boots.
6. Arket Coated Moleskin Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Furry aviator jackets offer both warmth and edge, but they typically have a more casual feel that may not work for every occasion. That's where this Arket coat comes in. With many facets of a typical aviator but with a more refined finish, it is one of the best black coats if you don't want something as smart as a long wool coat but still want to invest in an office-worthy item. The slightly longer cut and soft pile lining will keep you extra warm, whilst the drawstring hood works to protect your head from wind and rain. It isn't a bargain buy, but it certainly has a very premium finish that makes it appropriate for almost any event, especially when dressed up with an affordable designer bag.
7. H&M Quilted Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of the most affordable yet chic types of coat on the high street, this quilted bomber will make the transition from autumn to winter weather seamless. Lightly padded, it is ideal for cooler days when you don't want anything too heavy or for layering with a chunky knit. We love the ribbed collar and rounded hem details that set it apart from other quilted coats without making it unwearable for every day. Perfect for creating smart casual outfit ideas, the black hue keeps things understated whilst the quilted detailing adds some flare and texture to your look.
8. Hobbs Petite Tilda Wool Coat
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The best wool coats don't usually come cheap, so if you have a bit more money to spend on this year's winter coat, Hobbs is one of the best British clothing brands to go to. This petite-fit jacket is extremely high quality thanks to the 100% wool composition, whilst the subtle hourglass fit gives a true premium finish. Designed for those who are 5ft3" and under, it won't swamp the frame or cut too far down on the legs. A fuss-free shape that lends itself to formal dressing, it is equal parts warm and smart.
9. New Look Tall Black Faux Fur Trim Hooded Belted Puffer Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Many of the best puffer jackets have short, boxy fits that don't always work for those who are taller. However, New Look's longline puffer coat has the same extra padded feel but with a longer silhouette. With a fur trim hood and flattering belt detail, this is a chic take on the trendy puffer that is bound to keep you warm even when temperatures plummet. Machine washable, mud and dirt will be no match for this black coat.
10. Toteme Embroidered Scarf-Neck Wool-Blend Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to avoid
Toteme's scarf coats have become somewhat of a staple item for the fashion crowd in the last year, so if you've been saving up for a luxury splurge, there are few better black coats. With a relaxed cut that provides ample room for layering, it is the ideal length for styling with baggy knits and your best denim for an easy winter outfit idea. The matching built-in scarf is the cherry on top of this premium jacket, elevating it beyond a typical wool coat into a truly sophisticated high-end piece. Pair with some of this season's best ballet pumps for a trendy yet classic ensemble.
Is black a good colour for a winter coat?
Absolutely! Black is not only extremely practical for avoiding marks and stains, but it is also one of the most versatile colours. If you're a fan of bold prints, a black coat will work with any pattern out there. Likewise, there is no colour it doesn't look good next to. One of the easiest hues to dress up or down, it is a safe bet for work and play.
