The best scarves for women to keep you toasty and stylish this season
The best scarves for women will keep you stylish and cozy through the frosty months, and we've found great picks at every budget
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The best scarves for women are the cherry on top of any winter ensemble. Equal parts cozy and stylish, they are a wardrobe staple that you will never grow tired of, and never not need. From cozy cashmere designs to bright and beautiful patterned numbers, there is plenty to choose from this season.
The best scarves for women are as essential as the best winter hats when it comes to nailing those winter outfit ideas. An item you will wear and need day after day, it's worth investing in one of the best scarves to keep your neck and chest warm in the colder months.
Wondering how to pick the best scarves for women? Similarly to other key capsule wardrobe staples, the best scarves should be versatile and wearable with numerous outfits. Classic colors such as navy, camel, cream and black will always be in style and useful, although a bright-colored iteration is great for lifting your look and can add a real wow factor to the best winter coats. When it comes to fabric, cashmere and wool will be best at keeping you cozy, but a chunky knitted scarf in other fabrics will also trap the heat to keep you suitably snug.
Best scarves for women, chosen by our fashion team
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Once just seen as a wardrobe essential, in recent seasons the best scarves for women have shored up their fashion credentials too. Now a regular feature on the runway, designers have played with both scale and texture to bring the most trend-led varieties to the fore. In line with the latest fashion trends, this season's best scarves for women cover everything from chic neutral hues to the mood-boosting brights of dopamine dressing, these, are our favorites.
RRP: $80 / £55 | Keep things monochromatic by teaming this scarf with camel coat outfits. Neutral yet bright, it will go with everything in your wardrobe and never go out of style.
RRP: $240 / £240 | The Acne rainbow check scarf has been the must-have item in recent years, but we think that this striped number from the brand is just as timeless. Look no further for what to wear in the snow.
RRP: $17.99 / £12.99 | There is no going wrong with red accessories this time of year. Wearable even after the festivities are over, this bright red scarf will take you cheerily into 2023.
RRP: $140 / £138 | Cashmere accessories are always worth the higher price tag. Made from 96% recycled cashmere, this scarf is both lightweight and cozy. Wear with the best cashmere socks to stay toasty this winter.
RRP: $21.99 / £12.50 | M&S is our go-to for affordable accessories, particularly scarves. This check print is available in six different hues, so there is something for everyone. For this price, what's not to love?
RRP: $80 / £50 | Oversized scarves are all the rage this season, and this black Ted Baker version is extremely versatile. Style with the best Fair Isle sweaters and stay warm no matter the weather.
RRP: $144 / £133 | This hand-woven merino wool scarf is both unique and versatile, adding a pop of color to any look. We also love the statement fringe details that will catch anyone's eye. Team with the best knee-high boots for a fashion-forward outfit.
RRP: $285 / £215 | If the best cashmere sweaters aren't quite keeping you cozy enough, throw a pure cashmere scarf on too. Available in eight different colors, this Mulberry scarf is an extremely worthwhile investment that will last a lifetime.
RRP: $49.99 / £29.99 | Printed scarves are the perfect way to make a statement without straying from neutral color palettes. We love this zebra number that will pair perfectly with the best leather jackets in transitional weather.
RRP: $46 / £29 | Faux fur is both easy on your wallet and incredibly warm, so this piece is a win-win. Ideal for dressing up or down, it will also help you master how to style a trench coat for colder weather.
RRP: $46.50 / £32 | If you want a versatile scarf that will stand out from the crowd, you can't go wrong with this raspberry hue. The thick material will keep you cozy even in the harshest of winters and can be easily dressed up or down.
RRP: $47 / £25 | Want the designer look without the price tag? This River Island monogram scarf captures the aesthetic at a budget price. Style with the best white trainers to keep things cool and classic.
RRP: $160 / £98 | Houndstooth is a pattern that will match with anything. Made from a wool blend with 5% cashmere, this scarf is impossibly soft and cozy. Style with outerwear from the Reiss coat collection for a toasty winter look.
RRP: $89 / £65 | Made from 100% wool, this blanket scarf is the only accessory you will need this winter. Pair with the warmest leggings for a relaxed weekend look, or use it as a blanket to cozy up next to the fire.
RRP: $34.95 / £29.95 | Inject some color into your winter ensembles with this cream and rainbow brushed scarf that is just the right size for everyday wear. Perfect for pairing with the best sweaters, this is an affordable accessory with a premium look.
RRP: $55 / £40 | Borg isn't only great for winter jackets, it's ideal for cozy accessories too. We think this neutral scarf looks a lot more expensive than it is and will keep you extremely toasty when venturing outside.
RRP: $520 / £390 | This is a luxury option, but it is a stylish buy for good reason. Made from 100% cashmere, it will pair perfectly with a Burberry trench coat for a luxe winter ensemble.
RRP: $50 / £32.50 | Snoods are a cold weather essential, as they provide that extra bit of coverage to keep heat in. This red star print is subtly festive but can also be worn year-round, making it an ideal investment.
RRP: $39.90 / £25.99 | Available in grey and black, this Zara scarf will add some flare to any outfit. Wear with puffer jacket outfits for a trendy and weather-proof look, or pair with the matching beanie in icy climes.
RRP: £65 (UK only) | We love oversized scarves that can double up as shawls, or even blankets, in the cold weather. Channel the latest fashion trends with the subtle tassel details that add some extra flare.
RRP: $31 / £22 | Channel the fashion color trends and add this rainbow pop into your winter rotation. Extremely soft, and large enough to double as a blanket when lounging, there is no end to the styling possibilities.
Amelia joined woman&home after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2022. She specialises in lifestyle journalism and throughout her undergraduate degree she wrote for a variety of student publications, where she developed a love for all things style, beauty and sustainable fashion. She has previously written for titles including OK! Magazine, New! Magazine and Notion before she started her career as a lifestyle journalist with woman&home after completing an internship with the brand.
-
-
BaByliss Hydro Fusion hair dryer review: we try the affordable tool
A beauty editor shares her BaByliss Hydro Fusion hair dryer review and why it's a great option for those on a smaller budget
By Lucy Abbersteen • Published
-
First look at the Grease prequel, Rise of the Pink Ladies – see the pics and find out all the details
This prequel series is the one that you want
By Jack Slater • Published