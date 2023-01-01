The best scarves for women to keep you toasty and stylish this season

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best scarves for women are the cherry on top of any winter ensemble. Equal parts cozy and stylish, they are a wardrobe staple that you will never grow tired of, and never not need. From cozy cashmere designs to bright and beautiful patterned numbers, there is plenty to choose from this season.

The best scarves for women are as essential as the best winter hats when it comes to nailing those winter outfit ideas. An item you will wear and need day after day, it's worth investing in one of the best scarves to keep your neck and chest warm in the colder months.

Wondering how to pick the best scarves for women? Similarly to other key capsule wardrobe staples, the best scarves should be versatile and wearable with numerous outfits. Classic colors such as navy, camel, cream and black will always be in style and useful, although a bright-colored iteration is great for lifting your look and can add a real wow factor to the best winter coats. When it comes to fabric, cashmere and wool will be best at keeping you cozy, but a chunky knitted scarf in other fabrics will also trap the heat to keep you suitably snug.

Best scarves for women, chosen by our fashion team

Once just seen as a wardrobe essential, in recent seasons the best scarves for women have shored up their fashion credentials too. Now a regular feature on the runway, designers have played with both scale and texture to bring the most trend-led varieties to the fore. In line with the latest fashion trends, this season's best scarves for women cover everything from chic neutral hues to the mood-boosting brights of dopamine dressing, these, are our favorites.